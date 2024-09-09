Trump’s Psychologist Niece Says ‘Donald Is Dementing’

Donald Trump’s niece says her uncle’s mental condition is declining and that he is now “demonstrably untethered from reality.”

Mary Trump, the psychologist and writer who is now an outspoken critic of her father’s younger brother, addressed the former president’s cognition after his rambling, incoherent answer to a question about childcare last week. Asked at the Economic Club of New York about what legislation he would advance to make childcare more affordable if he wins back the White House, Trump blathered on for almost two minutes in a response that left media pundits at a loss to explain what he was trying to say.

Trump Gives Incoherent 360-Word Response to Question About Childcare

“Well, I would do that, and we’re sitting down—you know, I was, somebody, we had Senator Marco Rubio, and my daughter Ivanka was so impactful on that issue,” Trump’s answer began. “It’s a very important issue. But I think when you talk about the kind of numbers that I’m talking about, that—because look, childcare is childcare, it’s—couldn’t, you know, it’s something, you have to have it, in this country you have to have it.”

He later mentioned “taxing foreign nations at levels that they’re not used to,” but didn’t explain how tariffs would bring down the cost of child care.

“I defy anybody who was actually trying to follow the thread of that gibberish to tell me what it means. Nobody can,” Mary Trump wrote in a Substack post Sunday.

She also criticized various “corporate media” outlets which decided to “translate Donald’s nonsensical ramblings into a version of the English language we can all understand,” claiming that doing so gives the Republican nominee’s words a “meaning that is not there.”

“It’s deeply disturbing that somebody as unhinged and incoherent as Donald is allowed to run for the presidency in the first place (and that leaves aside all of the other disqualifying things about him),” Mary Trump wrote, lamenting a lack of urgency from the media “in the face of Donald’s increasingly bizarre behavior.”

“On any given day, he is demonstrably untethered from reality—and it often seems that the reason the warning lights aren’t constantly flashing red is because nobody covering him expects otherwise,” she continued. “Surely a political press corps that spent months arguing that President Biden’s age rendered him mentally unfit, wouldn’t look the other way when the Republican candidate, the oldest person to run for president in American history, is not only old but decompensating before our very eyes. The difference of course is that Biden is aging while Donald is dementing.”

She also described Donald Trump as a “frightened, desperate man” whose “continued freedom might well depend on his ability to get back into the White House so he can make the still-pending federal cases against him disappear.”

“His increasingly fantastical pronouncements and worsening psychiatric disorders strike me as being newsworthy,” Mary Trump declared. She also said the American people “deserve to know what we’re up against.”

“We deserve to be told that there’s a maniac on the loose,” she added.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.