Trump Remarks On 'Power' Of Presidency At DC Event: 'You Can Do Everything'

Trump Remarks On 'Power' Of Presidency At DC Event: 'You Can Do Everything'

Donald Trump emphasized the “power” of the presidency on Friday when asked about what he could do should he get back in the Oval Office.

“Well, you can do everything,” said the GOP nominee at an event in Washington, D.C. for the far-right Moms for Liberty group.

“The president has such power, it does. It has such power.”

Tiffany Justice, the far-right group’s co-founder who told HuffPost that there’s “no such thing as a transgender child,” had asked Trump how he’d respond to what she described as an “explosion” in the number of trans kids.

Trump’s remarks come after the Supreme Court, in a ruling last month, granted the former president “absolute immunity” for “official” acts he took while in office.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign shared a clip of the comments to social media, writing, “Trump fantasizes about his Project 2025 plan to take total control over Americans’ lives.”

Justice: Let's talk about some of the things that you might be able to do as president.



Trump: You can do everything. The President has such power. It does. Such power. pic.twitter.com/tzpcLgIi3D — Acyn (@Acyn) August 31, 2024

The GOP nominee has pushed dictatorial talk on the campaign trail over the past year.

Trump, who has boasted of his love for North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and whose rhetoric has been compared to that of Adolf Hitler, told Fox News’ Sean Hannity last year that he planned to act like a “dictator” on “day one” of a second White House term.

The former president, inaninterview with Phil McGraw aka “Dr. Phil” shared earlier this week, defended the dictator comments as he criticized the “dishonest” media.

He has also attempted a coup to remain in the White House, appeared to float a three-term presidency, called for the “termination” of articles of the Constitution and told a crowd that they “won’t have to vote” anymore after November.

Related...