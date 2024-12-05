Trump Picks Loyalist To Lead The IRS As GOP Eyes Tax Agency

Nick Visser
·2 min read
President-elect Donald Trump said he planned to nominate former Rep. Billy Long (R-Mo.) to be the next commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday, installing another yet another loyalist to lead a major federal agency.

“I have known Billy since 2011 — He is an extremely hard worker, and respected by all, especially by those who know him in Congress,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Taxpayers and the wonderful employees of the IRS will love having Billy at the helm. He is the consummate ‘people person,’ well respected on both sides of the aisle.”

Long spent decades working as an auctioneer before he was elected to Congress. He served in the House from 2011 to 2023 before launching a failed bid for one of Missouri’s Senate seats.

Since leaving Washington, he has worked as a tax adviser and encouraged businesses to look into a pandemic-era employee retention tax credit.

The program has been subject to massive fraud, costing the government billions of dollars, and some lawmakers have tried to end it. The IRS temporarily paused it earlier this year in order to catch up on false claims.

Democrats were skeptical of the pick.

“There are a lot of reasons why former Congressman Billy Long is a bizarre choice for this role,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), the chair of the Senate Finance Committee, said in a statement to RollCall. “What’s most concerning is that Mr. Long left office and jumped into the scam-plagued industry involving the Employee Retention Tax Credit.”

Trump called former Rep. Billy Long a "consummate ‘people person,’ well respected on both sides of the aisle.” Bloomberg via Getty Images

The move effectively means Trump will fire the current IRS commissioner, Danny Werfel, who was appointed to a five-year term by President Joe Biden in 2022. He took over the agency shortly after Congress approved an $80 billion expansion in funding over the next decade, which experts say will help the government more accurately enforce tax laws and collect revenue.

Republicans scaled back that funding by $20 billion last year and are eyeing billions more, which official warn would limit the agency’s ability to audit wealth Americans and large corporations.

Werfel — who worked for both Democrats and Republicans — had said he intended to finish out his term, but the sitting president is able to appoint who they like as long as they are confirmed by the Senate.

“I have a vision of my last day on the job being Nov. 12, 2027,”  Werfel said during a podcast appearance last month. “My frame of mind on the I.R.S. is that it’s nonpartisan, is that our priorities can and should shift with new Treasury leadership.”

