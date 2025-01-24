US issues broad freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review

Humeyra Pamuk and Daphne Psaledakis
Updated ·4 min read

By Humeyra Pamuk and Daphne Psaledakis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department issued a "stop-work" order on Friday for all existing foreign assistance and paused new aid, according to a cable seen by Reuters, after President Donald Trump ordered a pause to review if aid allocation was aligned with his foreign policy.

The cable, drafted by the Department's foreign assistance office and approved by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, said waivers have been issued for military financing for Israel and Egypt. No other countries were mentioned in the cable.

The move risks cutting off billions of dollars of life-saving assistance. The United States is the largest single donor of aid globally - in fiscal year 2023, it disbursed $72 billion in assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just hours after taking office on Monday, Trump ordered a 90-day pause in foreign development assistance pending a review of efficiencies and consistency with his foreign policy but the scope of the order was not immediately known.

The State Department cable said effective immediately, senior officials "shall ensure that, to the maximum extent permitted by law, no new obligations shall be made for foreign assistance" until Rubio has made a decision after a review.

It says that for existing foreign assistance awards stop-work orders shall be issued immediately until reviewed by Rubio.

"This is lunacy," Jeremy Konyndyk, a former USAID official who is now president of Refugees International, said. "This will kill people. I mean, if implemented as written in that cable ... a lot of people will die."

"There's no way to consider this as a good-faith attempt to sincerely review the effectiveness of foreign assistance programming. This is just simply a wrecking ball to break as much stuff as possible," Konyndyk said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's order is unlawful, argued a source familiar discussions in Congress on the move.

"Freezing these international investments will lead our international partners to seek other funding partners - likely U.S. competitors and adversaries - to fill this hole and displace the United States' influence the longer this unlawful impoundment continues," the source said on condition of anonymity.

WAIVERS

A USAID official, who requested anonymity, said officers responsible for projects in Ukraine have been told to stop all work. Among the projects that have been frozen are support to schools and health assistance like emergency maternal care and childhood vaccinations, the official said.

Across the board, "decisions whether to continue, modify, or terminate programs will be made" by Rubio following a review over the next 85 days. Until then Rubio can approve waivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rubio has issued a waiver for emergency food assistance, according to the cable. This comes amid a surge of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip after a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas began on Sunday and several other hunger crises around the world, including Sudan.

But Konyndyk said emergency food assistance was just a minority of all humanitarian assistance, adding that nutrition, health and vaccination programs will have to stop, as would relief aid to Gaza and Syria as well as services to refugee camps in Sudan.

"It's manufactured chaos," said a former senior official with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), speaking on condition of anonymity.

"Organizations will have to stop all activities, so all lifesaving health services, HIV/AIDS, nutrition, maternal and child health, all agriculture work, all support of civil society organizations, education," said the official.

The State Department cable also said waivers have so far been approved by Rubio for "foreign military financing for Israel and Egypt and administrative expenses, including salaries, necessary to administer foreign military financing."

ADVERTISEMENT

Israel receives about $3.3 billion in foreign military financing annually, while Egypt receives about $1.3 billion

Other states identified for such financing in 2025 include Ukraine, Georgia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Taiwan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Djibouti, Colombia, Panama, Ecuador, Israel, Egypt and Jordan, according to a request to Congress from former President Joe Biden's administration.

That request also said foreign military financing would "also seek to bolster the Lebanese Armed Forces' ability to mitigate instability and counter malign Iranian influence."

The Lebanese military is currently trying to deploy into the south of the country as Israeli troops withdraw under a ceasefire deal that requires Iran-backed Hezbollah weapons and fighters to also be removed from the area.

(Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Daphne Psaledakis and Simon Lewis; Writing by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Alistair Bell, Nick Zieminski and Daniel Wallis)

Latest Stories

  • State Department freezes new funding for nearly all US aid programs worldwide

    The State Department ordered a sweeping freeze Friday on new funding for almost all U.S. foreign assistance, making exceptions for emergency food programs and military aid to Israel and Egypt. The U.S. provides more foreign aid globally than any other country, budgeting about $60 billion in 2023, or about 1% of the U.S. budget. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's order, delivered in a cable sent to U.S. embassies worldwide, specifically exempted emergency food programs, such as those helping to feed millions in a widening famine in warring Sudan.

  • Wang tells Rubio leaders have set tone and direction of US-China ties

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke with new U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday and Beijing said he told the known China hawk that the direction and tone of U.S.-China ties had been set by their leaders and he hoped Rubio would play a constructive role for the good of the people of both countries. Rubio, in the first telephone call between the two top diplomats under the new administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, told Wang that Trump, who began his second term on Monday, would pursue a relationship with China that "advances U.S. interests and puts the American people first," a State Department statement said.

  • Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio says he 'did nothing wrong'

    Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio said at a Friday news conference in Florida that he did "nothing wrong" around the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol. Tarrio's 22-year sentence on seditious conspiracy charges was pardoned by President Trump this week. (AP Video: Cody Jackson)

  • Opinion - 6 things to expect from Trump’s first month of foreign policy

    These are my best predictions for a famously unpredictable president.

  • Trump and Vance join March for Life anti-abortion activists in celebrating the movement's gains

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump vowed to support anti-abortion-rights protesters in his second term as tens of thousands of demonstrators rallied in Washington on Friday for the annual March for Life.

  • 60% of trash collected curbside in Fredericton isn't actually trash, audit suggests

    An audit in Fredericton suggests more than 60 per cent of the material being put in garbage bags for curbside collection could be diverted from the landfill through things like recycling, donating or composting.The audit was done the first week of November. Garbage from a total of 80 homes, collected on garbage day in a number of neighbourhoods, was weighed and sorted by a third-party contractor, GFL Environmental. "Everybody has an opportunity to do better," said Jillian Hudgins, the city's env

  • First Wharf Wednesdays since partial collapse kicked off in Santa Cruz

    First Wharf Wednesdays since partial collapse kicked off in Santa Cruz

  • McConnell: ‘Alarming’ some Trump Pentagon hires survived vetting process

    Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said it was “alarming” that some of President Trump’s new hires in the Pentagon survived the vetting process. McConnell is urging the Trump administration to “steer clear” of Pentagon advisers who make predecessors under the Biden and Obama administrations “look tough by comparison,” Jewish Insider reported. “It’s alarming that people can…

  • Placentia Bay shipping facility closed after tanker ship strikes wharf

    A tanker ship struck the wharf at the Newfoundland Transshipment facility in Placentia Bay on Wednesday. The company says no one was injured and no crude oil was spilled, but the facility will close until damage can be assessed. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)An investigation is underway after a tanker ship struck the wharf at a Newfoundland Transshipment Ltd. facility near Arnold's Cove, N.L., in Placentia Bay.In a statement to CBC News on Friday, Newfoundland Transshipment Ltd. president Paul Durdle sai

  • Premier of Canada's most populous province seeks early election because of Trump tariffs threat

    The premier of Ontario, Canada's most populous province, said on Friday he would call an early election, citing the need for a strong mandate to fight against tariffs threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump. Doug Ford said he would meet the province's lieutenant governor on Tuesday to dissolve his government and call an election on Wednesday, which would allow for voting on Feb. 27. Ontario, home to just under 40% of Canada's 40 million people, is the country's manufacturing heartland and would be badly hit if Trump goes ahead with a threat to impose a 25% tariff on all Canadian imports.

  • RCMP facing 'critical staffing shortages' in 2 provinces

    The RCMP says it's facing "critical staffing shortages" and needs hundreds of additional officers in Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Mercedes Stephenson looks at one temporary solution to fill the gap, and what experts say the Mounties need to do to solve the systemic staffing problems.

  • Premiers pitch strategies to tackle Trump's tariff threat

    Canada's premiers are pitching their strategies to deal with U.S. President Donald Trump's potential tariffs. Mike Armstrong explains what Quebec Premier François Legault, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, and B.C. Premier David Eby are all suggesting.

  • Slovak protests grow in rebuke of PM Fico's Russian tilt

    BRATISLAVA (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of protesters thronged a central square in the Slovak capital on Friday, waving banners opposing Prime Minister Robert Fico's policy shift closer to Russia, after tensions between the government and the opposition rose. Organisers estimated 60,000 people attended the demonstration in Bratislava's Freedom Square, about four times more than in the last demonstration two weeks ago. The protests were nearing levels seen in 2018 when the murder of an investigative journalist caused mass demonstrations and forced Fico's resignation.

  • Trump says he would like to meet with Putin soon to ‘get that war ended’

    President Trump said Thursday he would like to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin “soon” to push for the end of the war in Ukraine. “I really would like to meet with President Putin soon and get that war ended,” he said in virtual remarks to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “We really…

  • Trump tells Davos elite to invest in US or face tariffs

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump used an address Thursday to the World Economic Forum to promise global elites lower taxes if they bring manufacturing to the U.S. and threatened to impose tariffs if they don’t.

  • Trump says FEMA has ‘really let us down’ in North Carolina

    President Trump said Friday the disaster relief led by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina has been disappointing, emphasizing that he would prefer states handle their own relief efforts. “FEMA has really let us down, let the country down. And I don’t know if that’s Biden’s…

  • British Columbians concerned about backlogs after Canadian immigration job cuts

    Doris Tsang was initially told her permanent residency (PR) application would take up to 18 months to process. Over three years later, she still hasn't heard back.Without the promise of PR, her business and her life in Vancouver are in limbo. And she is even more concerned following Canada's announcement earlier this week that the immigration department would be cutting roughly 3,300 jobs over three years."This news is really discouraging," said Tsang. The job cuts at Immigration, Referees and C

  • Over 60M kids’ data may have been stolen: What you need to know

    More than 62 million students and 9.5 million teachers may have had their data stolen, according to a new report.

  • What families should do following cyberattacks that hit school boards across Canada

    School boards across the country, including the Calgary Board of Education, have revealed details about a major data breach connected to PowerSchool in late December. Some boards revealed student data dating back decades may be impacted. Experts say there are steps families can take to protect themselves.

  • US top diplomat Rubio discusses Iran, Gaza hostages with Israeli PM Netanyahu

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday to reiterate Washington's support for its ally, and the two also discussed Iran and Israeli hostages in Gaza, the State Department said. The call was Rubio's first with Israel since the administration of Republican President Donald Trump took office on Monday.