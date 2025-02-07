Trump reveals plans to lay off nearly all USAid workers

Placards are held up in support of USAid by people furious at Donald Trump’s crackdown on the agency - Kent Nishimura/Reuters

The Trump administration has unveiled plans to lay off nearly all staff working for the US Agency for International Development.

Fewer than 300 workers out of thousands worldwide would be left working for the foreign aid agency as part of the new government’s efforts to dismantle USAid.

Federal workers associations retaliated late on Thursday by filing a lawsuit asking a federal court to stop the shutdown, arguing that Donald Trump lacks the authority to close an agency enshrined in congressional legislation.

Two USAid employees and one former senior USAid official told the Associated Press of the administration’s plan, presented to remaining senior officials of the agency on Thursday.

They spoke on condition of anonymity due to a Trump administration order barring USAid staffers from talking to anyone outside their agency, the news agency said.

The plan would leave fewer than 300 staffers remaining out of currently 8,000 direct hires and contractors.

They, along with an unknown number of 5,000 locally hired international staffers abroad, would run the few life-saving programmes that the administration says it intends to keep going for the time being.

It was not immediately clear whether the reduction to 300 would be permanent or temporary, potentially allowing more workers to return after what the Trump administration says is a review of which aid and development programmes it wants to resume.

It is feared cutting foreign aid will be catastrophic for food supplies in poor nations - Ben Curtis/AP

The administration earlier this week gave almost all USAid staffers posted overseas 30 days, starting Friday, to return to the US, with the government paying for their travel and moving costs.

Workers who choose to stay longer, unless they received a specific hardship waiver, might have to cover their own expenses, a notice on the USAid website said late on Thursday.

Marco Rubio, the secretary of state, said during a trip to the Dominican Republic on Thursday that the US government will continue providing foreign aid, “but it is going to be foreign aid that makes sense and is aligned with our national interest,” he told reporters.

The Trump administration and billionaire ally Elon Musk, who is running the budget-cutting Department of Government Efficiency, have targeted USAid hardest so far in an unprecedented challenge of the federal government and many of its programmes.

Since Mr Trump’s Jan 20 inauguration, a sweeping funding freeze has shut down most of the agency’s programmes worldwide, and almost all of its workers have been placed on administrative leave or furloughed.

Mr Musk and Mr Trump have spoken of eliminating USAid as an independent agency and moving surviving programmes under the state department.

Democratic lawmakers and others call the move illegal without congressional approval.

The same argument was made by the American Foreign Service Association and the American Federation of Government Employees in their lawsuit, which asks the federal court in Washington to compel the reopening of USAid’s buildings, return its staffers to work and restore funding.

Government officials “failed to acknowledge the catastrophic consequences of their actions, both as they pertain to American workers, the lives of millions around the world and to US national interests”, the suit says.