Trump recounts assassination attempt in convention speech

Former US President Donald Trump, in his first speech since surviving an attempted assassination, said on Thursday a last instant movement of his head at the rally in Pennsylvania saved him from being killed.

Donald Trump, defiant and bandaged, accepted the GOP presidential nomination on Thursday at the Republican National Convention in a speech that largely ignored his most divisive plans and focused instead on uniting his party — and the nation — just five days after an assassination attempt that could have ended his life.

The 78-year-old former president, known best for his bombast and aggressive rhetoric, offered a softer and more personal message that drew directly from his brush with death.

“There was blood pouring everywhere, yet, in a certain way I felt very safe because I had God on my side," Trump said. “I'm not supposed to be here tonight."

“The discord and division in our society must be healed. We just heal it quickly. As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart," Trump added. “I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America.”

But with less than four months to go in the contest, major changes in the race are possible, if not likely.

Trump's appearance comes as 81-year old Democrat Joe Biden clings to his party’s nomination in the face of unrelenting pressure from key congressional allies, donors and even former President Barack Obama, who fear he may be unable to win reelection after his disastrous debate.

(AP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Trump's VP pick Vance touts working-class roots at Republican convention

Trump’s former rivals pitch united front at Republican convention

Europe wary of Trump VP pick Vance’s opposition to Ukraine military aid