Trump has reinstated the ‘global gag rule’ on abortion aid – this time, it’s different

Like every Republican president before him, Trump has reinstated the global gag rule – a move with far-reaching consequences for global health - Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP

Donald Trump has reinstated the global gag rule, a move experts say will have far-reaching consequences on the health of women and girls across the developing world.

In a memorandum signed on Friday, Trump said the rule, known officially as the Mexico City Policy, would “ensure that US taxpayer dollars do not fund organisations or programmes that support or participate in the management of a programme of coercive abortion or involuntary sterilisation.”

Under the policy, foreign aid groups that receive any US funding must stop offering abortion-related services or advocating for expanded abortion access – even if the funding for these services comes from other sources.

If they refuse, they risk losing all US government support.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move wasn’t unexpected – since the rule was first introduced by Ronald Reagan in 1984, every Republican president has reinstated it soon after taking office – but this time it’s different.

Donald Trump signed dozens of executive orders in his first week of office - AP/AP

Trump’s reinstatement of the Mexico City Policy goes much further than his predecessors not only in its scope but also because it comes alongside a wider halt on US aid which is set to hobble global health projects around the world.

The US is the world’s biggest international aid donor, spending $68bn on it in 2023, according to government figures. US-funded projects tackle some of the world’s biggest global health threats – from HIV/AIDS to infectious diseases, malnutrition, and access to clean water.

Just hours after taking office, the President ordered a 90-day freeze on foreign aid as the administration “reviews its foreign policy priorities”.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, the State Department circulated an internal memo that issued a stop-work order worldwide even for existing assistance, throwing billions of dollars of life-saving aid into question. It makes exceptions only for emergency food aid and for military funding for Israel and Egypt.

Why Trump’s gag rule goes further

Historically, the global gag rule affected about $600 million of aid – the amount allocated to family planning assistance only.

But in 2017, during Trump’s first term, the policy was expanded to apply to all organisations - not just those under the family planning bracket – receiving US global health aid.

It hit a range of services funded by US aid money, including programmes for HIV/AIDS, maternal and child health, malnutrition, and water, hygiene, and sanitation programmes, amongst others.

ADVERTISEMENT

This means that any health facility receiving any amount of US aid was forced to choose between complying with the gag rule or else risk losing some or all of their funding.

In 2019, two years after the rule had already been dramatically expanded, the Trump administration made another update: the gag rule was further extended to include sub-recipients of organisations already subject to the policy, even if these smaller groups didn’t receive US funding directly.

This meant that local NGOs operating in developing countries – who might be working as partners or subcontractors for larger organisations – became subject to the gag rule as well.

“[Trump] has put back in place the version of the gag rule we saw in his first term,” Dr Elizabeth Sully, Principal Research Scientist at The Guttmacher Institute, an NGO which monitors abortion restrictions and their global impact, told The Telegraph.

“What will happen next is that guidance will be issued to the State Department. We will see if exceptions that were put in place previously with the global gag rule remain – so those included exceptions where [the gag rule] didn’t apply to humanitarian assistance which is critical funding that needs to move quickly,” Dr Sully said.

Trump’s gag rule in his first term as president hit a range of programmes funded by US aid money - Siphiwe Sibeko/REUTERS

How will the rule affect the health of women and girls?

The Guttmacher Institute says that the policy can block access to contraception, push women to seek unsafe abortions, and cause widespread disruption for non-governmental organisations that rely on US aid to sustain their programs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) estimates it will lose $61 million in US funding this presidential term – money that it says could have been used to prevent millions of unintended pregnancies and unsafe abortions.

MSI Reproductive Choices, the charity formerly known as Marie Stopes which offers contraception and abortion care to safe motherhood services in 37 countries, says the US funding lost in Trump’s last term would have allowed them to serve eight million women, preventing six million unintended pregnancies, 1.8 million unsafe abortions, and 20,000 maternal deaths.

“An expanded Mexico City Policy will have wide-reaching impacts on women and girls’ access to life-saving healthcare. As research shows, the Mexico City Policy reduces access to contraception which—counter to the policy’s intended goal—leads to more unplanned pregnancies and higher abortion rates,” said Janeen Madan Keller, Policy Fellow and Deputy Director of Global Health Policy at the Center for Global Development.

“In addition, the expanded policy, which was introduced during Trump’s first term and applied to all US global health assistance, also led to disruptions and gaps in other critical health services, including HIV/AIDS programming and cervical cancer screenings,” she added.

The Guttmacher Institute says that the policy can block access to contraception, push women to seek unsafe abortions, and cause widespread disruption for non-governmental organisations that rely on US aid to sustain their programs - Jenny Matthews /Alamy Stock Photo

What other aid programmes does the rule threaten?

Under the Mexico City Policy, if organisations so much as mention abortion or refer a woman for an abortion, they could lose US funding across all of their programs.

This puts many charities in a difficult position, forcing them into an impossible choice: either continue to offer referrals for and advice around abortion care, or scale back and focus only on other critical health areas like HIV, malaria, or TB treatment – much of which is intrinsically linked with sexual and reproductive healthcare.

“We applied for a grant to support our TB programme, but when Trump reinstated the global gag rule, we were told we would only get the money if we signed a form committing to stop all our safe abortion advocacy work,” Allan Maleche, executive director of the Kenya Legal and Ethical Issue Network on HIV and AIDS, told the Reuters news agency.

“We were unwilling to stop our SRHR programmes, so we had to withdraw our application and look elsewhere for the TB funds,” Mr Maleche said.

Experts, in particular, are concerned about the impact the rule will have on HIV/AIDS care across Africa because many of these programmes are interconnected with sexual and reproductive health services.

HIV/AIDS programmes across Africa were impacted by the gag rule in Trump’s first term - Maeve Cullinan/Maeve Cullinan

“The cost of reimposing this rule will be paid in hardship, human lives, and a reversal of some of the most important gains in the HIV response,” said Beatriz Grinsztejn, President of the International AIDS Society.

“We know from experience that it will cause severe disruptions to health services, including HIV and reproductive and sexual health, particularly in areas of the world most affected by HIV. We have seen the negative impact of the global gag rule before, as evidenced by restrictions in women’s access to essential healthcare worldwide,” she added.

Africa reeling from Trump’s foreign aid pause

At the same time as the reintroduction of the Mexico City Policy, countries across Africa are grappling with the immediate effects of Mr Trump’s decision to pause foreign aid for 90 days while programmes are reviewed.

The directive will affect some of the continent’s largest health programmes tackling diseases including HIV, tuberculosis and malaria. Billions of dollars of funding are now in jeopardy across Africa.

Contractors and service providers who work with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have this week begun receiving memos to stop work immediately.

South African programmes funded by America’s widely praised international HIV/AIDS program have been thrown into disarray.

The long-running President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (Pepfar) is credited with saving 25 million lives in the past 20 years and is the largest-ever national commitment to tackle a single disease.

The University of the Witwatersrand, a leading South African HIV research centre, said this week it had been given a “stop order communication”. The institution last year received £14m in US aid.

Smaller services are also being hit immediately.

LifeLine, a South African counselling service specialising in support for people facing suicide risks and gender-based violence, said it had been forced to temporarily pause operations involving more than 20 employees.

Colleen Rogers, director, told News24: “Our funder, who is Nacosa (Networking HIV and AIDS Community of Southern Africa), are the ones who get the funds from America and give them to us, and they have said they haven’t heard anything other than to down tools for three months.”

The impact of the pause will be felt across the continent.

Nigeria is reported to be likely to lose $1bn in health and other humanitarian assistance should Mr Trump extend his executive order.

Kenyan media reported that several foreign agencies in the country had started suspending their programmes.

Kenya’s Minister of Health Deborah Barasa said they were assessing the impact of Trump’s decision and looking for “a concrete way forward in terms of interventions”. Public Service Principal Secretary Amos Gathecha said they were looking for alternative funding.

The International AIDS society said the cuts to Pepfar were “a matter of life or death”.

Beatriz Grinsztejn, the president, said: “Pepfar provides lifesaving antiretrovirals for more than 20 million people – and stopping its funding essentially stops their HIV treatment.

“If that happens, people are going to die and HIV will resurge.

“It makes no sense to suddenly stop this incredible catalyst of our global progress towards ending HIV as a threat to public health and individual well-being.”

Protect yourself and your family by learning more about Global Health Security