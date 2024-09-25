Trump pledges to 'take' jobs and factories from allies, China

STORY: :: Trump vows to 'take' jobs and factories from U.S. allies as well as China

:: September 24, 2024

:: Savannah, Georgia

"Under my leadership, we are going to take other countries jobs. We're going to take their factories. And we had it really rocking four years ago. We're going to bring thousands and thousands of businesses and trillions of dollars in wealth back to the good old USA."

"And under my plan, American workers will no longer be worried about losing your jobs to foreign nations. Instead, foreign nations will be worried about losing their jobs to America."

"I want German car companies to become American car companies. I want them to build their plants here. I want to beat China in electronics production and we'll be able to do that easily. We have the greatest genius, the greatest minds here, and then we end up building them in different places. A lot of that's really stupid tax policy. I want G.E., IBM and every other manufacturer that left us to be filled with regret and come sprinting back to our shores and they will."

"So as your president, here is the deal that I will be offering to every major company and manufacturer on Earth. I will give you the lowest taxes, the lowest energy costs, the lowest regulatory burden, and free access to the best and biggest market on the planet, but only if you make your product here in America. It all goes away if you don't make your product here."

The Republican presidential candidate said during his speech in Georgia the incentives, which include low taxes and few regulations, would be offered only to companies that relocated manufacturing to the US and hired American workers.

Companies that did not make their goods in the U.S., however, would face "a very substantial tariff" when sending their products into the United States, he said.

Trump was speaking in Savannah, which has one of the largest ports in the U.S. and is a car manufacturing hub.

Trump said he would reward U.S.-based manufacturers with tax breaks for research and developments costs and the ability to write off the costs of heavy machinery in the first year.

It is unclear what federal lands would be offered to foreign companies under Trump's plan, or how such an arrangement would work. If land remains in federal hands while foreign companies operate on it, those companies could in theory be exempt from property tax.

Trump also reiterate a pledge to lower corporate tax rates, but only for companies that manufacture domestically. The former president said earlier this month that he would cut the rate to 15% from 21% for domestic manufacturers.

Trump also took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris's possible visit to the U.S.-Mexico border, reportedly scheduled for Friday (September 27). Trump accused Harris of waiting too long to address the border crisis.

"And finally she's going to the border for years. What a disgrace that is that she waited so long,” he said.