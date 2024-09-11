Trump reverts to old tactics and talking points as Harris focuses on policy to start their 2024 debate

Trump reverts to old tactics and talking points as Harris focuses on policy to start their 2024 debate

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have sparred over their starkly different visions of the American economy and the future of abortion access in their first-ever face-to-face meeting at a crucial debate on Tuesday night.

Harris defended her plan for “lifting up the middle class and working people” while blasting Trump’s “tax cuts for billionaires and big corporations.”

“Let’s talk about what Donald Trump left us,” said Harris, listing the “worst unemployment since the Great Depression,” the “worst public health epidemic in a century,” and “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War” following a Trump-fueled mobs attempt to overturn 2020’s election.

“What we have done is clean up Donald Trump’s mess,” she said, adding that she plans to “build on the aspirations and hopes of the American people.

Trump, meanwhile, raged against inflation that he characterized as “the worst in our nation’s history” while baselessly asserting millions of immigrants are “pouring in” and “coming in and taking jobs that are occupied now by African Americans” and union workers. He said they are “taking over buildings ... violently.”

“We have to get them out, and we have to get them out fast,” he said.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris spar in their first-ever 2024 presidential debate on ABC on September 10. (AP)

The presidential candidates were cordial as they shook hands on the stage in Philadelphia ahead of their highly anticipated and potentially final debate, arriving less than two months before Election Day, and just seven weeks after President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign and endorsed the vice president as the Democratic nominee.

ABC News moderators Linsey Davis and David Muir have been tasked with directing what could be a chaotic 90-minute matchup between the two candidates, both of whom have agreed to the same guidelines from June’s debate between Trump and Biden.

There is no audience, prewritten notes are not allowed, the candidates’ microphones will be muted when it is not their turn to speak, and they cannot ask each other questions.

Trump, the first criminally convicted former president, is running for office a third time on his “Make America Great Again” agenda, with a retribution-fueled campaign painting an apocalyptic vision of the nation overrun by illegal immigration and violent crime and dogged by a flailing economy under Biden’s administration. Trump has now pinned the blame for all of the above on the vice president.

Harris has embraced a “we’re not going back” slogan, opting for optimism and the promise of an “opportunity economy” that would build off Biden’s platform.

After Biden left the race, Harris quickly rallied party officials and delegates around her nascent campaign, and formally accepted the nomination at the Democratic National Convention on August 22, marking an extraordinary turn of events that have compressed the typically months-long election cycle into a few crucial months. Tuesday’s debate begins the sprint to Election Day.

The candidates entered Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center neck and neck in the polls, with the most recent New York Times/Siena College survey putting Trump one percentage point ahead of his Democratic rival, within the poll’s three-point margin of error. Harris, however, is leading slightly in most swing states, where the presidential race is likely to be won.

Harris’s campaign launched a statewide voter drive across the battleground state of Pennsylvania ahead of the debate, while Trump heads to Phoenix on Thursday followed by a press conference in Los Angeles and rally in Las Vegas on Friday.

Voters are still hungry for more information about the vice president, yet 40 percent of American adults believe debates between candidates are rarely if ever based on facts, according to a recent poll from AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research for USAFacts. Only 29 percent of adults said the same in 2020.

This is a developing story