Trump Rally Shooting Victim Released From Hospital

One of the people shot at Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania campaign rally earlier this month has been released from the hospital.

Allegheny Health Network confirmed Wednesday that David Dutch, 57, was released, but did not share any other updates about his health. Dutch was one of three people, including Trump, who survived being struck by an assailant’s bullets at the July 13 rally.

Corey Comperatore, 50, was killed.

James Copenhaver, 74, remains hospitalized in “serious but stable condition,” the medical group added. Trump was struck in the ear and has made a full recovery.

Dutch’s friends told Fox News last week he was struck in the stomach and the liver. They added that he was a Marine Corps veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm in 1991 and that he’d long dreamed of attending a Trump rally.

Comperatore, the deceased victim, was honored with a display of his firefighting uniform at last week’s Republican National Convention.

Dutch’s release comes a day after Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned over her agency’s actions leading up to the shooting, saying in an email to staff that she takes “full responsibility for the security lapse.” Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle called for her to step down.

Trump, meanwhile, blamed President Joe Biden’s administration for the shooting.

“The Biden/Harris Administration did not properly protect me, and I was forced to take a bullet for Democracy. IT WAS MY GREAT HONOR TO DO SO!” he said in a social media post.

