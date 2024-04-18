Trump returns to court for third day of jury selection in hush-money trial

Donald Trump sits in the courtroom in New York City on 18 April. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Donald Trump has arrived back at the Manhattan criminal court on Thursday for the third day of his hush-money trial and a continuation of the process of jury selection for one of the most high-profile criminal cases in US history.

So far, seven people have been selected after intense grilling of a jury pool that has sifted through prospective jurors’ political views, personal lives and social media posts to decide who gets to sit in judgment over a former US president – and current virtual certainty for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Five more jurors and six alternates remain to be chosen. Those selected so far are an information technology worker, an English teacher, an oncology nurse, a sales professional, a software engineer and two lawyers. It was mostly quiet outside the Manhattan criminal courthouse on Thursday amid a light drizzle.

Trump, meanwhile, continues to push the limits of a gag order that prohibits him from attacking jurors. On Wednesday, he reposted a quote from the Fox News host Jesse Waters suggesting that undercover liberal activists were trying to get on the jury. Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the trial, has already warned Trump once about threatening jurors.

Trump’s criminal hush-money trial: what to know

The spectacle is playing out in downtown Manhattan amid intense global media coverage as Trump became the first former US president to face criminal charges – related to allegedly false accounting of expenses paid to help cover up potentially bad press during his 2016 election campaign.

They include payments to former adult actor Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal – both of whom say they had affairs with Trump.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records as part of the alleged effort to keep the scandalous stories – which he says are not true – from emerging during his eventually successful effort to win the White House in 2016.

Trump also faces other trials involving his actions on January 6, attempts to subvert the 2020 election in Georgia and charges related to his keeping of classified documents at his resort in Florida, Mar-a-Lago, after he had left office. However, those cases have been hit by multiple delays as Trump’s legal team pursues a strategy of slowing down their march to a courtroom until after the November election.

Despite these legal travails, Trump dominated the Republican nomination race for 2024 and has knocked out any serious rival. He is also running a close race with Joe Biden, often leading in head-to-head polls and performing strongly in the crucial battleground states that he needs to win the US presidency for a second time.