Trump Praises Travis Kelce Despite Hating His Girlfriend

President Donald Trump has prepared for his attendance at Super Bowl LIX by posting that Sunday’s game will feature “the best tight end in football (Ever!).”

The reference, presumably about the Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce, comes just four months after Trump trashed Kelce’s girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, saying on Truth Social, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” after she endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

Now Kelce is playing nice, commenting on the president’s expected attendance. “It’s a great honor, I think no matter who the President is. I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life and having the President there, it’s the best country in the world so it’s pretty cool.”

Trump plans to be the first sitting president in history to attend the Super Bowl in person. He also plans to restore the tradition of presidents addressing the nation before the big game.

Both presidents Joe Biden and Trump (in his first term) skipped at least one pre-Super Bowl address, while President Barack Obama skipped none.

Now, Trump seeks to restore the annual tradition that started with President George W. Bush in 2004 with an interview on Fox.

Kelce has been contacted to request a comment on this story.