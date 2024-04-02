Trump rips New York fraud case after posting $175M bond

Former President Trump railed against his New York civil fraud case and those involved Monday, calling it a “fabricated election interference con job” just hours after he posted a $175 million bond in the case.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social Monday night, Trump argued the judgement will harm New York and called for the disbarment of Judge Arthur Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), who brought the suit against the former president, his business and former executives.

“I’ve just posted a 175 Million Dollar Bond with the sadly failing and very troubled State of New York, based on a Corrupt Judge and Attorney General who used a Statute that was never used for this before, where no Jury was allowed, my financial statements were conservative and had a 100% perfect caution/non-reliance clause, there were no victims (except me!), there was no crime or damage, there was only success and HAPPY BANKS,” he wrote.

“The case was a fabricated ELECTION INTERFERENCE con job, so bad for New York, where businesses are fleeing & violent crime is flourishing,” Trump continued. “The Crooked Judge, to suit his narrative, valued Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, at $18,000,000, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount. He ruled I was guilty before he ever saw the case.”

He added that Engoron “should be disbarred, and Letitia James, who campaigned on getting TRUMP, Impeached.”

Shortly before the post, Trump posted a $175 million bond in the case, which automatically prohibits James from collecting the $464 million — plus interest — judgment while the former president’s legal team appeals the case.

Engoron in February ordered Trump to pay an initial $355 million — plus interest — after concluding the former president, the Trump Organization and top executives conspired to lie about his net worth to receive tax and insurance benefits. The total judgment climbs nearly $112,000 in interest each day he doesn’t pay.

The $175 million bond, from the Knight Speciality Insurance Company, came after a state appeals court ordered the enforcement of the full judgement to be paused if the former president and his co-defendants could post the reduced amount.

Earlier this month, Trump’s legal team indicated in court filings it will be “impossible” for them to secure the full $454 million bond, initially due March 25.

Trump’s post on Truth Social also referenced the $91 million bond he posted last month for writer E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case, another major blow to his finances.

“Also posted a 91 Million Dollar Bond on another New York Fake Case, money I can’t use on my campaign. Just what Crooked Joe wanted. WITCH HUNT!” he wrote.

