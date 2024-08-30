Trump promises free IVF access for all Americans

Donald Trump arrives for a campaign event at Alro Steel in Potterville, Michigan, where he made his IVF announcement - Emily Elconin/Bloomberg

Donald Trump says that, if he wins a second term as president, he wants to make in vitro fertilisation treatment free for women, but did not detail how he would fund his plan or how it would work.

“I’m announcing today in a major statement that under the Trump administration, your government will pay for – or your insurance company will be mandated to pay for – all costs associated with IVF treatment,” the Republican nominee said at an event in Michigan on Thursday. “Because we want more babies, to put it nicely.”

IVF treatments are notoriously expensive, and can cost tens of thousands of dollars for a single round. Many women require multiple rounds and there is no guarantee of success. Mr Trump did not say how it would be funded.

The announcement comes as Mr Trump has been under intense criticism from Democrats for his role in appointing the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to an abortion in the country.

The decision is expected to be a major motivator for Democrats and women this November, and was a major theme of the party’s national convention last week as well as Vice President Kamala Harris’s speech as she accepted her party’s nomination. Ms Harris, meanwhile, gave a prime-time TV interview on Thursday.

Her running mate governor Tim Walz declared at the Democratic convention that Republicans should “mind their own damn business” on reproductive rights as he accepted the party’s vice presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention. Her launched a defence of the fertility treatments used by his wife, Gwen. “If you’ve never experienced the hell that is infertility, I guarantee you [that] you know somebody who has,” he said.

In response, Mr Trump has been trying to present himself as more moderate on the issue, going as far as to declare himself “very strong on women’s reproductive rights”, the Associated Press reported.

Mr Trump’s exposure was further exacerbated after an Alabama court ruled in February that frozen embryos created via IVF should be considered children, Agence France-Presse reported.

Mr Trump said he supported IVF after several clinics paused services following the Alabama decision.

On Thursday he offered no detail on how his proposal would work, including how it would be funded, but when the announcement was previewed in an interview with NBC ahead of the event, Mr Trump said one option would be to have insurance companies pay “under a mandate”.

Experts say the 2022 US Supreme Court ruling effectively granted states the final say on questions of personhood, paving the way for wide-reaching impacts on other areas of reproductive health, including IVF.

Donald Trump arrives for a town hall campaign event in La Crosse, Wisconsin, also on Thursday - Scott Olson/Getty Images

Not all Americans have insurance plans that cover fertility treatments in any case, with costs of up to $20,000 or more for a single round of IVF treatment too expensive for many.

The ex-president added that under a second Trump term, new parents would be able to deduct “major newborn expenses” from their tax bill, proclaiming that “we’re pro-family”.

Although his support for IVF has been consistent since the February ruling, Mr Trump has frequently changed his position on abortion, one of the most divisive political issues in the country.

He told NBC News in 1999 he was “very pro-choice” before announcing he was “pro-life” in 2011 and that women who seek abortions should get “some form of punishment” in 2016.

Mr Trump has now taken credit for installing the Supreme Court justices who struck down federal abortion rights, but on Thursday sent mixed signals over a Florida referendum this November which seeks to reverse his home state’s ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

Six weeks “is too short, there has to be more time”, Mr Trump told NBC. “I am going to be voting that we need more than six weeks.”

Shortly after, his campaign issued a statement that Mr Trump had not been indicating how he will vote.

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally in Savannah, Georgia, on Thursday - Megan Varner/Reuters

Ms Harris, rallying in Savannah, Georgia, told supporters Mr Trump would sign a national abortion ban into law if he won.

“Ours is a fight for the future. And it is a fight for freedom. Like the freedom of a woman to make decisions about her own body, and not have her government tell her what to do,” she said.