Trump pledges Iron Dome to shield US from hypersonic missiles

Projectiles are fired from the Israeli Iron Dome to intercept missiles from southern Lebanon - ATEF SAFADI/EPA-EFE/SHUTTERSTOCK

Donald Trump was expected to approve an Israel-style “Iron Dome” to protect America from hypersonic missile attacks.

An executive order, due to be signed by the US president on Monday, will begin the process of creating a “next generation” missile defence system.

Speaking at a Republican retreat in Miami on Monday, Mr Trump said he would “immediately begin the construction of a state of the art Iron Dome missile defence shield which will be able to protect Americans”.

He claimed that Ronald Reagan had made a similar plan in the 1980s but “we didn’t have the technology then, it was a concept”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now we have phenomenal technology, you see that with Israel,” Mr Trump continued. “So I think the United States is entitled to that. And everything will be made right here in the USA, 100 per cent.”

The order is intended to protect the US against the “catastrophic” threat of missile attacks.

“The executive order directs implementation of a next generation missile defence shield for the United States against ballistic, hypersonic, advanced cruise missiles, and other next generation aerial attacks,” it states.

An Iron Dome anti-missile battery site for the defence system, which is activated when the projectiles are heading to populated areas - Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg

Israel’s short-range defence system is made up of 10 missile batteries with about four missile launchers in each which provide cover for some 60 sq miles.

It has been used to defend Israel against barrages by Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah, and according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) destroys 90 per cent of the rockets it targets.

ADVERTISEMENT

US military figures are concerned about an attack by adversaries such as China, Russia or Iran with hypersonic missile capabilities, which travel at least five times the speed of sound and are extremely difficult to detect or intercept.

It came as General Robert Brieger, the European Union’s top general, said the bloc should deploy troops to Greenland to send a “strong signal” to Mr Trump who has threatened to seize the territory from Denmark.

Denmark announced it would spend 14.6 billion kroner (£1.64 billion) to bolster security in the strategic Arctic region near the United States.

“We must face the fact that there are serious challenges regarding security and defence in the Arctic and North Atlantic,” the country’s defence minister, Troels Lund Poulsen, said in a statement on Monday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Trump’s Iron Dome decree was among a flurry of orders due to be signed on Monday designed to reshape America’s military.

Mr Trump was expected to limit the use of transgender people in active service roles and to ditch diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the Armed Forces.

He is expected to sign another executive order allowing the 8,000 military members who were discharged for refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine to return with full back pay.

Pete Hegseth, Mr Trump’s new defence secretary, said they will also receive an apology.

The fact sheet accompanying the “Iron Dome Order” alludes to Israel’s short range defence system, which its military says is up to 90 per cent accurate at stopping incoming projectiles.

Pete Hegseth said 8,000 military members will receive an apology after they were fired because they did not have the Covid vaccine - Win McNamee/Getty

Mr Trump banned transgender people from serving in the military in 2017 during his first administration but the edict was rescinded by Joe Biden in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after being sworn in Mr Trump revoked Mr Biden’s executive order but his new one goes further.

According to CNN, it will dictate new rules regarding gender pronouns and will state that transgender people cannot serve because they are not combat ready.

The fact sheet accompanying the order states: “It can take a minimum of 12 months for an individual to complete treatments after transition surgery, which often involves the use of heavy narcotics.

“During this period, they are not physically capable of meeting military readiness requirements and require ongoing medical care. This is not conducive for deployment or other readiness requirements.”

The order on DEI in the military will prohibit any “discriminatory” practices and comes after all diversity officers in the federal government were placed on leave.