Trump Picks Fight With Obama Over Name of America’s Tallest Peak

David Gardner
·2 min read
Donald Trump says he will rename North America's highest peak.
Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Donald Trump said he will reverse President Obama’s decision to rename North America’s highest mountain.

The peak was officially known as Mount McKinley from 1917 until 2015, when then-President Barack Obama renamed it Denali, as the mountain was known by indigenous Alaskans.

Now Trump says he plans to revert the name to honor William McKinley, America’s 25th president.

“They took his name off Mount McKinley, that’s what they do to people,” he said.

“McKinley was a very good, maybe a great president,” the president-elect told supporters at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix on Sunday, adding that the statesman helped raise a “vast amount of money” to help pay for the Panama Canal and other projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s one of the reasons that we are going to bring back the name of Mount McKinley, because I think he deserves it.

“There are lots of things we can name but I think he deserves it. That’s not very gracious for somebody who did a great job,” he told the right-wing convention in a thinly-veiled swipe at Obama.

The U.S. Department of the Interior order signed by Obama to change the name to Denali noted that McKinley had never visited the mountain and had no “significant historical connection to the mountain or to Alaska.”

The Republican Alaska senator, Lisa Murkowski, was quick to oppose Trump’s proposal, posting a photo of the summit on X, formerly known as Twitter, and writing: “There is only one name worthy of North America’s tallest mountain: Denali - the Great One.”

A gold prospector came up with the name originally in 1896 after hearing that McKinley had won the Republican presidential nomination and it was made official 21 years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state of Alaska changed the name to Denali—which means the “Great One” in the native Kokuyon language—in 1975 and spent decades pressing the federal authorities to follow suit.

McKinley served as president from 1897 until his assassination in 1901.

Latest Stories

  • Trump Jabs Elon Over Those Pesky ‘President Musk’ Claims: ‘I’m Safe’

    Donald Trump made clear on Sunday: Elon Musk may be the world’s richest man, but he’s never going to be its most powerful politician. “No, he’s not gonna be president, that I can tell you,” the president-elect told a crowd in Arizona. “And I’m safe, you know why? He can’t be, he wasn’t born in this country.” Trump added an explicit “ha ha ha” after his comment and raised his arms, which elicited applause from the conservative crowd at TPUSA’s AmericaFest conference.

  • Chris Christie Predicts What Will Cause Demise of Musk-Trump Bromance

    Elon Musk’s close relationship with President-elect Donald Trump will eventually come to a halt, according to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. The Republican lawmaker, who once supported Trump but has since been one of the only ones to stand against him in the party, believes that Trump’s blame game tactics will be the reasoning behind a falling out. In an interview Sunday with ABC News' Jonathan Karl, he said: “It ends when Trump believes that something has gone wrong, and he needs someon

  • Trump vows to rename Denali, North America's tallest mountain, as Mt McKinley

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday he will rename Denali, Alaska natives' name for North America's tallest mountain, after William McKinley, the 25th U.S. president who was assassinated in 1901. Democratic former President Barack Obama in 2015 officially renamed the mountain as Denali, siding with the state of Alaska and ending a decades-long naming battle.

  • 3 Major Retailers Who Will Raise Prices Immediately Under Trump — Tariffs Play Key Role

    President-elect Donald Trump has always been seen as something of a business-friendly president, yet despite that fact, American businesses are already threatening to increase their prices when Trump takes office again in January of 2025.

  • CNN Host Calls Out GOP Senator's Absurd Elon Musk Claim: 'That Can't Be True'

    Bill Hagerty claimed the billionaire's social media takes led to his office being "inundated with calls."

  • Trump Says He Will ‘Stop the Transgender Lunacy’ His First Day in Office | Video

    "Under the Trump administration, it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female," he tells rally attendees in Phoenix The post Trump Says He Will ‘Stop the Transgender Lunacy’ His First Day in Office | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • A Colorado man is asking his neighbors to sell him their home to solve a 'desperate' situation — what he's doing and why

    His story highlights the struggle to find affordable housing.

  • Why Trump Is Going to Have the Swampiest Inauguration Ever

    Donald Trump’s second inauguration is turning into an unprecedented pay-to-play extravaganza, oozing with opulence for the monied elite attending and funding the once-in-a-lifetime affair. Three days of black-tie balls, private candlelit dinners, brunches and backroom lounge conclaves will spotlight a who’s who of the extreme wealth and power that have already come to define the former president’s resurrection. Government ethicists warn this year’s event marking the constitutional oath of office

  • Trump threatens to try to take back the Panama Canal. Panama's president balks at the suggestion

    PHOENIX (AP) — Donald Trump suggested Sunday that his new administration could try to regain control of the Panama Canal that the United States “foolishly” ceded to its Central American ally, contending that shippers are charged “ridiculous” fees to pass through the vital transportation channel linking the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

  • Chrystia Freeland pegged by some Liberal MPs as Justin Trudeau's successor if he resigns

    Calls are growing from within the Liberal caucus for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down as party leader — and some have pegged Chrystia Freeland as their choice to replace him.Twenty-one Liberal MPs have publicly urged Trudeau to resign — many of them within the last week — after Freeland shocked Canadians on Monday by resigning as deputy prime minister and finance minister hours before she was supposed to table the government's fall economic statement.Among the Liberal MPs publicly call

  • Chris Hayes Shreds Larry Kudlow Over On-Air ‘Tax Breaks’ Meltdown

    MSNBC host Chris Hayes ripped into Fox News’ Larry Kudlow on Friday night after the latter’s unhinged meltdown over possible delays to tax break legislation. Formerly an economic adviser during President-elect Donald Trump’s first stint in the White House, Kudlow had been chatting with Republican Senators Kevin Cramer and Cynthia Lummis on Thursday about the GOP’s plans once it assumes control of the Senate in January. “Put the tax cuts first. Put together a real reconciliation bill that include

  • Ukrainian drones strike deep into Russian territory, hundreds of miles from the front line

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine brought the war into the heart of Russia Saturday morning with drone attacks that local authorities said damaged residential buildings in the city of Kazan in the Tatarstan region, over 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) from the front line.

  • Opinion - Kari Lake will face a harrowing task in fixing a very broken VOA

    Changing VOA's culture of radical ideological bias and managerial incompetence won't be easy when she takes her position.

  • Becca Balint Says She Overheard GOP Reps Bashing Musk in Congressional Elevator

    A top Democrat has revealed how she overheard GOP representatives bad-mouthing Elon Musk in a Congressional elevator, in reaction to the billionaire tech bro’s legislative meddling. Speaking with SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show on Wednesday—just as an earlier government spending package failed, before a slimmer version was passed in the House and Senate on Friday—Vermont Rep. Becca Balint said she’d been eavesdropping on GOP representatives who apparently had nothing pleasant to say about so

  • Lara Trump withdraws from consideration to replace Rubio in US Senate

    (Reuters) -Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, said on Saturday she has removed her name from consideration to replace outgoing U.S. Senator Marco Rubio. Rubio was picked by Trump to serve as secretary of state. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will pick a replacement for Rubio, who is expected to resign as senator when Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

  • Opinion - A fragile alliance: What Assad’s fall means for Maduro in Venezuela

    The collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria has exposed the fragility of other autocratic regimes, such as Nicolás Maduro's government in Venezuela, which relies on external support and faces growing impatience from its people.

  • Russia's economy has irreversibly turned toward a 'stagnation trap,' think tank says

    "Over the past two years, Russia's economy has operated like a marathoner on fiscal steroids—and now those steroids are wearing off."

  • This is America’s ‘fatal flaw’ as the US bubble gets ready to pop, market expert warns

    "When flying in such thin air, it doesn’t take much to stall the engines. All the classic signs of extreme prices, valuations and sentiment suggest the end is near."

  • Trump Credits Hannibal Lecter With Election Win in Bonkers Rally-Style Speech

    Why is everybody still banging on about ascendent tech-broligarchy, impending trade wars and the disinformation-fuelled rise of neo-fascism, when the real threat to US national interests is a fictional Lithuanian cannibal prowling the night somewhere out in America’s borderlands? Yes folks, Hannibal Lecter’s back, featuring prominently in a speech Donald Trump delivered on Sunday morning at a Turning Point Action Conference in Arizona, marking his first rally appearance since winning the preside

  • Calmes: Drain the swamp? More like overt, unapologetic swampy displays at Mar-a-Lago

    Since the Nov. 5 election, sycophants, billionaires, lobbyists and job seekers have been spied paying court to President-elect Donald Trump in Florida.