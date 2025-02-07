Trump received morbid gift from Israel’s Prime Minister during White House visit

President Donald Trump received a golden beeper from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his White House visit Tuesday — in a nod to the deadly attack on Hezbollah operatives last year that also killed children and healthcare workers.

Trump received the gift from Netanyahu Tuesday, the Associated Press reports, the same day he claimed the U.S. plans to “take over Gaza.” As he accepted the gift, Trump responded, “That was a major operation,” an unidentified Israeli official told the AP.

The golden pager’s screen reads, “Press with both hands.” Below the pager, which is set against a wooden background, is a plaque that reads: “To President Donald J. Trump, Our greatest friend and ally. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.” Pictures of the gift appeared in various media outlets Thursday, including CNN.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gifted President Donald Trump a golden beeper on Tuesday, in a nod to the deadly attacks on Hezbollah operatives last year (Israel Government Press Office)

Last September, Israeli officials orchestrated an operation to explode thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon and Syria over two days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attacks killed 39 people and injured more than 3,400, according to Reuters. Two young children — an eight-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy — and four healthcare workers were among those killed, the BBC reports.

The attacks were orchestrated by the Israeli spy agency Mossad, CBS News reports, and Netanyahu’s spokesperson confirmed in December the prime minister green-lit the pager operation. The devices were covertly sold to Hezbollah over many years, the outlet reports.

Israeli officials briefed the U.S. after the attack, PBS News reports.

The pager attacks killed 39 — including two children — and over 3,000 in Lebanon and Syria over two days. (EPA)

In return, Trump gave Netanyahu a signed photograph of the two of them, according to a photo on Instagram posted by the Israeli PM’s son, Yair.

“To Bibi, A great leader!,” Trump’s signature read.

Netanyahu was the first foreign leader invited to the White House since Trump's second term began. During their meeting, Trump said the U.S. “will take over the Gaza Strip,” prompting immediate backlash from lawmakers and world leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saudi Arabia said it “unequivocally rejected” the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, while U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Palestinians “must be allowed home.” French and German officials also said that any such movement of Palestinians would violate international law.

Representative Al Green, a Democrat from Texas, even said he plans to submit impeachment articles against Trump over the remarks.

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.