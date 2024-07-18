Was Trump really shot in the chest? No, these images of the assassination attempt are fake or misused

The assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania was documented in many photos and videos taken by journalists and members of the public who witnessed the attack. However, some of the images that went viral were false or misleading, doctored or taken out of context.

If you only have a minute:

Since the assassination attempt on Donald Trump on July 13 during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, there have been a large number of fake or misleading photos and videos circulating online.

One of these photos, which has garnered more than 600,000 views on X, shows members of the Secret Service grinning widely as they try to protect Trump in the midst of the attack. However, the photo was doctored. In the original photo taken by the news agency Associated Press, the Secret Service officers who protect US presidents weren’t laughing.

One photo, which has garnered more than four million views on X, is a zoomed in image of Donald Trump standing on the stage covered in blood. It looks as if a bullet has pierced the chest of his suit. However, if you look at the original photo, then you can see that what looks like a hole in the zoomed in image is actually just a fold in the uniform of one of his bodyguards.

A post on X, which has since garnered more than seven million views, claims that Trump was looking at the Secret Service agent behind him ahead of the attack. But Trump told his doctor that he was actually looking at a screen to his right, according to several articles published in US media.

The fact check, in detail:

No, the Secret Service agents weren’t smiling during the attack



Read more on The Observers - France 24