Trump will pull the US out of the World Health Organization again. Here’s what it means

Bill and Hillary Clinton were less than impressed by Donald Trump’s inaugural speech, a fact which they made clear with subtle snark. The address that followed Trump’s swearing-in on Monday was tinged with vindication. The new president slammed the previous administration, declared that God saved him from an assassin’s bullet, and vowed to usher in a new “golden age” in America. Asked what his reaction to the speech was, former President Clinton told CNN, “I think you can figure it out for yours