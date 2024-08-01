Trump returns for indoor Pennsylvania rally for first time since assassination attempt in state

Donald J. Trump arrives to hold a rally at New Holland Arena in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, USA, 31 July 2024. This is the first Trump rally in Pennsylvania since the assassination attempt that resulted in Trump's injury during a rally on 13 July (EPA)

Donald Trump was in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Wednesday for his first campaign rally in the swing state of Pennsylvania since he came within inches of being killed by a would-be assassin’s bullet earlier this month.

The former president spoke at an indoor rally where thousands packed in to see him just hours after he appeared for a confrontational interview with the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) in Chicago. In that appearance, Trump insulted his opponent, Kamala Harris, and falsely accused her of lying about her race — stating that she recently “became Black”. Harris, who is biracial, is Black and Indian-American. He walked out to Lee Greenwood’s “Proud to be an American”, days after Greenwood himself appeared at the Republican National Convention and endorsed him.

“As you know, this is my first rally since Butler,” Trump said. “We’re going back to Butler, by the way.”

As supporters waited for Trump to speak Wednesday evening, a projector flashed images of news articles noting that Harris was the first Indian-American senator from California, a fact that does not change her biracial identity.

Secret Service agents were once again in charge of the former president’s security on Wednesday as the agency faces bipartisan condemnation for the assassination attempt at Trump’s rally earlier this month in Butler, Pennsylvania. The director of the agency resigned after a heated congressional hearing last week, and her acting successor has said that he is “ashamed” of the security lapses which led to a roof of a building being unsecured during Trump’s July 13 speech in Butler, allowing suspect Thomas Crooks to allegedly scale the building and fire several shots at the ex-president with a rifle.

Trump was wounded in the ear during the attack, falling to the ground momentarily before standing back up and clutching a bloody ear. He raised a fist to the crowd and yelled, “fight!” several times before being led off the stage by Secret Service agents. Crooks was shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper after firing at the president; during the attack, he killed one rallygoer, retired fire chief Corey Comperatore. Two others were wounded besides the ex-president.

“Corey is a hero to all of us,” Trump said, provoking a chant of “Corey!” from the crowd. He went on to ask for a moment of silence, remarking afterwards: “That is the most quiet I have ever heard an arena.”

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 31, 2024 (REUTERS)

On Wednesday, a spokesman for the city of Harrisburg told a local news station that Secret Service agents were “overseeing everything” at Wednesday’s rally, adding: “after that, it becomes a Pennsylvania State Police detail and because the farm show is a state-owned building, [Pennsylvania] Capitol Police are involved as well.”

At his rally, Trump frequently lamented that he had spent so much time attacking Biden, quipping that he did not know who Harris was before she became the presumptive Democratic nominee with the withdrawal of Biden from the race. “Kamala”, the former president remarked onstage, pronouncing the vice president’s name correctly after previously failing to do so. “Beautiful.”

The ex-president, despite the images which flashed onscreen before his remarks, did not dive back into the realm of race science after broaching that topic at the conference of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) in Chicago earlier in the day.

At that convention, the ex-president appeared onstage and was interviewed by a panel of journalists in a conversation which quickly turned hostile. After accusing ABC reporter Rachel Scott of being rude in her opening question, Trump went on to falsely claim that Harris’s Indian-American heritage meant that she was lying about being Black. His remarks were met with jeers from the audience.

“I didn’t know she was Black,” he told the NABJ “She happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black? ... I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t, because she was Indian all the way and all of a sudden she made a turn and she became a Black person.”

He also went on to blame a “corrupt” national media for supposedly giving his new opponent a makeover: “all of a sudden she's the new Margaret Thatcher”.

And in a particularly jarring moment, Trump invited the campaign aide who created a chart for his Butler rally to give a brief “hi!” to the crowd. The chart, which illustrated rates of illegal immigration in the United States, has been credited by Trump as having “saved his life” after he turned his head to look at it miliseconds before the alleged shooter’s bullet whizzed past his head. The young woman joined Trump momentarily onstage, where he kissed the side of her head.

He remained largely tied to his prepared remarks Wednesday evening and attacked Harris for supposedly wanting to “destroy” Pennsylvania’s economy. The GOP has gone hard against the Biden administration’s push to shift the US auto industry towards manufacturing electric vehicles, which Trump has falsely described as a “mandate”. It’s a message that has resonated in fossil fuel-producing regions like western Pennsylvania and across the Rust Belt.

Even so, the fatigue and shift in his tenor following his injury in the Butler shooting was still noticable; near the end of his rally, Trump chuckled and remarked to his fans: “I’m getting kind of tired of protecting you.”

Polls indicate that Harris is quickly making up ground against her opponent, despite having only been in the race just over a week. In Pennsylvania, however, she continues to trail the ex-president by four per centage points, according to a Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday.