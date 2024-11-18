Trump picks Project 2025 co-author to lead FCC as treasury secretary candidates to visit Mar-a-Lago: Live

Donald Trump has announced his latest administration pick, nominating Brendan Carr to be chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the body charged with regulating the US media.

Currently a commissioner with the FCC, Carr contributed to the controversial Project 2025 manifesto and was described by the president-elect as “a warrior for Free Speech... [who] has fought against the regulatory Lawfare that has stifled Americans’ Freedoms, and held back our Economy.

“He will end the regulatory onslaught that has been crippling America’s Job Creators and Innovators, and ensure that the FCC delivers for rural America.”

The Republican has yet to announce his choice for treasury secretary but two new candidates for the position will reportedly be interviewed at his Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday: former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh and Wall Street billionaire Marc Rowan.

Howard Lutnick, co-chair of Trump’s transition team, and Key Square Capital Management founder Scott Bessant were thought to be challenging for the line for the role but the incoming president is understood to be having second thoughts.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has approved the use of American-made long-range missiles by Ukraine in its war against Russia, inspiring a conservative outcry.

Key Points

Thank you, President Trump!



I am humbled and honored to serve as Chairman of the FCC.



Now we get to work. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MPyL2d38kT — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) November 18, 2024

The pundits are already looking ahead to his possible role in realising Trump’s threat to revoke broadcast licences and benefiting Elon Musk.

Trump has threatened virtually all of the major American TV networks. Will he push his pick for FCC chairman, Brendan Carr, to follow up on his talk about revoking licenses from stations? pic.twitter.com/90LnTzEQob — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 18, 2024

Brendan Carr successfully auditioned to be Trump’s FCC Chairman. Was clear as day after his Fox News appearance where he indicated he would be willing to target broadcast licenses of networks Trump doesn’t like. pic.twitter.com/xbEbCd5JAM — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) November 18, 2024

Trump to name Brendan Carr--a massive champion for Elon Musk and his Starlink system--as chairman of the F.C.C. which controls orbital access by space communications companies in the US. pic.twitter.com/WS52cPopzl — Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) November 18, 2024

