As Trump returns to the White House, families prepare for mass deportations

Gisela Salomon And Sophia Tareen
·4 min read

MIAMI (AP) — Parents around Nora Sanidgo's large, rectangular dining table had lunch before signing documents to make the Nicaraguan immigrant a legal guardian of their children, entrusting them to her if they are deported. She gave a list of what to carry with them: birth certificates, medical and school records, immigration documents, her phone number.

“Talk to your children and tell them what can happen, let them have my phone number on hand, let them learn it, let them record it,” Sandigo said Sunday.

For the group at Sandigo's southwest Miami home and for millions in the United States illegally or with temporary legal status, the start of Donald Trump's second term as president on Monday comes with a feeling that their time in the U.S. may end soon. Trump made mass deportations a signature issue of his campaign and has promised a raft of first-day orders to remake immigration policy.

“You don’t have to be afraid, you have to be prepared,” Sandigo told the group of about 20 people, including small children, who watched a demonstration of how to respond if immigration officers knock on their door. “Take precautions wherever you are.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sandigo, who came to the U.S. in 1988, has volunteered to be guardian for more than 2,000 children in 15 years, including at least 30 since December. A notary was on hand Sunday.

Erlinda, a single mother from El Salvador who arrived in 2013, signed legal rights to her U.S.-born children, ages 10 and 8. She said she applied for asylum but doesn't know the status of her case.

“I am afraid for my children, that they will live the terror of not seeing their mother for a day, for a month, for a year,” said Erlinda, 45, who asked to be identified by first name only due to fears of being detained.

Plans for deportation arrests appeared to be in flux after news leaked of an operation in Chicago this week. Trump's “border czar” Tom Homan said on Fox News Sunday that Chicago was “not off the table, but we’re reconsidering when and how we do it.” He said the leak raised concerns about officer safety.

So-called sanctuary cities, which limit how local police cooperate with federal immigration authorities, have been a favorite Trump target, especially Chicago. Reports that his initial push would be in the nation's third-largest city brought a new sense of urgency and fear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chicago became a sanctuary city in the 1980s and has beefed up policies since, including after Trump first took office in 2017. Last week, the City Council heartily rejected a longshot plan calling for exceptions allowing local police to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on deportation cases for people accused or convicted of crimes.

The Rev. Homero Sanchez said he didn’t realize the depth of fear in the Chicago immigrant community he serves until someone asked him to handle the sale of their family’s home and other finances if they are picked up after Trump takes office.

“They feel they have been targeted for who they are. They feel like they’re reviving this fear they had eight years ago,” said Sanchez, who serves the St. Rita of Cascia Parish on Chicago’s South Side. “They’re feeling like something is going to happen. This is not their city because of the threat.”

Sanchez, whose congregation has consisted mostly of people of Mexican descent since the 1980s, devoted Sunday Mass “to solidarity with our immigrant brothers and sisters.”

Cardinal Blase Cupich, who leads the Archdiocese of Chicago, said reports of the city being targeted by immigration officers were "not only profoundly disturbing but also wound us deeply.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are proud of our legacy of immigration that continues in our day to renew the city we love,” Cupich said Sunday during a visit to Mexico City, according to a copy of his prepared remarks.

ICE arrests a fraction of targets in its street operations, though Trump is expected to cast a wider net than President Joe Biden, whose focus on picking up people away from the border was largely limited to those with serious criminal histories or who pose a risk to national security.

Biden’s administration also ended the practice of mass worksite arrests, which were common under Trump, including a 2019 operation targeting Mississippi chicken plants.

Trump aides have said immigration officers will arrest others, such as spouses or roommates, who are not targets but happen to be in the country illegally.

___

Tareen reported from Chicago.

Gisela Salomon And Sophia Tareen, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • 'Shock and awe': Trump plans 100 immediate executive actions. Here's what could be coming.

    Donald Trump intends to start his second White House term by unleashing more than 100 executive orders and directives.

  • Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will not attend Trump inauguration in-person as event moves indoors

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will not attend the inauguration of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump in person, now that the event is being moved indoors.Trump will take the oath of office from inside the Capitol Rotunda on Monday due to forecasts of frigid temperatures in the U.S. capital."Most ticketed guests will no longer be able to attend the [inauguration] ceremonies in person, including Premier Danielle Smith," Sam Blackett, the premier's press secretary, told CBC News in a statement. Bla

  • 4 Things the Middle Class Likely Won’t Be Able To Afford Once Trump Takes Office

    President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office for a second time on Jan. 20, and big changes are expected due to his proposed policies. While he has promised the country a shift in the economy, it...

  • Lindsey Graham Berates CBS Host for Tough Questions: ‘Worry About Reporting the News Fairly’

    Republican senator and Donald Trump ally Lindsey Graham blasted CBS Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan after she questioned him on the incoming Trump administration’s threats against journalists. Brennan had been interrogating Graham on whether he endorsed Kash Patel to become the next FBI director despite several questions raised by US lawyers and national security veterans who have worked with him. When the CBS host asked Graham whether he would be asking Patel about his threats against journa

  • I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President

    With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...

  • Trump won't wait to review CUSMA trade pact, experts say

    WASHINGTON — U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's pledge to hit Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs has sent shockwaves through America's closest neighbours — but it's likely just a first step in his plan to rattle a critical trilateral trade pact.

  • Exclusive-German ambassador warns of Trump plan to redefine constitutional order, document shows

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's ambassador to the United States has warned that the incoming Trump administration will rob U.S. law enforcement and the media of their independence and hand big tech companies "co-governing power", according to a confidential document seen by Reuters. The briefing document, dated Jan. 14 and signed by Ambassador Andreas Michaelis, describes Donald Trump's agenda for his second White House term as one of "maximum disruption" that will bring about "a redefinition of the constitutional order - maximum concentration of power with the president at the expense of Congress and the federal states." "Basic democratic principles and checks and balances will be largely undermined, the legislature, law enforcement and media will be robbed of their independence and misused as a political arm, Big Tech will be given co-governing power," it says.

  • Elon Musk Moves to Make His Own Mar-a-Lago Near BFF Trump in D.C

    Billionaire CEO Elon Musk appears to be looking to create his very own Mar-a-Lago in the nation’s capital. Multiple anonymous sources told Eater that the world’s richest man is aiming to make the winning bid on the Line, a trendy D.C. hotel that is up for auction, and turn into a “private social club.” The once buzzy 220-room hotel, which opened just seven years ago, went to auction after it failed to meet its owners’ financial expectations, according to The Real Deal.

  • Don Jr.’s Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle Tags Along With Him for Inauguration Festivities

    Donald Trump Jr. had an unexpected guest in tow as he made the rounds in Washington D.C. over the weekend ahead of his father’s inauguration. The eldest Trump child was spotted Saturday being trailed by his former fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, as he greeted former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro‘s son, Eduardo Bolsonaro and his wife, Heloísa Wol. The friendly exes were captured in a video posted to Eduardo’s Instagram stories, captioned “🇺🇸🤝🇧🇷 Time to celebrate buddy" and tagging Don Jr., who

  • Donald Trump’s pledge to ‘drill, baby, drill’ meets the reality of fracking in rural Pennsylvania

    Promises made by Donald Trump to unleash the fracking industry played a vital role in his fight to win Pennsylvania, a key battleground state in the 2024 US election. Despite the consequences the industry has had for the health of rural communities like Dimock in the north of the state, many residents continue to support the incoming president. A double yellow line marks the centre of Route 29, expanding at the top of each rolling hill that sweeps across the frozen landscape of northeast Pennsyl

  • Trump's family circle has a different look as he returns to the White House

    WASHINGTON (AP) — When Donald Trump returns to the White House on Monday, his family circle will look a little different than it did when he first arrived eight years ago.

  • Trump didn't wait to be sworn in to start breaking his campaign promises to you | Opinion

    It's been a while since you've heard Trump promise gas at less than $2 per gallon, right? That's usually a sign he's walking away from a promise.

  • Liz Truss Has Gone To Washington For Donald Trump's Inauguration And The Online Reaction Is Not Kind

    The short-lived prime minister said the new presidency "can't come soon enough".

  • Vance will make his mark as the first millennial vice president and the potential MAGA torchbearer

    NEW YORK (AP) — As he prepares to become the nation's first millennial vice president, JD Vance is already the presumptive heir to the “Make America Great Again” movement.

  • Bannon Predicts ‘Criminal’ Zuckerberg Will ‘Flip’ on Trump

    Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has dubbed Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg a “criminal” and said he would be likely to betray the MAGA movement despite his recent efforts to woo the president-elect. The War Room podcast host told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl on This Week that he saw Zuckerberg and other tech billionaires including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as “supplicants.” “They’re not there as the oligarchs,” he asserted in an interview that aired Sunday. “We had no power. President Trump wa

  • Opinion - Mexico’s corn policy risks North America’s economic ties

    President Sheinbaum’s handling of this issue will define her legacy and Mexico’s role in the region.

  • Trump says he will quickly release JFK, Robert Kennedy, MLK assassination files

    President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday he would release classified documents in the coming days related to the assassinations of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Trump, who returns to the White House on Monday, promised on the campaign trail to release classified intelligence and law enforcement files on the 1963 assassination of JFK, as America's 35th president is widely known. He had made a similar promise during his 2017 to 2021 term, and he did in fact release some documents related to JFK's 1963 slaying.

  • The Trump family flies to DC on plane provided by Biden ahead of inauguration on Monday

    President Biden sends a military plane to bring Trump and family to DC on Saturday ahead of Inauguration Day.

  • MSNBC Rips Bondi’s ‘Slack-Jawed, Whacked Out’ Confirmation Hearing

    Hosts of MSNBC’s flagship weekend talk show have blasted Pam Bondi’s performance during her confirmation hearings in the U.S. senate ahead of likely becoming the nation’s next Attorney General. Noting that Bondi had in many instances skirted entirely the questions put to her by the panel of senators, The Weekend host Michael Steele drew particular attention to an exchange between the former Florida Attorney General and Texas Senator Ted Cruz. Steele said, “What is stunning to me is that level of

  • Are You Smarter Than a Trump Cabinet Appointee?

    Some of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks struggled to answer basic questions during their Senate confirmation hearings this week. There was litany of obfuscation and waffling across the board, and such evasive action in response to “gotcha” questions is par for the course. But many non-answers—or outright wrong answers—came when befuddled nominees were asked about the departments and agencies they hope to oversee. A trio of Trump’s nominees especially fell flat with their responses,