Trump picks Pam Bondi as attorney general after Matt Gaetz withdraws

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated veteran prosecutor Pam Bondi as his new pick for attorney general, hours after Matt Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration.

Bondi has a long track record in law enforcement and previously served as Florida's attorney general.

A long-time Trump ally, Bondi was part of his legal team during his first Senate impeachment trial and also publicly supported him by showing up at court during his hush money trial in New York.

"Pam was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was very tough on Violent Criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida Families," Trump said in a social media post announcing his choice.

Bondi has been close to Trump since his 2016 campaign, telling voters at a recent Trump rally that she considers him a "friend".

In 2019, she joined his White House to focus on "proactive impeachment messaging", serving both as his legal advisor and defence attorney during his first impeachment - during which he was acquitted.

She continued to be part of Trump's legal team in 2020 as it made false claims that the election had been stolen from Trump due to voter fraud.

She also served on Trump's Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission, and more recently, has headed the legal arm of the America First Policy Institute, a conservative think tank founded by former Trump staff members.

If confirmed by the Senate, Bondi will become the country's chief law enforcement officer, in charge of the justice department's more than 115,000 employees and roughly $45bn (£35.7bn) budget.

She would also play a key role in attempting to implement Trump's vow to punish his political enemies once he takes office.

She has been a vocal critic of the criminal cases brought against Trump, as well as special counsel Jack Smith, who charged Trump in two federal cases.

“For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans - Not anymore,” Trump wrote on Thursday evening.

"Pam will refocus the DOJ [Department of Justice] to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again."

Trump's other plans for the department include ending "weaponised government", protecting US borders, dismantling criminal organisations and restoring Americans' "badly-shattered faith and confidence" in the department.

Trump's transition team will be hoping that Bondi's nomination path will be less tumultuous than Gaetz's.

Reacting to the announcement, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham predicted that Bondi “will be confirmed quickly,” calling her selection a “grand slam, touchdown, hole in one, ace, hat trick, slam dunk, Olympic gold medal pick.”

The news of Bondi's nomination came about six hours after Gaetz said he would not seek the high-profile cabinet post, following days of debate over whether to release a congressional report on sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Announcing his withdrawal, the 41-year-old said the controversy over his potential nomination "was unfairly becoming a distraction" to the work of the incoming Trump administration.

The report included the findings of a probe sparked by allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use. Gaetz has vehemently denied the claims but said that he hoped to avoid a "needlessly protracted Washington scuffle" by withdrawing.

Later on Thursday, Gaetz offered his congratulations to Bondi, calling her "a stellar selection by President Trump".

"She’s a proven litigator, an inspiring leader and a champion for all Americans. She will bring the needed reforms to DOJ," he said.

It is unclear if Gaetz, who resigned his House seat soon after Trump tapped him for attorney general, will now try to retain his seat.

Since his resounding election win earlier this month, Trump has named several close allies to fill high-ranking positions in his administration.