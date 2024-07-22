Trump, other presidential candidates react to Biden dropout

Mark Moran & Adam Schrader
·4 min read
Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein speaks on the 2016 recount effort outside Trump Tower as she vowed 'to fight tooth and nail to verify the accuracy, security, and fairness of the vote" on December 5, 2016, in New York. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI
Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein speaks on the 2016 recount effort outside Trump Tower as she vowed 'to fight tooth and nail to verify the accuracy, security, and fairness of the vote" on December 5, 2016, in New York. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI

July 21 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump and Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein led responses from candidates preparing for the 2024 presidential election after Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

Trump's reaction was characteristically swift and blunt as he called Biden the "worst president by far in the history of our nation" in a statement on his Truth Social platform.

"All those around him, including his doctor and the media, knew that he wasn't capable of being president, and he wasn't," said Trump, who returned to his home in Palm Beach, Fla. after a rally Saturday in Grand Rapids, Mich. "We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. Make America Great Again!"

Stein ran for president in 2016 and he a candidate this year.

"Joe Biden has been removed from power by the same anti-democratic forces that rigged the field for him in 2020 and skipped the primary to anoint him in 2024," Stein said in a statement.

President Joe Biden reacts on Sunday, July 14th, 2924 after former President Donald Trump was shot during at a July 13 election rally in Pennsylvania. Biden withdrew from the presidential race on Sunday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
President Joe Biden reacts on Sunday, July 14th, 2924 after former President Donald Trump was shot during at a July 13 election rally in Pennsylvania. Biden withdrew from the presidential race on Sunday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

"Don't be fooled. The same @DNC elites that put him in power will replace him with another tool for Wall Street and the war machine. We will continue to fight oligarchy, empire and genocide like our lives depend on it."

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a former Democrat, commended Biden for stepping down on social media and called on Democratic party leadership to be open and transparent with processes for selecting a new nominee.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks as Vice President Kamala Harris look on after former President Donald Trump was injured following a shooting at a July 13 election rally in Pennsylvania in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Sunday, July 14, 2024. Biden announced Sunday he will not seek a second term. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

"His infirmities were evident to any unbiased observer from the beginning. It was this progressive deterioration -- and his abandonment of Democratic Party principles -- that prompted me to enter the race and ensure American voters had a viable, vigorous alternative to Donald Trump," Kennedy said.

"Yet the response of the DNC was to try and hide President Biden's degeneration from the American public and disable democracy to ram him through to his party's nomination."

Kennedy said, like many Americans, fear that Democratic elites are going to "rig the nominating process again to get a monumentally unpopular vice president to step into President Biden's shoes." Biden, the Clintons and many other Democrats have already endorsed Kamala Harris.

"I call on the Democratic Party to return to its traditional commitment to democracy and exemplify it with an open process. Instead of anointing a candidate hand-picked by DNC elites, the party should use neutral polling to identify the candidate who can best beat Donald Trump. The delegates should then select a nominee based on this information," Kennedy said.

"If they had done this to begin with, I would not have had to leave the Democratic Party."

Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Trump's vice presidential running mate, said on social media he Biden should be disqualified from serving the rest of his term as president.

"If Joe Biden ends his reelection campaign, how can he justify remaining President?" Vance (Ohio), posted Sunday on the social platform X. "Not running for reelection would be a clear admission that President Trump was right all along about Biden not being mentally fit enough to serve as Commander-in-Chief. There is no middle ground."

Biden did not campaign heavily in the 2020 election, largely because of COVID restrictions and he was leading in public opinion polls, which meant he didn't have to campaign vigorously.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Harris vs. Trump: What the polls tell us

    President Biden is out of the 2024 race and backing Vice President Harris to take over his mantle in November, raising questions about what the polling can help us glean about her chances against former President Trump. Though Harris still has to win over enough delegates before the party’s national convention next month in order…

  • Robert De Niro Reacts To Joe Biden Presidential Race Decision

    Robert De Niro, an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, reacted Sunday afternoon as news spread on Joe Biden’s decision not to seek a second term. De Niro offered his “respect, admiration, and affection” to Biden for his decision. “In an act of shrewd politics and selfless patriotism, Joe Biden is stepping aside to clear the …

  • Dems Mock Trump as ‘Too Old’ to Run—Like He Did to Biden

    Democrats seized on Donald Trump's age Sunday—turning Republicans' attack on Joe Biden back on them.“The man is nearly 80-years-old and so the question is, can he serve another four years? I'm not sure he can,” former South Carolina state representative Bakari Sellers told CNN.The attack was unavailable to the party until 1.46pm on Sunday when Biden stepped aside but was waiting in plain sight.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your

  • Donald Trump Trashes Joe Biden After He Drops Out Of The Race

    "Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve," Trump wrote in a social media screed.

  • Some Democrat donors reportedly left fuming after Kamala Harris call: ‘A total failure’

    Two days before Biden officially dropped out of the 2024 race, donors complained of a ‘mismanaged’ call about the president’s future

  • Replacing Biden on ticket would be 'unlawful' in some states, Johnson claims. Experts disagree.

    Just hours before President Joe Biden announced he was stepping down from the 2024 race, House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday that such a move might lead to legal challenges. Johnson, R-La., told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz that it would not be possible for some states to switch out Biden for another candidate ahead of the presidential election in November. Election law expert Richard Hasen wrote that there is "no credence" to the notion that the Democratic Party could not legally replace Biden on the ticket, as he is not the nominee yet -- the nominating process generally takes place during the Democratic National Convention.

  • California’s Newsom Backs Harris as Whitmer Said to Stand Down

    (Bloomberg) -- California governor Gavin Newsom threw his support behind Kamala Harris, describing her as “tough, fearless and tenacious” on social media, ending speculation that he could challenge the vice president for the nomination.Most Read from BloombergBiden Exits Race, Endorses Harris as She Shores Up SupportBiden Is Out: What’s Next for Democrats, ExplainedBiden’s Exit Puts Trump Trade in Doubt as Election Gets Re-SetTrump’s Remarks Spark Rebuke From Mexico’s President-ElectWho Gets the

  • MTG and Boebert gloat over Biden exit with conspiracies and triumphalism

    Top Democrats, meanwhile, praised Biden’s decision to drop out

  • Biden dropping out 'fundamentally changes the race,' Chris Christie says

    ABC News political contributor Chris Christie discusses the impact this political decision has on the Trump campaign.

  • These Democrats Could Replace Biden: How Harris, Whitmer, Newsom and Shapiro Stack Up

    While Harris won Biden’s backing, her nomination isn’t assured. Here’s a look at the potential contenders.

  • Trump and Ivanka gave thousands to previous Kamala Harris campaigns – she says she gave the money to charity

    ‘I’ve given to everybody’ Trump once admitted

  • Trudeau and family head to British Columbia for vacation in unnamed location

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.

  • New Circus-Themed Ad Taunts Ringmaster Donald Trump

    A new circus-themed ad is putting a spotlight on some of the most outrageous word-vomits that Republican ringleader Donald Trump has ever spewed out.The video races through a montage of Trump’s greatest hits, from praising human flesh-eater Hannibal Lecter to false claims that Americans should inject bleach into their veins to protect themselves from COVID-19.The Anti-Psychopath PAC, a group dedicated to highlighting “Trump’s mental instability” and preventing another Trump presidency, launched

  • I’m an Economist: Here Is What I Would Predict for Inflation If Kamala Harris Were To Replace Biden

    After the first presidential debate for this election year, there have been concerns whether President Joe Biden is fit to run for office against former President Donald Trump. Many in the Democratic...

  • Trump Tells Crowd to Stop Booing Press, Defends Shooting Coverage: ‘The Fake News Reported It Correctly’ | Video

    “There’s never been such unity,” the former president claims in his first rally since he was shot in the ear The post Trump Tells Crowd to Stop Booing Press, Defends Shooting Coverage: ‘The Fake News Reported It Correctly’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Elizabeth Warren Responds to Viral AOC Video About Replacing Biden: Kamala Harris ‘Is Ready to Step Up, to Unite the Party’ | Video

    "If you're running against a convicted felon, then a prosecutor like Kamala is really a good person to make that case," the senator tells MSNBC The post Elizabeth Warren Responds to Viral AOC Video About Replacing Biden: Kamala Harris ‘Is Ready to Step Up, to Unite the Party’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Russia says intercepted US bomber planes ‘approaching’ its border in Arctic

    Russia on Sunday said two US bomber planes had approached its border in the Arctic and that it had scrambled fighter jets to make them turn away. Moscow has previously accused the United States of making reconnaissance drone flights over neutral waters in the Black Sea to help Ukraine, and has said it could lead to "direct confrontation" between Russia and NATO. Russia said Sunday that it scrambled fighter jets to prevent two US strategic bomber planes from crossing its border over the Barents S

  • Why Donald Trump Winning Is Melania’s Worst Nightmare

    The 20-month game of “Where’s Melania?” ended on Thursday with the former first lady making a grand entrance to the 2024 Republican National Convention—in its final hours.She took her seat in the VIP box, 45 minutes after the rest of the Trump clan but remained seated while the family rose to their feet for Kid Rock, appeared to not mingle with her step-children, and broke decades of tradition by declining to deliver a speech at the convention, something she had repeatedly been pressed to do. (E

  • Investors react to Biden pulling out of presidential race

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign on Sunday after fellow Democrats lost faith in his mental acuity and ability to beat Donald Trump, leaving the presidential race in uncharted territory. "Biden endorsed Harris, but I think they’ll be a lot of cooks in the kitchen over the next two weeks vying for the position - I believe it’s wide open."

  • Pelosi delivers speech to NC Democrats with notable absence - Biden's future as nominee

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — In a state expected to help decide the presidency, House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi did little to quell speculation on President Joe Biden's path forward as the Democratic nominee to a room full of North Carolina Democrats on Saturday.