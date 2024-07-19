Trump recounts assassination attempt in convention speech

France 24 Videos

Former US president Donald Trump, in his first speech since surviving an attempted assassination, accepted his nomination for president Thursday at the last night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Reporting from the convention, FRANCE 24's Fraser Jackson said Trump recounted his experience of the attempt on his life in the first part of the speech, before moving on to his agenda should he win office, including the largest deportation project in US history.

