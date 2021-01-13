Trump praises his accomplishments as Democrats prepare impeachment vote

Staging what will surely be one of his ‘last stands’ before a section of border wall in Texas, U.S. President Donald Trump praised his accomplishments while deriding Democratic efforts to impeach him for the second time even as members of Congress prepare for an impeachment vote.

    Donald Trump's norm-shattering presidency risks earning ignominious new distinctions over the coming days that will trail him into his post-presidency and far into the afterlife.  The U.S. president's political epitaph will carry the legacy of two upcoming votes in the House of Representatives, including on impeachment in the fallout of last week's mob attack on the U.S. Capitol that he's accused of inspiring. Trump will soon likely become the only U.S. president impeached twice; the only president formally targeted for expulsion under the 25th amendment; and, possibly but far less likely, the only president convicted by the Senate and barred from ever seeking office again.  The first in this series of votes is expected Tuesday night after 7:30 p.m. ET. in the House. "The president represents an imminent threat to our Constitution, our country and the American people, and he must be removed from office immediately," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, said Monday. "The president's threat to America is urgent, and so too will be our action." Pelosi laid out a two-step plan that begins with a vote on the 25th amendment to the U.S. constitution, enacted in the wake of John F. Kennedy's assassination. It allows a change in leadership if a body of Congress, the vice president, and more than half the cabinet agree to oust the president.  Plan A and Plan B Given the slim chances of Vice-President Mike Pence and the majority of the cabinet turning on the president, Democrats have prepared Plan B for the next day, an article of impeachment to be voted on as early as Wednesday that accuses the president of inciting an insurrection for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week. The resolution noted that Trump addressed a rally shortly before his supporters mounted the attack and says he made statements that "encouraged and foreseeably resulted in" the lawless actions at the Capitol.  Impeachment appears to have the votes to pass the House, based on its Democratic support alone although it could also attract a few Republicans. The question many will ask, and Republicans are certainly asking, is: Why now? Trump is slated to leave office in a week and has just promised a peaceful transition. The main Republican argument against impeachment is that this move will drop a match on a country that's a political tinder box. Top Republican pushes back on impeachment That tinder box already shows signs of blowing — the FBI warns of plans for armed protests across the country; there is chatter on social media about militia attacks; at least 10,000 National Guard troops are being called to the capital; and even the Washington Monument is being shut down amid threats.   Republicans are urging their rivals to move on, and let President-elect Joe Biden launch his presidency under unifying terms, focused on enacting his own agenda. Even one Democratic senator thinks this is a poor idea.  Joe Manchin of West Virginia called this a terrible moment for impeachment: "This is so ill-advised," Manchin told Fox News. He predicted impeachment would fail again in a Senate trial just like it did last year, and only sour the start of Biden's presidency. That's because an impeachment might not even get to a Senate trial until after the presidential transition — raising the question of what difference this now makes. Two arguments for impeaching now Impeachment supporters offer two retorts to that. One is principled; the other practical.  On the matter of principle, they say the current U.S. president richly deserves this reprimand that will stain his legacy, and say it also establishes necessary boundaries for future presidential behaviour. Some legal scholars interviewed agreed Trump deserves this sanction. Joseph Ellis is a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian who participates in published rankings of the best to worst presidents in history. "The second impeachment will solidify that certainty that Donald Trump will be listed last [on the lists of best to worst president]," Ellis said. "Without question Trump is the worst president in American history." He said the president, in his opinion, has probably committed five or six known impeachable acts throughout his presidency. Then there's a practical reason — and it has more to do with the four-year period ahead of us than the four years we've just witnessed. It's about whether Trump can be stripped of his political power going forward, a power that stems in part from his ability to run for office again.  Could strip Trump of ability to run again It's notable that the impeachment article drafted by Democratic lawmakers refers to the Constitution's 14th amendment. Written after the Civil War, it forbade anyone engaged in insurrection from ever again seeking political office. So if the House impeaches Trump, Senate Republicans will have two hot potatoes to handle. One is the obvious question of whether to convict Trump. The second, arguably more consequential, question: If the Senate did actually convict him, what penalty would it impose?  That punishment could include disqualification from future office, which would require a simple majority vote, according to historical precedent in non-presidential impeachment cases. Don't automatically assume Senate Republicans will be as supportive of Trump as the last time he was impeached.  One observer suspects many Washington Republicans would love to bury Trump politically. Legal ethics scholar Clark Cunningham said they would have a variety of motivations for wanting to sideline Trump — including those with their own ambition to run for president in 2024. "I think very few people in the Senate, including Republicans, want Donald Trump running for president again or exercising substantial leadership in this country," said Cunningham, a professor of law and ethics at Georgia State University.  WATCH | There could be violence at Biden's inauguration, FBI warns: "I don't think there's any question about that." That's why Cunningham thinks Democrats should try building bipartisan consensus however possible, including in the drafting of the impeachment article. Republican: We're scared of Trump supporters He says the current wording is a mistake. Cunningham said proving that someone incited an insurrection is too complicated, hinging on interpretations of the definition of "incitement" and "insurrection." Cunningham says seditious conspiracy would have been a simpler allegation to prove. Republicans have another reason to fear going along with this, one that speaks to the gravity of this American political moment. It involves angering people like that mob that stormed the Capitol.  A rookie congressman from Michigan, Republican Peter Meijer, wrote in an op-ed about the terror his colleagues face. He said he knows one lawmaker who voted to overturn the election results last Wednesday night out of fear that family members might be harmed. Meijer, who voted to confirm Biden's presidency, said: "I have been called a traitor more times than I can count. I regret not bringing my gun to D.C." It's still early to gauge the political effects of last week: some polling suggests Trump's support has dropped to its lowest level in three years, and that Republicans oppose the Capitol storming, but other polling suggests Republicans overwhelmingly wanted Biden's win overturned and were split on the riot. The first dilemma belongs to Trump's vice-president. WATCH | Law prof says there are few options to remove Trump from office: Pence received death threats on social media sites, including Twitter and Parler, since presiding over the congressional ceremony certifying Biden's win. His relationship with Trump is publicly strained. And if the House of Representatives tonight votes to invoke the 25th amendment, the next move is his, in deciding whether to try getting a majority of the cabinet to boot Trump. There's no way that happens, said one law professor who wrote a prescient book before the election on scenarios that might unfold if Trump refused to admit defeat. Lawrence Douglas told CBC News that he can't imagine Pence enraging the majority of Republican voters. "[Maybe] if we lived in a less deformed political landscape," said the professor at Amherst College. "I can't imagine Mike Pence doing that. We need to distinguish between what should happen and what's going to happen. I really cannot imagine Mike Pence doing that." Then it's on to impeachment — again.

    Each school day, streams of kids come through the doors of Se't A'newey Kina'matino'kuom, like any other school in Newfoundland and Labrador.But some of the arrivals aren't yet out of diapers. Others are far from mastering the art of tying shoelaces.That's because Se't A'newey not only serves the pre-K to Grade 12 students of Miawpukek First Nation on the island's south coast, but includes a daycare inside its building for children as young as two."When parents come to school to drop out off their school-age kids, they actually drop off their daycare kids. So the daycare kids feel proud that they're actually going to the big school like their older siblings," said Jackie John, the co-ordinator of Four Winds Child Care.It wasn't always a one-stop education drop.The combined model came into being in 2017, when a new school was built and opened in the community. Prior to that, Four Winds operated out of a church basement, and John said the change to a bright, new space with outdoor activities, cultural programming and — COVID-19 restrictions aside — integration with some larger school activities and assemblies have kept the daycare's children busy and set the basis for their formal education."When you actually hear some of the stories, you know, during pickup, you know those kids are at the right place, with great opportunities to play, socialize and grow. And a lot of times, you see that they just feel like they're part of the school program. They're part of the school environment at a much earlier age," said John.Se't A'newey is an outlier in the province, since as a First Nation reserve, Miawpukek's school system falls outside the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District, giving it more freedom to innovate.There are a few other scattered private daycares operating within provincial schools; the Department of Education counts nine such programs. But one early childhood education advocate says if a proposal more than 10 years ago brought to the provincial government had been realized, combining kids of all ages into one building could have been the rule rather than the exception, and based on its success elsewhere in Canada, the idea still warrants a second look.An idea, rejected David Philpott wore a few hats back in 2010, including one as research chair for the Jimmy Pratt Foundation, a St. John's non-profit group that lobbies for improvements to the province's daycare system. He was part of a team that pitched an idea, with an offer to split funding on it, to the Department of Education: two pilot schools in the province to extend their offerings and include free childcare inside the school system, run by the school system.The idea was already in action in Ontario, and being developed in the Maritimes. But Philpott said his group encountered reluctance, despite the spending flush of the Danny Williams era, and as talks dragged on the idea was eventually killed when the Progressive Conservatives were voted out in 2015."The Conservative government at the time were afraid of success," said Philpott, who is also a retired professor of education at Memorial University."This model was working so well in other regions that the demand for it was growing, and parents and educators were recognizing the importance of using and repurposing the neighborhood school to meet the needs of young families."> Newfoundland, I think, is ready now for a reconceptualization around what we mean by school and what we mean by the early years. \- David PhilpottWhat works so well, said Philpott, is the idea of a school building serving all ages, and a bigger community as a result. When babies and toddlers come into the school system, at-risk behaviours or special needs can be identified earlier and better, he said, and the transition to kindergarten is easier. Parents too get a break from multiple drop-offs, get to know teachers and become more hands-on, he said."All of that is done well before kindergarten starts. There's a familiarity built up, and there's a mutual respect established. So it's a win-win situation for everyone," Philpott said.That what-could-have-been has dogged Philpott as he has watched other provinces leapfrog ahead in extending school systems to include younger and younger children. Toronto spearheaded including toddlers in some of its schools in the early 2000s, and by 2020, 54 per cent of Ontario's child-care centres were in public schools, according to statistics from its provincial Education Department.On the East Coast, Nova Scotia piloted four early years centres within elementary schools in 2014, that among other things offered free programming to children the year before they entered kindergarten. That plan has since expanded, and alongside that junior kindergarten has been phased in, and expanded to every Nova Scotian public school this past September."The trend across the world now is to allow early learning with primary elementary education, so we have a continuum of learning. A one-stop shop for all of these families," Philpott said.Rural revitalization?Philpott took another stab at influencing the provincial government in 2017, when he and other members of an education task force handed in their final report to Dwight Ball's Liberals with recommendations for the future of N.L. schools, including bringing in junior kindergarten.The report noted an abundance of space: in that year, 62 schools in the province had fewer than 15 four- and five-year-olds in them. Thirty of those schools had less than five such kindergarten students.All but a handful of those schools were located outside the province's population hotspot, the Avalon Peninsula, matching the continued demographic slide of rural communities. Many of those rural places also lack formal daycares, and in that void Philpott sees empty classrooms as opportunities."The No. 1 issue facing many rural Newfoundland communities is the viability of the school, keeping the school open, and having enough children to warrant the school," said Philpott."If we start reconceptualizing what we mean by 'school,' these buildings and these sites become more stable, and families have more options."While the provincial government's finances have tumbled dramatically since the Williams era, Philpott echoed what other research has illustrated: that investments in early childhood education are money-savers down the line, by helping lift children out of poverty and giving parents better flexibility to work.In Miawpukek, there are no regrets from John for their move into Se't A'newey."From my perspective, working with staff, parents and children, there are no drawbacks to having the daycare in the school. I find it's only positives," said John. Junior kindergarten coming — sometimeThe 2017 task force report pushed for junior kindergarten to be phased in across the province, a plan that in November 2019 Education Minister Brian Warr said was "progressing." But then came COVID-19."It largely got sidelined as a result of the pandemic," said Education Minister Tom Osborne.His department has resumed some work on junior kindergarten — which requires the time-consuming task of changing legislation — but Osborne said as long as the virus is around, the province won't be looking to phase it in."It's certainly not something that we were looking at adding another layer of complexity this year, but I can tell you that junior kindergarten is on the radar and it is something that the department is still focused on," Osborne said.Likewise, he said, while he's interested in adding more private daycares to schools, Osborne won't consider that until after the pandemic.Despite the lack of concrete milestones, Philpott is optimistic that it will happen, buoyed along by early childhood investments such as the $25-a-day daycare initiative that became a reality Jan. 1."Newfoundland, I think is ready now for a reconceptualization around what we mean by 'school' and what we mean by 'the early years.' I think the government is moving in the right direction," he said.Philpott remembers being berated from all angles as he championed full-day kindergarten, which arrived amid controversy in 2016 in Newfoundland and Labrador, the last Atlantic province to implement it. But after it started, the roar of criticism turned into crickets, he said, and since floating the junior kindergarten idea he's seen an appetite develop for more early education."Taking the four-year-old out of early years programming and putting them in schools makes sense. It stabilizes the early years centres. It stabilizes a good school start for children, and the education outcomes are significant," he said.Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The government of South Korea's capital is facing criticism for an online manual for pregnant women that contained sexist tips and gender stereotypes.The now-deleted guidelines, which were published on the website of Seoul’s “Pregnancy and Childbirth Information Center,” suggested that pregnant women should prepare food, clothes and daily necessities for their husbands and family before going to the hospital to give birth. They offered tips on weight management that involved hanging up smaller size clothing for motivation and warned women against excessive spending on children’s clothing.South Korea has one of the lowest birthrates in the world, according to the United Nations Population Fund, and is trying to encourage more births. But critics say those efforts have been hampered by a government that often reflects a deeply patriarchal society and widespread sexist views.“It’s like Seoul City is declaring that a wife should take care of all the housework,” Kim Hyomin, a student at Duksung Women’s University, said in a phone interview.The manual was published in 2019, but didn't receive widespread attention until last week, when criticism spread on social media. The belated fury prompted the capital to delete the guidelines and triggered online petitions demanding that it apologize.The Seoul Metropolitan Government acknowledged in a statement Monday that it had failed to thoroughly check the guidelines, which it said were originally from the Ministry of Health and Welfare website, and promised to review city-related websites and educate employees on gender equality.The guidelines also warned women about what they said was the increased risk of premature birth if a husband “suddenly throws himself on top of her” or engages in “aggressive sexual activity.”The guidelines promoted and normalized gender violence, according to Ji-Yeong Yunkim, assistant professor at the Institute of Body and Culture at Konkuk University.“Women are seen as having to sacrifice and take care of adult men, however difficult it is,” Yunkim said.This is not the first time that government efforts to increase the birthrate have backfired.In 2016, South Korea’s Ministry of the Interior launched a “birth map” website that showed the number of women of childbearing age by city district and region. That website was pulled after a public outcry.Yunkim, the professor, said the recurring mishaps by South Korea's government stem from male-dominated institutions' perception of women.“They see women as reproduction tools rather than individuals,” Yunkim said.Juwon Park, The Associated Press

    Iran must reverse its decision to enrich uranium at higher levels and give international diplomacy a chance to save the 2015 nuclear accord, the European Union said in a statement. "The initiation of uranium enrichment to up to 20% by Iran at the underground Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant ... is a very serious development and a matter of deep concern," the EU's 27 governments said in a statement released late on Monday. Iran started pressing ahead with plans to enrich uranium to 20% fissile strength at its underground Fordow nuclear plant last week, a level Tehran achieved before striking the deal with world powers to contain its disputed nuclear ambitions.

    MEISSEN, Germany — The caskets are stacked three high in the Meissen crematorium's sombre memorial hall, piled up in empty offices and stored in hallways. Many are sealed with plastic wrapping, others are labeled “infection risk,” “urgent” or simply “COVID.”A surge of coronavirus deaths in this corner of eastern Germany has boosted business for crematorium manager Joerg Schaldach and his staff, but nobody is celebrating.“The situation is a little bit tense for us at the moment,” Schaldach said as another undertaker's van pulled up outside.The crematorium would typically have 70 to 100 caskets on site at this time of year, when the flu season takes its toll on the elderly.“It’s normal for more people to die in winter than in summer," said Schaldach. "That’s always been the case.”Now he has 300 bodies waiting to be cremated and each day dozens more are delivered to the modernist building on a hill overlooking Meissen, an ancient town better known for its delicate porcelain and impressive Gothic castle.On Monday, Meissen county once again took the unwanted lead in Germany's COVID-19 tables, with an infection rate three times the national average. The state of Saxony, where Meissen is located, includes six of the 10 worst-hit counties in Germany.Schaldach says the crematorium is doing its best to keep up with demand, firing up the twin furnaces every 45 minutes and managing 60 cremations a day.“The ashes still end up in the right urn,” he said.But whereas staff would normally try to ensure the deceased look good for relatives to bid their final farewells, infection rules now mean the caskets of COVID victims have to remain shut throughout, making the entire process even harder for those involved.“It’s our business, we’ve seen death many, many times," said Schaldach. "The problem we see is that the grieving relatives need our help. And at the moment, there’s a greater need for words of consolation because they’ve given their deceased loved one to the ambulance and then they never see them again.”Some have linked Saxony's high infection rate to wider anti-government sentiment in a state where over a quarter voted for the far-right Alternative for Germany party at the last national election. Its lawmakers have objected to the need to wear masks, limits on people gathering and the closure of stores. A few have even denied the existence of a pandemic outright.Other commentators have noted the state's large number of elderly and its reliance on nursing home workers from the neighbouring Czech Republic, where COVID-19 infections are even higher.Officials in Meissen, including the head of the county administration, the local doctors association and the lawmaker representing the region in parliament, an ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, all declined to be interviewed about the situation.Saxony’s governor, Michael Kretschmer, acknowledged in a recent interview with daily Freie Presse that he had underestimated the impact of the pandemic in his state and paid too much attention to those calling for businesses and schools to remain open.A video showing Kretschmer talking to anti-lockdown protesters outside his home Sunday ends with him walking away after one person dons a mask made to look like the German Imperial War Flag, a symbol favoured by far-right extremists.Schaldach, the crematorium manager, says most people in Saxony accept the rules. But he, too, has read comments on social media branding reports about bodies piling up at his crematorium as fake news.“Those who believe in conspiracy theories can’t be helped. We don’t want to debate with them," he told The Associated Press. "They have their beliefs and we have our knowledge.”Down in Meissen, the streets are empty, devoid of the usual tourists or even the bustle of locals.Franziska Schlieter runs a gourmet food store in the historic city centre that's among the few allowed to stay open amid the lockdown. Her store, which has been run by five generations of her family, is being sustained by a trickle of regulars buying lottery cards and gift baskets.“In the Bible, God sent people plagues when they didn’t behave,” said Schlieter, who feels easing the lockdown over Christmas was a mistake. “Sometimes I have to think of that.”On the cobblestone square, Matthias Huth tends a lone food truck outside his shuttered restaurant. He defends those who have questioned the government’s COVID-19 restrictions, but says skepticism shouldn’t justify denial.“Conversations are starting to change,” Huth said as he served up a dish of chopped blood sausage, sauerkraut and mash known locally as ‘Dead Grandma.’ “Everyone wants it to be over.”___Kerstin Sopke contributed to this report.___Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreakFrank Jordans, The Associated Press

    One U.S. Federal Reserve official says there is now a "clearer focus" about the economy's path forward and a horizon for a fuller recovery. After a catastrophic spell when economic conditions were so confounded by the coronavirus that the Fed stopped making projections altogether, U.S. central bankers now like what they see. Even as they concede the riots by supporters of President Donald Trump that shut down Congress last week and concerns about continued violence pose a risk, officials say the transition to a new administration on Jan. 20 and a likely accelerating vaccine rollout have left them optimistic.

    Greek lawmakers will vote this week on a bill opening the way for the purchase of 18 Dassault-made Rafale fighter jets from France for a total of 2.5 billion euros ($3.04 billion). The agreement, expected to be signed by both countries' ministers in Athens this month, is part of Greece's plan to boost its defence capacity during an ongoing dispute with neighbouring Turkey on energy resources in the Mediterranean. For the purchase and maintenance of six new and 12 used Rafale jets, Greece will spend 1.5 billion euros this year, about 400 million euros annually in 2022-23, 67 million euros in 2024 and 34 million euros in 2025.

    Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will not try to forge a new government with the Italia Viva coalition party if it follows through on a threat to quit the cabinet, a source in Conte's office said on Tuesday. Italia Viva, headed by former premier Matteo Renzi, has said it might withdraw its two ministers at a cabinet slated for later in the day in protest at various issues, including Conte's plans for spending billions of euros of European Union funds. Without Italia Viva's backing, Conte would not have a working majority in parliament and would need to find support elsewhere to stay in office.

    Lightspeed POS Inc. is expanding its business to include suppliers, as the Canadian technology company jockeys to compete with dominant retailers like Amazon.Montreal-based Lightspeed, which makes cloud software for retailers and restaurants to manage their cash registers and checkout systems, launched a new arm of its business on Tuesday to help retailers restock their inventory. The system, called Lightspeed Supplier Network, is launching for bike stores, pet stores, jewelry stores and outdoor sporting good retailers in North America. The new feature will help small retailers and independent suppliers better compete with Amazon, Dasilva said."A large e-commerce merchant like an Amazon has a lot of visibility across the supply chain — a lot of data. In this case, we're using all of the data that's available to benefit independent, small- and medium-sized businesses and their suppliers," said Dasilva. The system aims to give Lightspeed's retail customers an online marketplace to look for new, popular product suppliers, he said. Another goal is to make it more efficient for small shops to upload product descriptions and photos for online shopping, at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has forced more local stores to rely on e-commerce."We hope to also give benefits back to the suppliers to help them really tune their manufacturing for what's really popular ... so that ultimately independent retailers don't have dead, dusty inventory," said Dasilva.By letting both small retailers and suppliers forego faxing, phoning and emailing their purchase orders, Dasilva says Lightspeed is aiming attract more businesses to use its software.Lightspeed isn't the only technology firm chasing the supply chain — although different firms are taking different approaches. Ottawa-based Shopify Inc. has been investing in shipping and fulfilment centres for small businesses, while U.S. fintech company Square Inc. has an app store that includes inventory management software.It could potentially be big business.  In November, Statistics Canada reported that the majority of online sales across the country in 2019 were between businesses and their supply chains. Wholesalers contributed $85 billion toward Canada’s $305 billion in online sales in 2019, while transportation and warehousing represented $60 billion, manufacturing was worth $38 billion, and retailers grossed $22 billion, Statistics Canada said. Dasilva said that deepening Lightspeed's supply-chain business has long been a goal of the company, which went public last year with a goal of raising money for new lines of business.Lightspeed is popular among bike store owners, an industry that requires particularly complex inventory tracking, Dasilva said. The company has been using its ties in the bike community to help test the supplier software. "They can have more than 100,000 inventory items in the database, in terms of all the parts, and accessories, and frame and brakes," said Dasilva."When there are new stores, the suppliers will recommend those stores come on to Lightspeed because they will reap the benefits of that direct integration ... so, we hope to become the default system." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2021.Companies in this story: (TSX:LSPD)Anita Balakrishnan, The Canadian Press

    Working in close quarters, surrounded by maps of the Middle East, a small team based in Israel’s foreign ministry are focusing their sights on the Arab world. Their mission: using social media to convince Arabs to embrace the Jewish state. The team is spearheading an Arabic-language campaign via platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as part of a multi-pronged diplomatic effort to win over popular acceptance in the Middle East.

    LISBON, Portugal — The office of the Portuguese president says that Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has tested positive for the coronavirus although the veteran politician has no symptoms. Rebelo de Sousa is 72. He took office in 2016 and is seeking a second term in the country’s presidential election on Jan. 24. A laboratory test using the so-called PCR technique late on Monday revealed that the president was positive for the virus, despite an antigen test having come out negative earlier in the day, his office said in a statement late on Monday. The president is self-isolating in a residential area in Belem, in the west of central Lisbon and has suspended all his agenda for coming days, it said. As the head of state, the president is largely a figurehead in Portugal, where the prime minister and his cabinet are in charge of day-to-day affairs. He wields large influence nevertheless, and he holds the authority to appoint the prime minister and dissolve parliament. The Associated Press

    A young nurse explained that she had a few doubts about taking the jab but felt compelled to do so for the sake of the community and her role as a nurse.View on euronews

    The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021.In Canada, the provinces are reporting 39,116 new vaccinations administered for a total of 359,054 doses given. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 947.39 per 100,000.There were zero new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 545,250 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 65.85 per cent of their available vaccine supply.Please note that Newfoundland, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.Newfoundland is reporting 1,975 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 3,760 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 7.181 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland for a total of 8,250 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 1.6 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 45.58 per cent of its available vaccine supply.P.E.I. is reporting 1,650 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 3,600 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 22.694 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 6,075 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.8 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 59.26 per cent of its available vaccine supply.Nova Scotia is reporting zero new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 2,720 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 2.787 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 13,450 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 1.4 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 20.22 per cent of its available vaccine supply.New Brunswick is reporting 4,827 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 7,732 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 9.912 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 11,175 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 1.4 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 69.19 per cent of its available vaccine supply.Quebec is reporting 8,065 new vaccinations administered for a total of 92,452 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 10.805 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 115,375 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 1.3 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 80.13 per cent of its available vaccine supply.Ontario is reporting 8,859 new vaccinations administered for a total of 122,105 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 8.313 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 196,125 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 1.3 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 62.26 per cent of its available vaccine supply.Manitoba is reporting 855 new vaccinations administered for a total of 10,353 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 7.518 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 25,825 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 1.9 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 40.09 per cent of its available vaccine supply.Saskatchewan is reporting 1,019 new vaccinations administered for a total of 8,948 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 7.588 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 17,575 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 1.5 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 50.91 per cent of its available vaccine supply.Alberta is reporting 1,797 new vaccinations administered for a total of 46,791 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 10.629 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 59,800 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 1.4 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 78.25 per cent of its available vaccine supply.British Columbia is reporting 13,643 new vaccinations administered for a total of 59,902 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 11.673 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 71,200 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 1.4 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 84.13 per cent of its available vaccine supply.Yukon is reporting 190 new vaccinations administered for a total of 500 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 11.982 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 7,200 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 17 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 6.944 per cent of its available vaccine supply.The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 162 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 3.591 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 7,200 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 2.25 per cent of its available vaccine supply.Nunavut is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 29 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 0.749 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 6,000 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 15 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 0.4833 per cent of its available vaccine supply.*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions.This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Jan. 12, 2021.The Canadian Press

    When Wendolyne Molina Hurtado tested positive for COVID-19 in late November, she made the difficult but prudent decision to leave work and quarantine at home until her symptoms dissipated.While her actions may have prevented an outbreak at the big-box retailer where she works, the decision was also a costly one, since Molina Hurtado doesn't have access to paid sick days as a part-time worker."We don't work during this time, and don't have money for rent, for nothing," Molina Hurtado said. Her wife, also an essential worker, was advised to isolate alongside Molina Hurtado, leaving their family without any source of income for nearly three weeks."The money we have at this moment was just used for food," she said.Concerns over a lack of access to paid sick days have been raised throughout the pandemic. However, those calls have grown increasingly urgent as Ontario finds itself in the grips of a second wave that shows no sign of letting up.Yet despite surging case counts and deaths, essential workers in industries such as food service, manufacturing and the trades have few options even when they come down with COVID-19 symptoms."Even before the pandemic that was an issue and now it's even more heightened," said Floydeen Charles-Fridal, executive director of Caribbean African Canadian Social Services (CAFCAN).Charles-Fridal said a negligible number of CAFCAN's clients have access to paid sick days through their employers. She said people without those benefits are often violating public health recommendations because isolating would mean lost wages.That phenomenon is said to be deepening long-standing equity issues."People are choosing to go to work when they're not well, and we see that playing out as an organization that exists to serve the Black community," Charles-Fridal said.Giving more workers access to paid sick days would allow them to make better health decisions, she added."Knowing that it's paid takes a little bit of that burden off of folks, because they wouldn't be as likely to cover up symptoms, ignore symptoms, all of those kinds of things."GTHA Mayors, Toronto's top doctor call for paid sick daysThe provincial government is expected to announce new public health measures Tuesday to slow the spread of COVID-19, and a growing number of health experts, politicians and community groups say a paid sick leave program must be among the changes.Toronto's medical officer of health on Monday called on the province to fund at least 10 paid sick days for all workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and any future infectious disease emergencies.A group of Toronto and Hamilton-area mayors, including Toronto Mayor John Tory, also called on the province to take action on sick pay this week.The Ontario Medical Association (OMA), which represents the province's doctors, has also championed paid sick days as a critical measure that could slow the spread of the novel coronavirus."We keep asking people to make the difficult decision to stay home, and they don't necessarily have the capacity to make that decision," said OMA president Dr. Samantha Hill.Providing wider access to paid sick days would "empower" people to make better decisions, Hill said."Those who don't have paid sick days … they're going into work and endangering others because they don't have a choice."Sick workers can be paid $500 weeklyIn a statement to CBC Toronto, the provincial government said its federal counterparts have rightly assumed responsibility for paid sick leave during the pandemic. Those efforts include the new Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit in 2020, which provides $500 per week ($450 after tax deductions) to workers who are sick or need to isolate due to COVID-19.(Molina Hurtado said she applied for this benefit but has not yet received any payments.)"We appreciate the federal government's work on paid sick days, and have made clear no one should have to choose between their job and their health," reads the statement from the office of the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development.The province also highlighted legislation to protect workers who must self-isolate, or take leave to care for loved ones, from being fired.Critics say those programs are insufficient, since they do not cover a full salary even at minimum wage."[Paid sick leave] needs to be mandatory and it needs to be available and it needs to be accessible, and right now we don't have any of those things in this province," said Joe Cressy, chair of Toronto's Board of Health.Charles-Fridal said enhancements to paid sick leave should be made immediately if the province hopes to reverse the disparities that have appeared to grow during the pandemic."The longer you leave these situations unattended," she said, "the worse the society as a whole becomes."

    BIHAC, Bosnia — Many migrants and refugees staying at a camp in northwestern Bosnia have complained of respiratory and skin infections after spending days in makeshift tents and containers amid freezing weather and snowstorms, aid workers warned.Most of the hundreds of migrants stuck at the Lipa facility near Bosnia’s border with Croatia have been accommodated in heated military tents following days of uncertainty after a fire gutted most of the camp on Dec. 23.Bosnia has faced sharp criticism for leaving around 1,000 people without shelter after the blaze. The authorities first said they would move the migrants to another location, but they ended up setting up military tents at the site instead.The Amnesty International rights group in a statement on Tuesday said a sustainable and durable solution for the migrants in Bosnia is needed. It said political bickering has marred efforts to deal with the crisis facing people fleeing war and poverty in their nations.“Accommodation is available to house most of the people currently sleeping rough in bitterly cold temperatures in Bosnia and Herzegovina," said Eve Geddie, Director of Amnesty International’s European Institutions Office. “What is lacking is the political will to make that happen.”Geddie added that the current crisis is also “a consequence of EU’s policy of fortifying its borders that has left thousands of people stranded on its periphery or in the neighbouring countries.Weather forecasters in Bosnia on Tuesday issued a warning for an upcoming spell of even colder weather in the coming days.The Lipa site also has lacked basic facilities such as electricity or running water and migrants lit fires for days to protect themselves from the biting cold. Many migrants at the camp said they haven't showered in a long time, while some have washed outside despite the cold.On Monday, doctors were screening migrants’ health at the Lipa camp and handing out medicines. It wasn't immediately clear whether any of the migrants might have COVID-19, said Verica Racevic from the Danish Refugee Council humanitarian group.“Some are under the system of febrile status, which means they have a temperature,” she said. “It’s not really easy to differentiate in those circumstances whether this is COVID-19 or this is any other kind of respiratory infection.”Impoverished and ethnically divided Bosnia has struggled with the influx of thousands of people who are trying to reach Western Europe through the Balkans. Aid groups estimate that hundreds of people have been sleeping rough in abandoned houses or improvised forest camps.Migrants at Lipa appeared to be pleased to finally have some shelter, warm food and medical help. Holding an umbrella in the snow, Suleiman Shahid from Pakistan said the new tents are warm and “suitable for living.”From Bosnia, migrants first aim to reach neighbouring European Union member state Croatia over illegal mountainous routes before moving on toward wealthier nations in the 27-nation bloc. They have complained of pushbacks and violence at the hands of Croatia's police.Kemal Softic, The Associated Press

    Australia's competition regulator has warned that planned laws to make the country the first in the world to force Google and Facebook to pay for news content were likely just the start of more regulation for digital platforms. The Australian government announced legislation last month after an investigation it said showed the tech giants held too much market power in the media industry, a situation it said posed a potential threat to a well-functioning democracy. Under the code, Google and Facebook will be subject to mandatory price arbitration if a commercial agreement on payment for Australian media cannot be reached.

    Malaysia declared a state of emergency on Tuesday to try to rein in coronavirus infections and suspended parliament in a move that helps Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin avoid an immediate challenge to his leadership. The emergency also gives Muhyiddin and his cabinet extraordinary powers, such as introducing laws without the approval of parliament. It was the first time in more than 50 years that a national emergency has been declared, and only the second time parliament has been suspended since independence from Britain in 1957.

    Ontario declared an emergency on Tuesday after latest modelling put Canada's most populous province on track to have more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per day by the middle of February, a nearly ten-fold increase from the current count. Ontario, which is battling a coronavirus surge that has swamped its hospitals and triggered a province-wide lockdown, could also see roughly 1,500 more deaths in its long-term care homes through mid-February under a worst-case scenario, according to modeling from experts advising the government. Canada began targeted vaccinations in December, with current efforts focused on healthcare workers and residents of long-term care homes.

  • What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 12

    Recent developments: Four more people in the wider region have died of COVID-19. The owner of the Ottawa Senators wants up to 6,000 fans to attend home games. What's the latest? Ontario is introducing a series of new restrictions including a stay-at-home order prohibiting people from leaving their homes except for essential reasons such as buying groceries, exercising and accessing health care. The order goes into effect Thursday. Bylaw officers will have the power to fine people found outside their homes without a valid reason. Awaiting more details of the province's new stay-at-home order, city officials in Ottawa say the effect of it will likely resemble last spring's lockdown. An earlier briefing on the latest pandemic models suggests the original lockdown has not done enough to slow the spread of the coronavirus. WATCH LIVE | Ontario releases new COVID-19 rules: Ottawa is reporting 63 more cases of COVID-19, while its number of COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care is the highest it's been since May. Four more people from the wider region have died of COVID-19. Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk tweeted on Tuesday that it's time to allow fans to attend home games at Canadian Tire Centre despite the COVID-19 pandemic, but later backtracked, saying "that time is not now." How many cases are there? In Ottawa, 11,658 people have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 1,157 known active cases, 10,013 resolved cases and 398 deaths from COVID-19.  Public health officials have reported more than 20,800 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including about 17,900 resolved cases. Ninety-nine people have died of COVID-19 elsewhere in eastern Ontario and 136 people have died in western Quebec.  CBC Ottawa is profiling those who've died of COVID-19. If you'd like to share your loved one's story, please get in touch. What can I do? Ontario says people need to only leave home when essential and not leave their health unit to avoid more COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths — including in areas with low case counts. If residents leave the province they should isolate for 14 days upon returning. No indoor events or private gatherings are allowed, except with people who live together or one other home for people living alone. Outdoor gatherings with friends or family people don't live with are not recommended. Legally these gatherings can't have more than five people. Ottawa's new rules for outdoor recreation are now in effect. In-person shopping is limited to essential businesses. Others can offer pickup and delivery. WATCH | Why several small businesses are teaming up to get through the pandemic: Child-care centres are open, while day camps are not.  The lockdown rules are in place in eastern Ontario until Jan. 23, although that could change for each health unit depending on the data. Ottawa Public Health (OPH) says its COVID-19 spread is again a crisis, with levels as high as it's ever seen. It set a one-day case record of 234 people on Saturday. Cases have also spiked in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, where its medical officer of health says too many cases are from workplaces and people seeing others in person. In western Quebec, residents are asked not to leave home unless it's essential, with an exception for people living alone who can visit one other home. That exception aside, people can only see other people in person who they live with. Quebec's 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew is now in effect, with fines of up to $6,000 for breaking the rules. Gatineau police say they've issued more than 40 tickets in its first two nights. It has shut down non-essential businesses and has extended secondary school closures until next week. There is no indoor dining at restaurants, while gyms, cinemas and performing arts venues are all closed. Travel from one region to another is discouraged throughout Quebec. Those rules are in place until Feb. 8. WATCH | Chelsea, Que., mayor on the early days of the curfew: Distancing and isolating The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, breathes or speaks onto someone or something. These droplets can hang in the air. People can be contagious without symptoms. This means people should take precautions such as staying home when they have symptoms, keeping hands and frequently touched surfaces clean and maintaining distance from anyone they don't live with — even with a mask on. Ontario has abandoned its concept of social circles. Masks are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec and should be worn outdoors when people can't distance from others.  OPH says residents should wear masks outside their homes whenever possible. Three-layer non-medical masks with a filter are recommended. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The length varies in Ontario and Quebec. Anyone returning to Canada must go straight home and stay there for 14 days. Air travellers have to show recent proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions and/or weakened immune systems stay home as much as possible and get friends and family to help with errands. WATCH | An Ottawa ICU doctor shares some COVID-19 rule ideas: Symptoms and vaccines COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and loss of taste or smell. Children can develop a rash. If you have severe symptoms, call 911. Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic and resources are available to help. COVID-19 vaccines have been given to health-care workers and long-term care residents in Ottawa and western Quebec.  Vaccines are expected in Hawkesbury today or tomorrow, while other rural health units don't know when they'll get vials. About 10,000 Ottawa residents had received at least one dose as of Jan. 6. Its program is currently on pause as health officials wait for more doses. In Ontario, it's expected that vaccination will expand to priority groups such as older adults and essential workers in April, with vaccines widely available to the public in August. Ottawa believes it can have nearly 700,000 residents vaccinated by then. Quebec has a somewhat controversial policy of giving a single dose to as many people as possible rather than giving fewer people two doses. As of Jan. 12, western Quebec's health authority had given out about 3,600 doses. Where to get tested In eastern Ontario: Anyone seeking a test should book an appointment. Ontario recommends only getting tested if you have symptoms, if you've been told to by your health unit or the province, or if you fit certain other criteria. In Ottawa, that criteria includes travel since December from or through South Africa or the U.K. or close contact with someone that has. OPH is doing a detailed test of their samples for new, more contagious variants of the coronavirus. People without symptoms but part of the province's targeted testing strategy can make an appointment at select pharmacies. Travellers who need a test have very few local options to pay for one. Ottawa has 10 permanent test sites, with mobile sites wherever demand is particularly high. The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has sites in Alexandria, Casselman, Cornwall, Hawkesbury, Rockland and Winchester. The Alexandria and Casselman sites are temporarily closed for two workweeks. People can arrange a test in Picton by calling the centre or Bancroft, Belleville and Trenton, where online booking is preferred. Kingston's main test site is at the Beechgrove Complex, another is in Napanee. The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark health unit has permanent sites in Almonte, Brockville, Kemptville and Smiths Falls and a mobile clinic for smaller communities or people with problems getting to a site. Renfrew County residents should call their family doctor or 1-844-727-6404 for a test or with any health questions Test clinic locations are posted weekly. In western Quebec: Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts. Outaouais residents can make an appointment in Gatineau seven days a week at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond or 617 avenue Buckingham. They can now check the approximate wait time for the Saint-Raymond site. There are recurring clinics by appointment in communities such as Maniwaki, Fort-Coulonge and Petite-Nation. Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby. First Nations, Inuit and Métis: Akwesasne has had more than 90 residents test positive on the Canadian side of the border and four deaths. Nearly 200 people have tested positive across the community. Its curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. is back and it has a COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days. The Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte had its only confirmed case in November. Kitigan Zibi logged its first in mid-December and has had more since. People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259.  Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603. Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays. For more information

    Authorities in Madrid have drafted in the army in an effort to clear roads, airports and train tracks. At least four people have died and thousands of travelers have been left stranded after the Spanish capital was blanketed with an unusual amount of snow. View on euronews