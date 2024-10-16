Trump reveals anti-immigrant plan based on law used to incarcerate Japanese Americans in WWII

About “Operation Aurora”: During the rally, Trump portrayed cities like Aurora as overrun by immigrant crime, claiming they had been “invaded and conquered.” He also vowed to carry out the “largest domestic deportation operation in American history,” framing Election Day as “Liberation Day” for the U.S. His rhetoric has drawn sharp criticism, with critics accusing him of stoking xenophobia and pushing authoritarian policies. Despite this, Trump is doubling down, promising to “put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail or kick them the hell OUT OF OUR COUNTRY.”

Legal basis: “Operation Aurora” is centered on the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which allows the president to arrest or deport foreign nationals from countries at war with the U.S. Initially passed as part of the Alien and Sedition Acts, it has been invoked during the War of 1812, World War I and most notoriously during World War II. Under President Franklin D. Roosevelt, the act led to the incarceration of over 120,000 Japanese Americans, as well as German and Italian nationals. Despite these actions being widely condemned as rooted in racial prejudice and wartime hysteria, the law remains in effect. Trump’s proposal to use the act now targets undocumented immigrants allegedly involved in criminal activities, potentially marking its first use in over 80 years.