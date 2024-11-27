Trump picks Covid lockdown skeptic as head of key national health agency

Andrew Feinberg and Michelle Del Rey
·4 min read
(Getty)
(Getty)

The next director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will be a doctor who argued for allowing young and healthy people to become infected with Covid-19 long before a vaccine was available and later fought against mandating vaccination against the novel coronavirus.

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday said he will nominate Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, currently a professor of health policy at Standard University and director of Stanford’s Center for Demography and Economics of Health and Aging, to lead the National Institutes of Health, one of the world’s foremost medical research entities and oversee its $47 billion in funding.

In a statement, Trump said Bhattacharya would work with his Health and Human Services Secretary-designate, anti-vaccine activist and conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr, to “examine the underlying causes of, and solutions to, America’s biggest Health challenges, including our Crisis of Chronic Illness and Disease.”

He added: “Together, they will work hard to Make America Healthy Again!”

Bhattacharya thanked Trump for the nomination on X.

“I am honored and humbled by President Trump’s nomination of me to be the next National Institutes of Health director,” he wrote. “We will reform American scientific institutions so that they are worthy of trust again and will deploy the fruits of excellent science to make America healthy again!”

Bhattacharya earned a doctorate in medicine from Stanford in 1997 and earned a Ph.D. in economics from the same university three years later. He’s been a professor at the university and a senior research associate for Acumen LLC for 23 years.

Born in Kolkata, India, he is a naturalized US citizen. His research focuses on the health and well-being of vulnerable populations, emphasizing the role of government programs, biomedical innovation, and economics, Trump said.

In October 2020, Bhattacharya co-authored an open letter alongside other public health experts calling for an alternative to lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic. The experts suggested the government focus on measures that would prevent the elderly from contracting the virus but meanwhile allow it to spread among less vulnerable populations.

The idea was to create widespread immunity without a vaccine. The letter — dubbed the Great Barrington Declaration — was immediately called into question by the scientific community. Bhattacharya has continued to be a vocal critic of former White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci’s handling of the pandemic.

Jay Bhattacharya was one of the academics behind the Great Barrington Declaration, an open letter proposing alternative COVID pandemic measures (Getty)
Jay Bhattacharya was one of the academics behind the Great Barrington Declaration, an open letter proposing alternative COVID pandemic measures (Getty)

Fauci led the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a division of the NIH. The NIH is the nation’s medical research agency. It works to reduce illness and disability and enhance health through scientific innovation.

“The public did not know that there were prominent scientists that disagreed with the lockdown policies,” Bhattacharya said in an interview for Children’s Health Defense, an organization founded by Kennedy Jr. “They wanted to create an illusion of consensus.”

In a statement on the announcement, Kennedy Jr said on X: “I’m so grateful to President Trump for this spectacular appointment. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya is the ideal leader to restore NIH as the international template for gold-standard science and evidence-based medicine.”

Also on Tuesday, Trump announced other appointments: Jim O’Neill as deputy secretary of Health and Human Services, John Phelan as secretary of the Navy, Kevin Hassett as director of the White House National Economic Council, Jamieson Greer as the United States trade representative and Vince Haley as director of the Domestic Policy Council.

Trump’s cabinet picks will need to go through a congressional confirmation process. It remains to be seen if all his nominees will assume their roles. Earlier this month, Trump appointed former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz as US attorney general and Pete Hegseth, Fox News host and Army veteran, as secretary of defense.

Both of the men have faced sexual misconduct allegations. Gaetz has been accused of having sex with a minor in 2017 and Hegseth has been accused of assaulting a woman that same year. Both men deny the allegations and any accusations of wrongdoing. Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration last week.

Latest Stories

  • Trump taps COVID-19 lockdown skeptic to lead NIH

    President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday evening that he has tapped Jay Bhattacharya, a prominent critic of COVID-19 lockdowns, to serve as the director of the National Institutes of Health.

  • Trump chooses US COVID policy critic Bhattacharya to lead NIH

    The NIH has been in the crosshairs of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the NIH. The NIH director oversees 27 institutes and centers that conduct early stage research on everything from vaccines for emerging pandemic threats to targets for new drugs.

  • Trump picks Jay Bhattacharya, who backed COVID herd immunity, to lead National Institutes of Health

    President-elect Donald Trump has chosen health economist Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a critic of pandemic lockdowns and vaccine mandates, to lead the National Institutes of Health, the nation's leading medical research agency.

  • Trump fills out his key public health roles

    President-elect Donald Trump has announced his picks for critical remaining public health roles in his incoming administration.

  • Trump Names New Picks in Burst of Late Night Announcements

    President-elect Donald Trump announced at least six more administration picks late Tuesday. Trump made a pair of choices for health-related posts, namely the head of the National Institutes of Health and deputy secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. For the former, Trump named Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine at Stanford who opposed strict lockdown measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I am honored and humbled by President @realDonaldTrump’s nomination of me to

  • AP Top Stories for November 26 P

    Here's the latest for Tuesday, November 26: Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah agree to ceasefire; President Biden calls ceasefire deal 'good news; Officials brace for ‘busiest ever’ travel ahead of Thanksgiving; Pilot killed in plane crash but dogs survive.

  • Record Great Lakes temperatures: What they mean for Ontario's snow season

    At the end of November, the Great Lakes are sitting in record-breaking territory. Find out what this means for lake-effect snow for the remainder of fall and during the upcoming winter season

  • 'I can't pay my bills,' Rudy Giuliani says in courtroom outburst

    Rudy Giuliani was rebuked by a federal judge on Tuesday after the former New York City mayor interrupted a court hearing, pleading he could not pay his bills because two Georgia election workers to whom he owes $148 million have tied up his assets. Giuliani, once a personal lawyer for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, spoke ahead of a January trial to determine which assets he must surrender to Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss. The two election workers won the $148 million verdict from a jury in Washington, D.C. after accusing Giuliani of destroying their reputations by lying that they tried to help steal the 2020 U.S. presidential election from Trump.

  • Elon Musk publicized the names of government employees he wants to cut. It’s terrifying federal workers

    When President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would recommend major cuts to the federal government in his administration, many public employees knew that their jobs could be on the line.

  • Elon Musk Gives Epic Side-Eye as Trump Asks If Booster Can Be Reused After Crashing in Massive Fireball

    A cringe-worthy video uploaded by the incoming president’s granddaughter shows Donald Trump sending rocket man Elon Musk into an awkward spiral when he asks him if his rocket booster can be reused—after it crashed into the sea in a fireball. The president-elect’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, released behind-the-scenes footage of last week’s Texas SpaceX launch, but may have made her granddad look a bit silly after showing a snippet of his conversation with an exasperated Musk. Trump had joined his

  • Trump Says U.S. Will Impose Massive Tariffs On Mexico, Canada And China From Day 1

    The tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada will apply to "ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders," the president-elect wrote.

  • 'Red Flag': Mary Trump Calls Out Her Cousin's Odd Role In Trump Transition Team

    Donald Trump's niece gave her thoughts on the "civil war" inside the Republican's transition team.

  • Trump Finally Signs Transition Docs But Shuns Major Details

    President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team officially signed the necessary docs on Tuesday to commence the transfer of power with the Biden administration after more than a month, according to Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles. However, the team is still refusing to sign at least two major agreements that will allow for the smooth transition of sensitive and classified information. The New York Times reported that the transition team has rejected signing an agreement that would allow the FB

  • Trump's 25% per cent tariff would lead to pain on both sides of border, leaders say

    TORONTO — Canadian business leaders say Donald Trump's threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods would be a "lose-lose" scenario in which local companies face pressure to lower their costs while their American counterparts pay more.

  • Elon Musk's father suggests having babies should be more like breeding horses

    The alliance between Donald Trump and Elon Musk framed the 2024 election and their bond has only deepened since.

  • Poland Signals Breakthrough in Feud With Ukraine That Put EU Ambitions at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Kyiv has agreed to allow the exhumation of ethnic Poles killed in World War II massacres, clearing the path to resolve a rift between the two countries. Most Read from BloombergNew York City’s ‘Living Breakwaters’ Brace for Stormier SeasIn Italy’s Motor City, Car-Free Options Are GrowingIn Traffic-Weary Toronto, a Battle Breaks Out Over Bike LanesIn Kansas City, a First-Ever Stadium Designed for Women’s Sports Takes the FieldThe breakthrough

  • Sharon Stone Trashes ‘Uneducated’ Americans Over Trump Win

    Sharon Stone had harsh words for her fellow Americans over the weekend as she reflected on Donald Trump’s election win. Stone, a 66-year-old Pennsylvania native, ripped “80 percent” of Americans as being “uneducated” because they do not hold a passport—a number that’s off by about 40 percent—and declared that the country is in its “ignorant, arrogant adolescence.” “We haven’t seen this before in our country,” Stone said of fascism. “So Americans who don’t travel, who 80 percent don’t have a pass

  • NDP won’t support Liberal $250 rebate plan unless eligibility expanded: Singh

    OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says while he supports the Liberal plan to give Canadians a GST break during the holidays, he won’t back the $250 rebate proposal unless the government expands eligibility to the most vulnerable.

  • Trump team asks NY attorney general to dismiss business fraud case

    President-elect Trump has asked New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) to drop her multimillion-dollar civil fraud case against him, citing a need to “cure” partisan divisions following Trump’s election victory. D. John Sauer, an appellate attorney whom Trump tapped for solicitor general, in Tuesday’s letter framed dropping the case as “necessary for the health of our…

  • Team Trump Debates ‘How Much Should We Invade Mexico?’

    In Trump’s government-in-waiting, the only question is how massive the U.S. assault on Mexican drug cartels should be