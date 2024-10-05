Trump is returning to the site of Pennsylvania assassination attempt for a rally with Vance and Musk

Julie Carr Smyth
·3 min read

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump plans to return Saturday to the site where a gunman tried to assassinate him in July, setting aside what are now near-constant worries for his physical safety in order to fulfill a promise — “really an obligation,” he said recently — to the people of Butler, Pennsylvania.

“I'll probably start off by saying, ‘As I was saying ...’” the Republican presidential nominee has joked, in a bit of black humor about a speech cut short when a bullet struck Trump's ear and he was whisked off stage — fist aloft — with blood dripping across his face.

Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, also will be on hand at the Butler Farm Show grounds, as will billionaire Elon Musk, as the campaign elevates the headline-generating potential of his return with just 30 days to go in their tight campaign against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

The campaign is predicting tens of thousands of people will attend what is being pitched as a "tribute to the American spirit.” Local hotels, motels and inns are reportedly full and some eager rallygoers were already arriving Friday, according to a local Facebook page.

“President Trump looks forward to returning to Butler, Pennsylvania to honor the victims from that tragic day," said Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt. "The willingness of Pennsylvanians to join President Trump in his return to Butler represents the strength and resiliency of the American people.”

Trump will use the 5 p.m. Eastern time event to remember Corey Comperatore, a volunteer firefighter struck and killed at the July 13 rally, and to recognize the two other rallygoers injured, David Dutch and James Copenhaver. They and Trump were struck when 20-year-old shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, opened fire from an unsecured rooftop nearby before he was fatally shot by sharpshooters.

How Crooks managed to outmaneuver law enforcement that day and scramble on top of a building within easy shooting distance of the ex-president is among myriad questions that remain unanswered about the worst Secret Service security failure in decades. Another is his motive, which has never been determined.

Butler County District Attorney Rich Goldinger told WPXI-TV this week that “everyone is doubling down on their efforts to make sure this is done safely and correctly.”

Mike Slupe, the county sheriff, told the station he estimates the Secret Service — which has undergone a painful reckoning over its handling of two attempts on Trump’s life — is deploying ”quadruple the assets” it did in July.

Butler County, on the western edge of a coveted presidential swing state, is a Trump stronghold. He won the county — where turnout hovers around an impressive 80% — with about 66% of the vote in both 2016 and 2020. About 57% of Butler County’s 139,000 registered voters are Republicans, compared with about 29% who are Democrats and 14% something else.

Three months later, townspeople are divided over the value of his return. Heidi Priest, a Butler resident who started a Facebook group supporting Harris, said Trump's last visit fanned political tensions in the city.

“Whenever you see people supporting him and getting excited about him being here, it scares the people who don’t want to see him reelected,” she said.

But Trump needs to drive up voter turnout in conservative strongholds like Butler County, an overwhelmingly white, rural-suburban community, if he wants to win Pennsylvania in November. Harris, too, has targeted her campaign efforts at Pennsylvania, rallying there repeatedly as part of her aggressive outreach in critical swing states.

Julie Carr Smyth, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Michael Moore Warns This Move Could Cost Kamala Harris The Election

    On the same day Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Flint, Michigan, filmmaker Michael Moore is warning of a fatal “mistake that could be made in these final 4-5 weeks” until Election Day.“If Harris is advised by her wealthy donors to shun the left and drop her more progressive positions in favor of a ‘move to the center,’” Moore writes in a new Substack post, it could “reduce or depress the vote.” The Fahrenheit 9/11 director grew up in the suburbs of Flint, and made the Midwestern c

  • Trump Made Crass Jokes About Death of Rally Attendee in Leaked Recording

    Donald Trump was reportedly caught on tape turning the grieving widow of a man who died at one of his rallies into a source of amusement for his super-wealthy dinner guests.The recording, obtained by The Guardian, apparently comes from a private meal Trump held Aug. 10 in Aspen, Colorado. In it, the Republican presidential nominee reportedly recalled a meeting with the wife of Corey Comperatore, the man who was killed by shots fired at Trump by Thomas Crooks at a Pennsylvania rally in July.“So t

  • Trump Souvenir Vendors Brawl Before Michigan MAGA Rally

    The former president's campaign team said the Trump merchandise sellers were ejected.

  • George Conway Flips A Republican Dog Whistle Right Back On Donald Trump In New Ad

    The conservative lawyer put a whole new taunting spin on one GOP line of attack.

  • Anderson Cooper Struggles To Speak After Watching Weird Melania Trump Clip Live On Air

    "Sorry, it’s the first time I’m seeing that. That’s the weirdest promo I’ve ever seen," the CNN anchor said.

  • CNN Reporter Warns Kamala Harris Campaign Looks ‘Like a Loser’

    CNN data reporter Harry Enten says that one key statistic may spell serious trouble for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign just one month out from the election—so much so that a win would be, in his words, “historically unprecedented.”In a segment with host John Berman, Enten analyzed the polling data around the question, “Do you think the country is on the right track?” Apparently, just 28 percent of Americans think that the United States is currently headed in the right direct

  • Trump Denies Making False Post of Endorsement from Top American Banker

    Donald Trump can’t seem to keep his endorsements straight. The Republican presidential nominee’s account on Truth Social shared a screenshot on Friday claiming JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon had endorsed him for president.This came as a surprise to everyone, including Dimon. A spokesperson for the executive quickly called out Trump’s post as a lie, making clear in a call to CNBC that Dimon “has not endorsed anyone.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals d

  • Liz Cheney’s Speech Seriously Hurt Donald Trump’s Feelings

    Donald Trump launched into an unhinged attack on Liz Cheney after the former Republican congresswoman denounced him in a speech at a Kamala Harris campaign event on Thursday afternoon.“Liz Cheney lost her Congressional Seat by the largest margin in the history of Congress for a sitting Representative,” he fumed in a Truth Social post after the former Wyoming rep’s remarks. “The people of Wyoming are really smart! She is a low IQ War Hawk that, as a member of the J6 Unselect Committee of Politica

  • Judge Scolds ‘Privileged’ MAGA Election Official During Searing Sentencing

    A Colorado judge threw the book at a MAGA folk hero on Thursday after bizarre scenes in court that included “magnetic mattresses” and courtroom outbursts. Tina Peters, the infamous election-denying Colorado clerk who tried to help Donald Trump overturn 2020 election results, was sentenced to nine years in prison—a far cry from probation, as her attorneys had asked for. Peters, 68, was found guilty last month of allowing a man associated with MyPillow’s Mike Lindell to enter the Mesa County elect

  • Liz Cheney Splotches Donald Trump With Golden Line About Her Past

    The lifelong Republican's zing came during a joint rally appearance with Donald Trump's Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.

  • Revealed: The real reason why people are leaving Donald Trump’s rallies as he is still on stage

    Over the past months the former president has seemingly become more and more obsessed with attendance – amid claims that his fans are leaving early ‘out of frustration and boredom’

  • Opinion: Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 Legal Nightmare Is Far From Over

    Shan Wu is a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to Attorney General Janet RenoWith one 165-page filing, Special Counsel Jack Smith may have put the “surprise” back into the over-used political term “October Surprise.” The modern political use of the term—the first 20th century use was about Fall sales in department stores—arose with former President Reagan’s campaign staff fearing that President Jimmy Carter might arrange a Iranian hostage release deal that might have turned the 198

  • Stephen Colbert Makes 'Weird' Discovery In Jack Smith's New Trump Brief

    The "Late Show" host pointed to the special counsel's "damning language" in his 165-page filing on Trump.

  • Government brought to standstill following Speaker’s ruling

    Government business has been on an indefinite pause after House Speaker Greg Fergus ruled that the government "clearly did not fully comply" with an order from the House to provide documents related to a now-defunct foundation responsible for doling out hundreds of millions of federal dollars for green technology projects. (Oct. 3, 2024)

  • Democrats suspect Netanyahu attempting to tilt Trump-Harris race

    Democrats increasingly suspect Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to interfere in U.S. domestic politics by ignoring President Biden’s calls to negotiate a peace deal in Gaza and by confronting Hezbollah and Iran weeks before the U.S. election. The rapidly escalating confrontation between Israel, Hezbollah and Hezbollah’s ally, Iran, has undercut Biden’s efforts to…

  • Opinion - What the elites don’t understand about the Trump vote

    People are confounded that Donald Trump might win back the White House; ironically, their confusion says more about their ignorance and narrow-mindedness than about Trump voters.

  • Russia is facing a 'time bomb' at the heart of its economy, economist says

    "Putin's war not only imposes on today's Russians a worse life than they otherwise would have had. It also condemns future generations."

  • Departures in House create crucial Republican targets in the fight for majority control

    After a tumultuous and unproductive session of Congress, nearly 50 House members decided either to not seek reelection or to run for a higher office this year, leaving Democratic vacancies in several tight races that could tilt control of the House to either party. Both Republicans and Democrats have had their fair share of turnover — with former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, the most prominent — but Democrats are also losing prodigious fundraisers who have successfully held off GOP challengers in recent years. With fierce competition raging over just a couple dozen seats, that's left Democrats relying on fresh faces to hold their ground, while Republicans sense openings in four races in Virginia, Michigan and California.

  • Megyn Kelly says Harris message ‘working’: ‘She’s somehow getting through’

    Pundit Megyn Kelly said she thinks Vice President Harris is promoting a message that is resonating with voters, particularly on the economy, and could spell defeat for former President Trump in next month’s presidential election. “They care most about inflation, and they’re evenly split now on that issue,” Kelly said during a recent episode of…

  • Iran's Khamenei urges allies to step up struggle against Israel

    (Reuters) -Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared in public on Friday for the first time since Iran's missile attack on Israel, describing it as legitimate punishment for what he called Israeli crimes and calling for more anti-Israel struggle. Delivering his first Friday prayers sermon in nearly five years, Khamenei said Israel's adversaries in the region should "double your efforts and capabilities... and resist the aggressive enemy". The deputy commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, the country's most powerful military force, said meanwhile that Iran would strike Israeli energy and gas installations if Israel attacked it.