Trump Puts ‘First Buddy’ Elon Musk in Charge of Fake Gov’t Department

President-elect Donald Trump announced that billionaire Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency,” despite the fact that government agencies can only be created by an act of Congress.

The new office will be named the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE—a reference to a decade-old meme that was later turned into a cryptocurrency beloved by Musk.

Trump’s announcement of the new role seemed to line up with his previous promises to put Musk in charge of a “commission” to cut government spending . In a statement released on Tuesday night, the president-elect said the pair will “provide advice and guidance from outside the Government, and will partner with the White House Office and Office of Budget & Management to drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before.”

Only Congress has the power to create federal agencies , although a Republican-controlled Senate and House could theoretically pass a bill establishing the office.

The president-elect compared the new office to the Manhattan Project—the multinational effort to develop nuclear weapons during World War II. The project had spent about $2.2 billion by the time the war ended in 1945, according to the Department of Energy .

Trump said the duo’s work will end no later than July 4, 2026—the 250th anniversary of the ratification of the Declaration of Independence.