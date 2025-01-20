Trump pledges immediate action to undo Biden policies as US prepares for inauguration
Crowds are arriving in Washington DC ahead of Donald Trump being sworn in for his second term as US president just before 12:00 EST (17:00 GMT)
The ceremony, traditionally held outside the US Capitol, has been moved indoors due to a forecast of frigid temperatures with a wind chill of -13C (9F)
Following the oath of office, Trump will address the nation. Later, he is expected to attend three inaugural balls in the evening
About 200,000 supporters are expected to visit the city to mark the presidential transfer of power
In his final rally yesterday, Trump promised to sign a blitz of executive orders on his first day as president - read more about the 200 executive actions expected here
Analysis: What will Trump's second act look like? The BBC's North America editor Sarah Smith takes a look
