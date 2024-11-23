Who has Trump picked for his Cabinet? Scott Bessent, Lori Chavez-DeRemer join nominees

Donald Trump is closing out the week with another batch of Cabinet nominations Friday.

The president-elect has picked former Soros Fund Management chief investment officer Scott Bessent to be the next Treasury secretary. Through the Cabinet position Bessent would help maintain the U.S. Dollar's status as the "Reserve Currency of the World," Trump said in a statement.

Trump also nominated Project 2025 contributor Ross Vought as Office of Management and Budget director, assisting the president with his agenda. Later he tapped Oregon Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer to lead the Labor Department, Fox News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat to serve as the U.S. Surgeon General, and motivational speaker Scott Turner to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

On Thursday, Trump picked former Attorney General of Florida Pam Bondi to serve as the nation's attorney general. A longtime ally, the former prosecutor served on Trump's Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission during his first term.

Bondi's nomination serves as a replacement for former Rep. Matt Gaetz, Trump's initial pick who withdrew his nomination as the Department of Justice investigates allegations against him of committing statutory rape by paying for sex with a 17-year-old girl. Gaetz, who has denied the allegations, said the investigation had unfairly become distraction and on Friday said will not rejoin Congress in January.

Hedge fund manager Scott Bessent picked as Treasury secretary

Trump nominated Scott Bessent as his Treasury secretary. In a statement, he said the former Soros Fund Management chief investment officer would ensure no American would "be left behind in the next and Greatest Economic Boom."

"Scott has long been a strong advocate of the America First Agenda," Trump wrote. "On the eve of our Great Country’s 250th Anniversary, he will help me usher in a new Golden Age for the United States, as we fortify our position as the World’s leading Economy, Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurialism, Destination for Capital."

The 62-year-old Yale alum, who founded Key Square Capital Management in 2015, has supported Trump’s economic policy of deregulation, increasing domestic energy production and tax cuts.

Pending Senate approval, Bessent will advise Trump on matters relating to financial, economic and tax policy.

Lori Chavez-DeRemer tapped to lead Labor Department

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., is Trump's pick to lead the Labor Department.

The one-term Oregon representative previously served as mayor of Happy Valley, a suburban city in the Portland area. She lost her reelection bid for the state's 5th congressional district to Democratic challenger state Rep. Janelle Bynum.

"Lori has worked tirelessly with both Business and Labor to build America’s workforce, and support the hardworking men and women of America," Trump said in a statement. "I look forward to working with her to create tremendous opportunity for American Workers, to expand Training and Apprenticeships, to grow wages and improve working conditions, to bring back our Manufacturing jobs."

During her campaign, Chavez-DeRemer received endorsements from the largest federal employees union and several public safety unions including United Food and Commercial Workers.

Janette Nesheiwat picked as US Surgeon General

Trump has nominated Fox News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat to serve as the U.S. Surgeon General.

“Dr. Nesheiwat is a fierce advocate and strong communicator for preventive medicine and public health,” Trump said in a statement. “She is committed to ensuring that Americans have access to affordable, quality healthcare, and believes in empowering individuals to take charge of their health to live longer, healthier lives."

The University of South Florida alumna completed her medical residency at University of Arkansas Medical Center in Fayetteville and also fulfilled ER rotations with Johns Hopkins University.

She’s also the author of "Beyond the Stethoscope: Miracles in Medicine," which chronicles miraculous recoveries. The book description states that the various true stories highlight the transformative power of prayer and unwavering dedication to healing and service.

Marty Makary picked to lead FDA, Dave Weldon to lead CDC

Trump also nominated pancreatic surgeon Marty Makary as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration and former congressman Dave Weldon as director of the Centers for Disease Control.

Makary is the current chief of Islet Transplant Surgery at Johns Hopkins and previously fulfilled leadership roles at the World Health Organization Patient Safety Program. He has served as a member of the National Academy of Medicine, a public adviser to think tank Paragon Health Institute and is a common expert guest at Fox News.

"FDA has lost the trust of Americans, and has lost sight of its primary goal as a regulator. The Agency needs Dr. Marty Makary, a Highly Respected Johns Hopkins Surgical Oncologist and Health Policy Expert, to course-correct and refocus the Agency," Trump said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Weldon is slated to oversee the CDC, bringing both his medical expertise as a doctor for several decades and political experience as a congressman to the role. The Army veteran previously represented Florida's 15th congressional district from 1995 to 2009.

"Dave understands American Family Values, and views Health as one of utmost important," Trump said. "Dave will proudly restore the CDC to its true purpose, and will work to end the Chronic Disease Epidemic, and Make American Healthy Again!"

Ross Vought to oversee management and budget

Trump has also nominated Ross Vought to oversee the Office of Management and Budget for a second time. Vought served as OMB director during the first Trump administration, following stints as deputy and acting OMB director.

Before that he served as the vice president of Heritage Action for America, the conservative think tank behind the right-wing Project 2025 policy plan. He also wrote a chapter of the blueprint regarding the "Executive Office of the President."

In his new role, Vought would work on Trump's proposed budget and help execute his plans across the federal government.

Scott Turner picked to lead housing and urban planning

Trump also nominated Scott Turner to oversee the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Texas motivational speaker with the America First Policy Institute, a pro-Trump think tank, previously played as an NFL football cornerback. From 2013 to 2017, he served in the Texas House of Representatives.

He currently serves as chair of the Center for Education Opportunity at the institute and was previously the executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council.

The Cabinet and presidential advisers can also include the vice president, the chief of staff, the ambassador to the United Nations, the director of National Intelligence, the U.S. trade representative, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, the head of the Office of Management and Budget, the head of the Council of Economic Advisors, the head of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, and the head of the Small Business Administration.

