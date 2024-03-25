Trump Pauses Fraud Bond Meltdown to Sleep for a Few Hours

Donald Trump has been ranting incessantly over his inability to pay his $464 million bond following a New York judge ruling he must pay the state hundreds of millions for fraud. The deadline to pay the bond is Monday, and after the former president fails to do so, state Attorney General Letitia James will be cleared to start seizing his assets. She’s already started preparing to so.

Trump has been practically living on Truth Social — when he’s not golfing — as the deadline approaches. He spent Sunday railing about judgement, from a morning post about how he should have “ZERO FINE” because Judge Arthur Engoron is “GROSSSLY INCOMPETENT AND CORRUPT,” to bashing Fox News for not discussing the “ridiculous” nature of Engoron’s ruling, to whining after midnight that the state shouldn’t “be allowed to take away, and sell off, very successful properties and assets that took me years to zone, build and nurture into some of the best of their kind anywhere in the World — WHEN I HAVE DONE NOTHING WRONG!”

He was right back at it again early Monday morning. “These are Rigged cases, all coordinated by the White House and DOJ for purposes of Election Interference,” he wrote barely seven hours later, just after 7 a.m. “THE NUMBER ENGORON SET IS FRAUDULENT. It should be ZERO, I DID NOTHING WRONG! The D.A. Case, that I am going to today, should be dismissed. No crime. Our Country is CORRUPT!”

He followed it up with another mostly all-caps rant, wondering why he “should I be forced to sell my ‘babies’ because a CORRUPT NEW YORK JUDGE & A.G. SET A FAKE AND RIDICULOUS NUMBER.”

As the 30-day grace period lapses for Trump to put up a bond of nearly half-a-billion dollars, he's continuing to post about it on Truth Social, asking why he should be forced to sell his "babies." It remains to be seen when the AG could move to enforce the ruling. pic.twitter.com/jqwifQJ9EA — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 25, 2024

Somehow, the bond deadline isn’t Trump’s only legal obligation on Monday. He’ll also be in court as a judge sets a new date for his criminal trial in the hush-money case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is accusing Trump of falsifying business records in connection with a payment ahead of the 2016 election to keep porn star Stormy Daniels quiet about her alleged affair with Trump. Trump is facing four criminal indictments, but Bragg’s is likely the only one that will go to trial before Election Day. The trial was initially set for March 25, but earlier this month, Bragg agreed to a delay so his office could review “approximately 31,000 pages of additional records” from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Story continues

The fraud bond seems to be taking up most of Trump’s attention, however, seeing as it pertains to his finances. It’s at least taking up most of his caps-lock key’s usage in the past few weeks.

More from Rolling Stone

Best of Rolling Stone