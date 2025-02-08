Trump revokes Biden’s security clearance and halts intelligence briefings

Donald Trump has denied President Joe Biden access to classified information and intelligence briefings, mirroring a similar move made against him four years ago.

The president declared on Truth Social: "I am immediately revoking Joe Biden's Security Clearances and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings."

The action follows Biden's own decision in 2021 to halt Trump's intelligence briefings, citing "erratic behavior" following the 2020 election loss. Former presidents traditionally receive courtesy briefings for specific diplomatic engagements, despite not holding official security clearances.

Trump's declaration cited special counsel Robert Hur's report on Biden's handling of classified documents. He mischaracterised Hur's findings, claiming the report stated Biden "suffers from 'poor memory' and could not be trusted with sensitive information."

In fact, Hur's report suggested Biden's lawyers could present him as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory" to avoid conviction in a potential trial over classified document retention.

Trump concluded his post by declaring: "I will always protect our National Security," adding: "JOE, YOU'RE FIRED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"