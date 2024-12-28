Trump Reportedly Backs Musk, Ramaswamy In Support Of Merit Visas Amid MAGA Turmoil

Sara Boboltz
·2 min read
Trump Reportedly Backs Musk, Ramaswamy In Support Of Merit Visas Amid MAGA Turmoil

President-elect Donald Trump weighed in Saturday on the immigration issue that has been roiling some of his highest-profile supporters online, telling The New York Post that he has “always been in favor” of H-1B visas.

It is not exactly true: Trump has waffled on his support for the H-1B program over the years, going so far as to suspend it late in his first term while his administration planned harsh new restrictions for workers seeking the visas. Denial rates also soared during Trump’s first term, while they plummeted after President Joe Biden took office.

The program is designed as a pathway for highly skilled foreigners to legally work in the United States, often in fields related to science and technology.

“I have many H-1B visas on my properties,” Trump told the Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve been a believer in H-1B,” he added. “I have used it many times. It’s a great program.”

His support comes as his billionaire ally Elon Musk has been going to bat for H-1Bs on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, which he owns.

To many people, the H-1B program represents American meritocracy, helping the U.S. reward the best and brightest workers of any background. Some entrepreneurs see it as key to staffing their businesses. Anti-immigration hardliners, though, consider the program to be harmful to native-born American workers, and some want to abolish it completely.

Trump’s hardline anti-immigration rhetoric helped power him to a second term in office — but there appears to be growing disagreement within his base over which groups of people should be excluded.

“America rose to greatness over the past 150 years because it was a meritocracy more than anywhere else on Earth,” Musk wrote Friday. “I will fight to my last drop of blood to ensure that it remains that land of freedom and opportunity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At another point, Musk said “those in the Republican Party who are hateful, unrepentant racists” were “contemptible fools” who should be “removed … root and stem,” even though Musk himself been accused of fueling racist rhetoric.

Vivek Ramaswamy, who will work with Musk on a commission to cut down government spending the duo considers wasteful, also voiced support for H-1Bs, although in a way that rankled some of his fellow conservatives.

“American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence for way too long,” Ramaswamy wrote on X, arguing that the U.S. needed to import highly skilled foreign workers because of a supposed flaw in American work culture.

Fueling the backlash to H-1Bs on X this week was right-wing extremist Laura Loomer, who has been alleging Musk is not a true member of the “Make America Great Again” movement.

Loomer accused Musk of “censoring” her and stepping on her right to free speech by revoking her blue verification check, claiming it vanished even though she paid for it.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • 3 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford If Trump Imposes Tariffs in 2025

    One of the cornerstones of President-elect Donald Trump’s reelection campaign of 2024 was his promise to implement tariffs.

  • Why Trump is targeting Panama, Greenland, Canada

    President-elect Trump has spent parts of the holiday season vowing to take over the Panama Canal, calling for the U.S. to buy Greenland from Denmark and suggesting Canada could become the 51st state. It all suggests Trump is focused on somehow expanding the U.S. on his watch, though it’s hard to tell how serious it all…

  • Musk calls some MAGA supporters ‘contemptible fools’ as visa row intensifies

    Tech billionaire Elon Musk labeled a section of President-elect Trump supporters as “contemptible fools” as the online debate around visas for highly skilled workers on the right intensifies. A Trump world civil war has been brewing this week as Musk, and his “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) partner Vivek Ramaswamy have found themselves on the…

  • Canadian Lawmaker Scorches Trump's Holiday 'Rage Rot' Against His Country

    Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, slammed the U.S. president-elect over his "deranged" Christmas message for the neighboring nation.

  • Trump says Bill Gates asked to meet in apparent message to Musk

    In a message that appeared to be intended as a private communication to Elon Musk, President-elect Donald Trump said in a social media post Friday that Microsoft founder Bill Gates had asked to meet with him

  • Musk says ‘hateful unrepentant racists’ must be removed from Republican Party as visa feud deepens

    ‘They will absolutely be the downfall of the Republican Party if they are not removed,’ Tesla and SpaceX tycoon warns

  • Mar-a-Lago wedding? Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt reveal they’re engaged

    Hannity popped the question at their home church over the holiday, the couple announced

  • Another MAGA Rep Calls on Congress to Release ‘Sexual Slush Fund’ Claims List

    Another MAGA representative has joined former Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in calling for the release of the “congressional sexual slush fund list” of lawmakers who have used taxpayer dollars to settle sexual harassment claims. “Congress has secretly paid out more than $17 million of your money to quietly settle charges of harassment (sexual and other forms) in congressional offices. Do you think we should release the names of the representatives? I do,” Kentucky Rep. Thomas M

  • Don Jr. Parades New Girlfriend at Mar-a-Lago Family Christmas Dinner

    Donald Trump Jr. showed off his new girlfriend, socialite Bettina Anderson, at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Christmas dinner. Photos shared by the X account @patriottakes show the couple dining alongside the president-elect, first lady-in-waiting Melania, and their son Barron at the private Palm Beach club. While Anderson appeared festive in a red dress, Trump Jr.‘s ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, was nowhere to be seen. Reports of Guilfoyle and Trump Jr.‘s split emerged as the oldest of the pr

  • Trump’s DOGE Guy Sparks MAGA Civil War With Slam on American Culture

    That’s one way to tick off your supporters. Donald Trump’s DOGE appointee Vivek Ramaswamy set MAGA social media alight Thursday after he called U.S. culture “mediocre” in a screed that disparaged prom queens, high school jocks, and even “Saturday morning cartoons.” The controversial post came amid debate on whether the U.S. should continue approving H-1B visas to foreign workers or not. Ramaswamy made clear he favors the program, concluding modern day Americans simply aren’t focussed enough to c

  • Battle-Scarred Johnson Issued Ultimatum: ‘Start Taking Extraordinary Measures’

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that she may have to take “extraordinary measures” to keep the federal government functioning if lawmakers can’t raise or suspend the debt limit—a warning that comes as House Speaker Mike Johnson navigates the tricky issue of maintaining GOP support. “I respectfully urge Congress to act to protect the full faith and credit of the United States,” Yellen wrote in a letter to members of Congress. The “extraordinary measures” are expected to be required be

  • LeBlanc and Joly offer little details about visit with Trump's team in Florida

    OTTAWA — Two senior members of the federal cabinet were in Florida Friday pushing Canada's new $1.3 billion border plan with members of Donald Trump's transition team, a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself appeared to finally push back at the president-elect over his social media posts about turning Canada into the 51st state.

  • Opinion - A truce with Russia could lead to ultimate Ukrainian victory

    The collapse of the Russian regime is more real than many experts think.

  • North Korean soldier captured by Ukraine as it says Russia is trying to hide Pyongyang's losses

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier this month that Russia was trying to "conceal losses" of North Korean troops fighting against Ukraine.

  • Top Dem Slams Harris for Using ‘Egregiously Weird’ Words

    Democratic rising star Brian Schatz has slammed Kamala Harris and other members of his party for being “egregiously weird sounding.” In an interview with Politico, the Hawaii senator warned that using terms from the academic world is a surefire way to alienate the average American–and suggested it was done to satisfy noisy “advocacy” groups rather than go after voters. Instead, he said, Democrats have to say things in the most popular way they can to reach the maximum number of voters.

  • Sanders pens Fox News op-ed slamming political power of billionaires: ‘That is not democracy’

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) published an op-ed on Fox News, slamming the political power of billionaires in the U.S. and increasing wealth concentration, arguing the country is moving down “the path of oligarchy.” Sanders, who in November secured his fourth term in the Senate, wrote that the country is diverging in two opposite directions: the…

  • Trump wants federal workers back in the office. It may be a tall task.

    President-elect Donald Trump warned federal employees last week that they must return to the office - or else “they’re going to be dismissed.” The threat was the latest and loudest signal yet that Trump, his allies and Republicans in Congress are committed to ending a remote-work culture that became widespread for the civil service of 2.3 million during the coronavirus pandemic but that many conservatives now decry as an outdated taxpayer-funded perk that has hurt performance across the governme

  • Nikki Haley rips Ramaswamy: ‘Nothing wrong’ with American culture

    Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley slammed her onetime GOP presidential primary opponent Vivek Ramaswamy on Thursday for arguing American culture is to blame for a lack of U.S.-born engineers. “There is nothing wrong with American workers or American culture,” Haley wrote in a post on the social platform X. “All you have to do…

  • Syria's embassy in Lebanon suspends services as Lebanon hands over former Syrian army officers

    BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s embassy in Lebanon suspended consular services Saturday, a day after two relatives of deposed Syrian President Bashar Assad were arrested at the Beirut airport with allegedly forged passports.

  • North Korean soldier captured in Ukraine dies, reports say

    The soldier is thought to be the first North Korean prisoner of war captured in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.