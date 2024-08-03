Trump proposes alternative election debate, Harris says no

STORY: Harris: “Well, Donald, I do hope you'll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage"

Democratic U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris taunted Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump last week after he backed out of a debate with her.

Now he has proposed to debate her on Fox News on September 4th.

On Truth Social, he said it would take place in Pennsylvania and include an audience.

But Harris wants to stick to the debate scheduled to run on ABC later next month.

She posted on X Saturday…

It’s interesting how “any time, any place” becomes “one specific time, one specific safe space.”

I’ll be there on September 10th, like he agreed to. I hope to see him there.

On Saturday, Trump said on Truth Social that Harris is "afraid to do it" and that he will see her on Sept. 4, "or, I won't see her at all."

Earlier, he said the ABC debate has been terminated in that President Joe Biden will no longer be a participant and because he is in litigation with ABC.

The debate over the debate comes after Harris on Friday secured the delegate votes needed to clinch the Democratic U.S. presidential nomination.

Party delegates voted virtually this week ahead of the Democratic Convention in Chicago later this month.

While two sources tell Reuters Harris is meeting in person this weekend with the top contenders vying to become her presidential running mate for November's election.

She is expected to make her choice by Monday ahead of her first public appearance with the new vice presidential nominee on Tuesday in Philadelphia.