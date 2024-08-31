Trump rally faces security scare as man storms press area and is tasered – weeks after assassination attempt

Donald Trump’s latest rally in Pennsylvania was rocked by a security scare when a man stormed into the press area and was tasered by law enforcement – just weeks after the former president survived an assassination attempt.

The incident unfolded on Friday while Trump was speaking to a crowd of supporters in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

The former president had just criticized major media outlets for what he said was unfavorable coverage of him, singling out CNN for its interview with his Democratic rival Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz on Thursday.

At that moment, the unidentified man made it over a bicycle rack ringing the media area, and began climbing the back side of a riser where television reporters and cameras were stationed, according to a video of the incident posted to social media by a reporter for CBS News.

Footage shows people near him trying to pull him off the riser.

Police officers and sheriff’s deputies quickly rushed to the scene and subdued him with a taser, while the crowd cheered.

A man is tackled by law enforcement after he storms into the press area at Trump rally (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

While the man was led away by authorities, Trump made light of the situation, telling his MAGA fans: “Is there anywhere that’s more fun to be than a Trump rally?”

Moments later police handcuffed another man in the crowd and led him out of the arena. It is unclear if the two incidents are linked.

The breach comes just weeks after the shooting at Trump’s outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, back on July 13 in an incident that has raised pointed questions about the level of security at political events.

Police officers and sheriff’s deputies quickly rushed to the scene and subdued him with a taser (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Minutes into his rally, gunman Thomas Crooks opened fire, striking Trump in the ear, before he quickly leaped to the ground and Secret Service agents rushed on stage to protect him.

Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old former fire chief attending the rally with his family, was killed while two other rallygoers — David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74 — were hospitalized.

Crooks, 20, was shot dead by a Secret Service sniper.

Two improvised explosive devices were later found in the back of Crooks’s car.

Donald Trump rushed off stage by Secret Service agents after the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

The shooting prompted both Democratic and Republican lawmakers to demand answers as to whether the shooter could have been stopped, as it emerged that there had been multiple sightings of the gunman in the minutes leading up to the attack.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle ultimately resigned from her role and multiple agents have also been placed on leave amid staunch criticism of the agency’s response that day.

Since the attack, Trump, his running mate JD Vance, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz have been receiving stepped-up Secret Service protection at campaign rallies and events.

Additional reporting by agencies