Trump picks Pam Bondi as US attorney general after Gaetz withdrawal

President-Elect Donald Trump announced former Florida attorney general and fervent ally Pam Bondi as his pick for US attorney general on Thursday after Matt Gaetz withdrew his bid to head the Department of Justice just hours earlier. Bondi, a former leader against Trump's impeachment, replaced the controversial Gaetz after his nomination faced strong resistance due to previous sexual conduct allegations.

US President-elect Donald Trump tapped Pam Bondi, a staunch ally who helped defend the ex-leader against impeachment, as US attorney general on Thursday following firebrand Matt Gaetz's withdrawal from the running.

Gaetz's retreat amid sexual misconduct allegations signaled limits to Trump's power, even as the president-elect prepares to retake the White House with his Republican Party also in control of both chambers of Congress.

The nomination of Bondi, a former Florida attorney general who served as a surrogate during the 2024 campaign and pushed to de-legitimize vote counting in swing state Pennsylvania in 2020, could be seen as a useful tool for Trump in his attempt to settle personal grievances.

"For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans -- Not anymore," Trump wrote on his Truth Social network in announcing Bondi's nomination.

"Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again," Trump wrote, adding that she is "smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter."



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Trump picks vaccine sceptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr to be US secretary of health

Trump names China hawk Howard Lutnick commerce secretary

Trump taps former pro wrestling executive Linda McMahon to lead US education department