Trump Pronounces His ‘LOVE’ for the Ten Commandments Being Forced on Schools

Donald Trump was apparently full of religious zeal early Friday as he fired off an all-caps post throwing his support behind a move to force the Ten Commandments on public schools.

The former president’s Truth Social rant came after Louisiana’s Republican Gov. Jeff Landry on Wednesday signed a law requiring every public classroom in the state to display a poster of the commandments. “I LOVE THE TEN COMMANDMENTS IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS, PRIVATE SCHOOLS, AND MANY OTHER PLACES, FOR THAT MATTER,” Trump wrote in his post.

Trump went on to urge his followers to study the commandments. “READ IT — HOW CAN WE, AS A NATION, GO WRONG?” he wrote. The former president’s public support for the commandments—which prohibit lying and adultery—follows his conviction last month of falsifying business records after he was accused of attempting to hide a hush-money payment to a porn star to stop her speaking about her claims of an extramarital one-night stand with him.

The new law in Louisiana immediately triggered debates about the separation of church and state, and threats of legal action challenging the mandate as unconstitutional (Landry says he “can’t wait to be sued”). According to Trump, however, the lack of religiosity isn’t just confined to public schools.

“THIS MAY BE, IN FACT, THE FIRST MAJOR STEP IN THE REVIVAL OF RELIGION, WHICH IS DESPERATELY NEEDED, IN OUR COUNTRY,” Trump wrote, adding: “BRING BACK TTC,” seemingly referring to the initials of “The Ten Commandments.”

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee has frequently made appeals to the Christian right of his party over the course of his campaign, bragging about his role in curtailing federal abortion rights and arguing that it would be “crazy” for any Christian to vote for a Democrat. In March, he also started promoting $59.99 “God Bless The USA” Bibles, which includes the text of the Constitution, Bill of Rights, Declaration of Independence, and Pledge of Allegiance alongside the scriptures.

“All Americans need a Bible in their home, and I have many,” Trump said in a video advertising the potentially blasphemous product. “It’s my favorite book.”

