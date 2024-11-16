Who has Trump picked for his Cabinet so far? Steven Cheung, Karoline Leavitt nominated

President-elect Donald Trump continues to fill out his White House Cabinet with more nominations on Friday.

He has picked longtime aide Steven Cheung to be his director of communications for his second administration while opting for Karoline Leavitt to be his press secretary. While the press secretary serves a White House spokesperson the communications director oversees strategic planning.

On Thursday, Trump nominated former presidential opponent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be his next Secretary of Health and Human Services. The 2024 independent candidate dropped out of the race on Aug. 23 and endorsed Trump, soon becoming the de-facto advisor on public health spinning off the catch phrase "Make America Healthy Again" from Trump's trademark slogan.

He also nominated lawyer Todd Blanche to serve as deputy attorney general, former chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Jay Clayton as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and former Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Collins to be his secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

During a speech at the America First Policy Institute Gala on Thursday, he spoiled the announcement of plans to nominate North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to be his secretary of Interior, intended for Friday.

Trump picks advisors Steven Cheung and Sergio Gor

Trump has named Steven Cheung, the communications director for his successful 2024 presidential campaign, as director of communications for his second presidential administration.

Cheung also worked under his 2016 presidential campaign as the rapid response director, building a reputation as an aggressive spokesperson often calling opponents "snowflakes" and "cucks."

The president-elect also announced he Sergio Gor as his director of the Presidential Personnel Office. Gor ran Trump's Super PAC Right for America and will join Cheung as assistants to the president.

"Steven Cheung and Sergio Gor have been trusted Advisors since my first Presidential Campaign in 2016, and have continued to champion America First principles throughout my First Term, all the way to our Historic Victory in 2024,” Trump said in a statement. “I am thrilled to have them join my White House as we, Make America Great Again!”

Steven Cheung walks outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse, on the day of former U.S. President Donald Trump's arraignment on classified document charges in Miami on June 13, 2023.

Supreme Court whiplash: What Trump's win means for guns and transgender care

Karoline Leavitt named as youngest White House press secretary

Trump also named Karoline Leavitt as his second-term White House press secretary. She's expected to be the youngest to ever hold the position.

The 27-year-old New Hampshire native previously served as spokesperson his 2024 presidential campaign and will now become one of the most visible faces of his second term. She will succeed prominent figures of Trump's White House, including Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Fox News co-host Kayleigh McEnany.

Leavitt joined Trump's team as an intern at the White House, later working as a presidential writer and assistant press secretary under McEnany.

"Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator," Trump said in a statement. "I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again.”

Karoline Leavitt listens during a Get Out the Vote Rally with U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) (not pictured), in Londonderry, New Hampshire, September 8, 2022 when she ran for Congress. Leavitt was a spokeswoman for Donald Trump's 2024 campaign.

Trump's Cabinet picks so far: What we know

Chief of Staff: Trump named his senior campaign adviser Susie Wiles as his White House chief of staff, the first woman in history to hold the title. The Florida political consultant largely stays out of the spotlight, but has been credited with helping Trump's political comeback.

Attorney General: Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida has been nominated as the next Attorney General overseeing the Justice Department, that he has long criticized.

Secretary of State: U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida is nominated as the next Secretary of State. He will bring foreign policy experience through his roles in the Senate Intelligence Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. A Cuban-American, he is set to be the first Latino person to be Secretary of State.

Director of National Intelligence: Former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is nominated as the director of national intelligence. The former Democratic presidential candidate-turned Republican represented Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District from 2013-2021.

Deputy chief of staff for policy : Long-standing Trump adviser Stephen Miller has been tapped for deputy chief of staff for policy in Trump's next administration. The 39-year-old served as senior adviser to Trump and director of speechwriting during the Republican's first term in the White House and is credited with shaping Trump’s immigration policies.

Ambassador to the United Nations: Trump nominated Elise Stefanik , a five-term Republican representing a northern New York district, as his pick for UN ambassador. She is the House Republican Conference Chair and a former contender for Trump's running mate.

Secretary of Health and Human Services: Trump has named Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. The 2024 independent candidate has previously criticized vaccines and questioned the origin of the COVID-19 virus. He is arguably best known for spreading unfounded claims about a link between childhood vaccines and autism.

'Border czar' : Trump has appointed Tom Homan to oversee deportation policy and aviation security. Homan was a Border Patrol agent for 34 years and served in Trump's first administration as acting ICE director. He drew controversy for strict immigration enforcement, including the "zero-tolerance" policy which separated families of undocumented immigrants.

EPA head: Trump has appointed Lee Zeldin as the administrator of The U.S. Environmental Protective Agency (EPA). Zeldin was a Congressman for parts of Long Island, New York and ran but lost against Kathy Hochul in the 2022 gubernatorial race.

National security adviser: Trump has named Florida Rep. Mike Waltz as his national security adviser. Waltz has held civilian positions at the Pentagon, was on the House Armed Services Committee and has supported Trump's isolationist view of foreign relations.

U.S. ambassador to Israel: Trump announced he is nominating former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as his U.S. ambassador to Israel. Huckabee is a Baptist minister and former Fox News host, who has run for the Republican presidential nomination twice, unsuccessfully. His daughter is Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as White House press secretary during Trump's first presidency.

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency : Trump designated his former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe as CIA director. Ratcliffe previously was a House member from Texas before serving as director of national intelligence at the end of Trump's first presidency.

Secretary of Defense: Trump nominated Fox News host Pete Hegseth to Defense secretary. A Fox News commentator, Hegseth served in the U.S. Army National Guard and had led veteran's advocacy groups.

Secretary of Homeland Security: Trump announced his choice of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to be the Secretary of Homeland Security. The pick puts the hardline conservative governor, who sent the state's National Guard to the southern border, in a key role on immigration.

White House Counsel: Trump tapped William McGinley to serve as his White House counsel. McGinley, a partner at the Washington-based law firm Holtzman Vogel, worked as White House Cabinet secretary during Trump's first presidency.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs : Trump named Doug Collins to be his secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Collins, a former congressman from 2013 to 2021 and trusted Trump loyalist, is a chaplain of the United States Air Force Reserve Command.

Secretary of Interior : Trump has nominated Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to be his secretary of Interior coordinating federal policy to several territories. Burgum previously ran to be Republican presidential nominee before dropping out in December and has long been vocal about fossil fuels and energy issues.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York: Trump has nominated Jay Clayton as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Clayton has previously served as chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission during Trump's first term.

Deputy attorney general: Trump has decided lawyer Todd Blanche will serve as deputy attorney general. Blance is known for aggressively representing the president-elect in his New York hush money trial and in two federal criminal cases.

Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs: Trump has nominated former Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Collins to be his secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. He served as a congressman representing Georgia's 9th district from 2013 to 2021. A trusted Trump loyalist, he is a chaplain of the United States Air Force Reserve Command and served in the Iraq War in 2008.

What are the Cabinet positions?

The Cabinet advises the president on issues related to their respective offices.

These are the Cabinet positions from the 15 executive departments, which must be confirmed by the Senate:

Secretary of State

Secretary of Defense

Attorney General

Secretary of the Interior

Secretary of Agriculture

Secretary of Commerce

Secretary of Labor

Secretary of Health and Human Services

Secretary of Transportation

Secretary of Energy

Secretary of Education

Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Secretary of Homeland Security

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

Secretary of Treasury

The Cabinet and presidential advisers also include the vice president, the chief of staff, the ambassador to the United Nations, the director of National Intelligence, the U.S. trade representative, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, the head of the Office of Management and Budget, the head of the Council of Economic Advisors, the head of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, and the head of the Small Business Administration.

Contributing: Karen Weintraub, Alyssa Goldberg, Tom Vanden Brook, David Jackson, Savannah Kuchar, Victor Hagan, Bart Jansen, Fernando Cervantes Jr., Riley Beggin, Michael Collins, Joey Garrison; Kaycee Sloan, Cincinnati Enquirer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump Cabinet: Steven Cheung, Karoline Leavitt, Sergio Gor