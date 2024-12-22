Trump picks Latin American envoy previously fired for alleged misconduct

WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday said he would nominate Mauricio Claver-Carone, who was fired from a previous position for allegedly having an affair with a subordinate, to serve as his special envoy to Latin America.

Trump said Claver-Carone, who served in his administration during his first 2017-2021 White House term, would help address migration and drug-smuggling issues.

"Mauricio knows the region, and how to put America's interests FIRST," Trump said on social media.

Claver-Carone was fired in 2022 as head of the Inter-American Development Bank after an investigation found he had an intimate relationship with a staffer.

Investigators also found that Claver-Carone created a hostile environment at the bank. He denied having an affair.

Claver-Carone was the first American to serve as the head of the bank. In that role, he had tried to wrest power away from Argentina and Brazil, which have dominated its agenda in the past, and provide more of a role for smaller countries.

(Reporting by Andy Sullivan; editing by Diane Craft)