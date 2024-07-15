LeBlanc briefed by RCMP, CSIS in wake of Trump rally shooting

OTTAWA — Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he has been briefed by the RCMP and CSIS in the wake of an attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump.

He says the RCMP has the resources it needs to take appropriate measures when Canadian politicians face threats.

He faced questions from reporters in New Brunswick this morning as the shadow of political violence in the United States hangs over Canada's political scene.

The shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday left one rally attendee dead, the shooter killed and two others critically injured.

LeBlanc wouldn't share the specifics about threats against Canadian politicians or who they could be coming from.

He says that's because discussing such matters could encourage others to take similar violent steps.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press