Some Alberta pharmacies won't get their COVID-19 vaccine shipments in time for the kickoff of the fall immunization campaign on Tuesday, creating yet another hiccup in the program's rollout.The Alberta government recently announced COVID and influenza immunizations would begin on Oct. 15.As CBC News has reported, community medical clinics are not getting the vaccines because there is no distributor in place for those deliveries.And now some pharmacies say they'll be waiting longer than expected