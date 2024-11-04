Trump reveals who he used to call when he had nothing to do as president

Donald Trump has revealed who he used to call when he had “nothing to do” as president.

The former US President revealed he would regularly call the border patrol, when he was previously in office at the White House.

Speaking at rally in North Carolina on the eve of the election (4 November), Trump told supporters how the border force referred to him as cthe “greatest president ever”.

He said: “They said she [Kamala Harris] is the worst thing to happen to our country.

“She never made one phone call in four years, I used to drive them crazy.

“When I had nothing to do, I said call the border control.”