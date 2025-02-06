Trump has been president for nearly a month. How do you think he's doing? | Opinion

Donald Trump has been president for just shy of three weeks and Americans on every side of aisle seem to agree on one thing: Those three weeks have been anything other than business as usual.

Whether you voted for him or not, it's clear he has been focused on implementing his promised agenda and making his Cabinet official.

He’s full steam ahead on immigration with deportations. He’s all but erased an entire department, USAID (the U.S. Agency for International Development). He’s issued many executive orders. He’s working to shrink the government at every turn.

All that, and it feels like he’s just getting started. Once his Cabinet is fully installed, we can expect wholesale changes in every major federal department, including the FBI, Pentagon and Health and Human Services.

To put it mildly, Trump and Republicans are working to change the American government. USA TODAY Opinion has posted columns from various perspectives on Trump’s agenda. Some of us love it, and some of us hate it.

Now we’re asking you. Looking back at Trump’s first month in office, how do you think the president is doing?

Fill out the form below or email us at forum@usatoday.com with the subject line "Forum Trump's first month." We'll post a selection of your comments later this month. Here are some questions to help you get started:

What are you most upset or excited about after Trump’s first month? Why?

What impact of Trump’s policies are you seeing in your state or region?

What issues do you want him to focus on next? Why?

Is he doing enough on the economy?

If you're a Republican, what do you want to see next from party leaders?

If you’re a Democrat, how do you feel about the future?

Louie Villalobos is the director of opinion for Gannett and is very excited to read the submissions to these questions.

Do you want to take part in our next Forum? Join the conversation by emailing forum@usatoday.com.

