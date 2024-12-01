Trump chooses Jared Kushner's father for ambassador to France

President-elect Donald Trump announced Saturday that he has selected Charles Kushner as his pick for ambassador to France.

Mr Kushner is a real-estate developer and the father of Jared Kushner, husband of his daughter Ivanka Trump. Trump pardoned Mr Kushner during his first term, waving away a federal conviction in 2020.

In a post to his social media site Truth Social, Trump said Mr Kushner is "a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker, who will be a strong advocate representing our Country & its interests".

The nomination appears to be the first administration position that Trump has formally offered to a relative since his re-election.

Also on Saturday, Trump announced two more picks - choosing former aide, Kash Patel, to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation, an agency Patel has often criticised.

And separately, Chad Chronister, sheriff of Florida's Hillsborough County, was nominated as head of the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Alongside many other presidential picks, ambassador appointments must be approved by a majority vote in the US Senate.

It's not clear what role Mr Kushner's background might play in a confirmation hearing.

The elder Kushner pleaded guilty to federal charges of tax evasion, campaign finance offences and witness tampering and was sentenced to two years in prison in 2005.

Among the evidence presented in court, prosecutors said Mr Kushner targeted a brother-in-law who was cooperating with authorities against him. He hired a prostitute to seduce the man, intending to intimidate him by sending video footage to his wife - Mr Kushner's sister.

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who ran against Trump in the latest Republican primary, prosecuted the case at the time and called it “one of the most loathsome, disgusting crimes” he had seen.

Jared Kushner served as an advisor during the first Trump administration, when Trump extended a pardon to Charles Kushner in a batch of announcements that also included pardons for former campaign manager Paul Manafort and ex-adviser Roger Stone.

In his announcement post on Saturday, Trump praised Jared Kushner's work and said he looked forward to working with Charles Kushner.

"Together, we will strengthen America’s partnership with France, our oldest Ally, & one of our greatest!"