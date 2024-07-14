Trump rally shooting live updates: Apparent assassination attempt at rally

Donald Trump was rushed off stage during an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday after a possible assassination attempt on the former president.

Secret Service agents swarmed Trump and ducked behind the podium. Blood could be seen on his right ear of Trump as agents surrounded him and led him off the stage to a waiting vehicle to whisk him away.

Trump is "fine," a spokesperson said. The alleged shooter is dead, as well as at least one bystander, according to Butler County District Attorney Richard A. Goldinger.





Latest Developments





Jul 13, 8:36 PM

What we know about the shooting

Here's what we know about the apparent assassination attempt.





Jul 13, 8:33 PM

1 spectator killed, 1 seriously injured: Butler DA

One rally spectator was killed and another was injured during the incident, Butler County District Attorney Richard A. Goldinger told ABC News.



"The second individual who was removed is in serious condition," he said.



Goldfinger said the suspected shooter was on an adjacent roof outside of the rally. He was not sure how the shooter was taken down.









Jul 13, 8:22 PM

'No place in America for this kind of violence': Biden

President Biden condemned the shooting at the Trump rally and called on other Americans to do the same.



"The idea that there's political violence or violence in America like this, is just unheard of. It’s just not appropriate," he said at a news conference.



Biden said he was trying to get ahold of Trump, who he called Donald, on the phone and wanted to talk to him.



"There is no place in America for this violence. It's sick," he said.





Jul 13, 8:16 PM

Security increased at Trump Tower, other NYC locations

Security is being increased across New York City following a possible assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, officials said.



Out of an abundance of caution, the NYPD is increasing its presence across the city, including at Trump Tower, 40 Wall Street, Foley Square and City Hall.

PHOTO: Security forces members stand guard outside Trump Tower after Trump was injured when shots were fired during a campaign rally held in Butler, in New York, July 13, 2024. (David Dee Delgado/Reuters)

There is no threat or connection to New York City at this time.



"Whatever your politics, we should all be able to agree that violence is wrong and we should be able to disagree peacefully," Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.





Jul 13, 8:15 PM

Biden campaign to halt TV ads

The Biden campaign said it will halt all ads for the presidential race.



"The Biden campaign is pausing all outbound communications and working to pull down our television ads as quickly as possible," a campaign spokesman said.



-ABC News' Gabriella Abdul-Hakim





Jul 13, 8:07 PM

Biden to delver remarks

The White House announced that Biden will shortly deliver remarks with regards to the shooting at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania.





Jul 13, 8:07 PM

Trump doing OK at local medical facility: Source

Former President Trump is getting treatment at a local medical facility and is doing OK, a law enforcement source told ABC News.



This will be “investigated as an assassination attempt until it is not,” according to the source.

PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed into a car at a rally on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

-ABC News' Pierre Thomas





Jul 13, 8:07 PM

Donald Trump Jr. says he's spoken with his father

Former President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, told ABC News he has spoken to his father who remains at the hospital.



He said his father is "in good spirits" as he remains under observation adding that his father is "never gonna stop."



-ABC News' John Santucci





Jul 13, 8:07 PM

Biden condemns shooting at Trump rally, praying for former president

President Joe Biden said in a statement that he was being briefed about the shooting.



"Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it," he said.



"I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information," the president added.