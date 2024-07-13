Trump rushed off stage by Secret Service as possible shots heard at Pennsylvania rally; former president 'fine,' spokesperson says

MARK OSBORNE
·2 min read
Trump rushed off stage by Secret Service as possible shots heard at Pennsylvania rally; former president 'fine,' spokesperson says

Former President Donald Trump was swarmed by Secret Service agents and rushed off stage as possible shots were heard during at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

There appeared to be blood on his right ear as he was being taken off stage.

The Secret Service is assessing the incident, and have not confirmed it was actual shots.

PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (Evan Vucci/AP)
PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (Evan Vucci/AP)
PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Trump began his speech at about 6 p.m. and was only shortly into his speech when a disturbance caused Secret Service to swarm the former president. He was then led off the stage quickly, pumping his fist.

A spokesperson for Trump said in a statement, "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."

Heavily armed security personnel got on stage as he was led off.

"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania," the Secret Service said in a statement. "The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."

The White House said in a statement, "The President has received an initial briefing on the incident at Former President Trump’s rally."

PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (Evan Vucci/AP)
PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (Evan Vucci/AP)
PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable," Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a statement. "It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States."

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, a possible vice president pick, wrote on social media, "Everyone join me in praying for our President Trump and everyone at that rally. I hope everyone is ok."

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a possible vice presidential pick, posted to X, calling for prayers for the former president.

"Please join Kathryn and me in praying for President Trump, his family and everyone attending the rally today."

PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., July 13, 2024. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., July 13, 2024. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Another vice presidential hopeful, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, also posted on X asking for prayers for Trump and those at the rally.

"Praying for President Trump and all those attending the rally in Pennsylvania today."

"ATF is responding to assist the U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement partners. This is a top priority. We have no further comment at this time," ATF said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Trump rushed off stage by Secret Service as possible shots heard at Pennsylvania rally; former president 'fine,' spokesperson says originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Biden Mocks Trump's 'Rambling' With 1 Sharp-Toothed Rally Dig

    At an event in Detroit, the president poked fun at what's said to be one of his GOP rival's fears.

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy has yet again found himself at the center of one of the most awkward moments in modern US history

    Zelenskyy has, somehow, found himself in extremely cringeworthy situations — in 2019, at a meeting with Trump, and on Thursday, with Biden.

  • North Korea executed 30 teenagers for watching South Korean dramas: reports

    According to South Korean news outlets, around 30 middle schoolers were publicly shot last week in North Korea for watching South Korean shows.

  • Dems Kick Off Calls for Biden to Scram After Make or Break Presser

    Just minutes after President Joe Biden’s so-called “big boy press conference” ended on Thursday night, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee called for him to step aside and allow another presidential nominee to take his place, presaging a potential flood of Democrats expected to similarly break ranks over the next few days.Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said in a statement that he no longer believed the strongest candidate to confront the threat posed by Donald Trump’s “promised MAGA auth

  • GOP Rep Delivers a House Floor Speech Straight Out of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

    Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) on Thursday accused “the angry feminist movement” of emasculating men and said the U.S. should “work our way back” to 1960 if former President Donald Trump wins in November. In a House floor speech that could have been lifted from Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale, Grothman went after supporters of government-funded childcare programs and said President Lyndon Johnson’s War on Poverty “took the purpose out of the man’s life, because now you have a b

  • Delta Air Lines adopts new rules for flight attendant uniforms after Palestinian pin flap

    ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines is changing its employee uniform policy following a turbulent ride through a social media storm started by an X user's outrage over two flight attendants who were photographed wearing Palestinian flag pins.

  • Jack Smith says Clarence Thomas’ attack on his appointment should not factor into classified documents case

    Special counsel Jack Smith told the judge in the classified documents case in Florida that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ criticism of his appointment should have no bearing on the criminal case against former President Donald Trump.

  • Project 2025 Creators and Trump Loyalists Are Plotting How to Overthrow The Election if Trump Loses

    Donald Trump loyalists are conspiring in the shadows about potential ways to contest the 2024 presidential election should Trump lose to the Democratic nominee, President Joe Biden.The plan involves a two-pronged approach: implementing voter suppression tactics that make it harder for people to vote, a process they’ve already started doing across the country, and developing a strategy on how to hog-tie the process for ratifying the winner, should Biden win.The Heritage Foundation, the makers of

  • Why the Tumen River border could test relations between China, Russia and North Korea

    China has been trying to persuade Russia and North Korea to open a stretch of the Tumen River to Chinese cargo shipping for decades, a step that would provide direct access to the sea from the landlocked northeastern province of Jilin. Although its hopes may have been raised by Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments following his recent visits to Beijing and Pyongyang the issue could still test the strength of the three-way relations. Despite their close ties with Beijing, both Russia and N

  • These Are Trump’s Biggest Donors So Far — How Much Have They Contributed?

    Former President Donald Trump, leading in the polls for the next president of the U.S. as of July 10, 2024, has long been the GOP favorite for claiming the Oval Office. And droves of Republicans have...

  • Here’s how Biden would be replaced, according to Democrats’ rules

    While a slow drip of Democrats is calling for President Joe Biden to step aside in the 2024 race, an untold number seems to be hoping he will take a look at the polling that suggests he stands a good chance of losing the general election and read the room.

  • Russia's weakened energy trade and lost access to the dollar will spark a severe recession within a year, a top economist says

    Russia's energy profits are tumbling, and the nation could face major financial trouble as it loses access to the US dollar, one economist says.

  • Indigenous group turns their backs on Poilievre during AFN speech

    Delegates to the annual meeting of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) in Montreal heard from two federal party leaders on Thursday: Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and the NDP’s Jagmeet Singh. One group in the audience stood and turned their backs as Poilievre spoke, in response to when he told a radio station in 2008 that he felt Indigenous people needed the values of hard work, independence and self-reliance. Mike Armstrong reports.

  • Joe Biden Responds to Headline-Making Press Conference Flub, Donald Trump's 'Big Boy' Jab

    In his first solo press conference since his June debate performance, Biden repeatedly insisted he will remain in the 2024 presidential race

  • 'It was noticed,' says Yukon AFN delegate who turned his back on Pierre Poilievre's speech

    Duane Gastant' Aucoin believes his message for Pierre Poilievre came across "loud and clear" on Thursday, when Aucoin stood with his back turned while the Conservative leader addressed the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) in Montreal."Him and his party are very vocal on attacking two-spirit rights across the country," said Aucoin, who was at the assembly as a delegate from the Yukon, and as interim co-chair of the AFN's two-spirit council."I just could not sit there in good conscience and just wi

  • Strange summer for B.C. politics gone wild, as alliances shift ahead of fall vote

    VICTORIA — A shakeup of seismic proportions is reshaping the British Columbia political landscape a little over three months ahead of this fall's Oct. 19 election.

  • Netanyahu reverses on key Israeli concession in ceasefire talks

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reversed on a key Israeli concession in ceasefire negotiations, demanding that armed men be barred from returning to northern Gaza during an eventual ceasefire, an Israeli source familiar with the talks told CNN.

  • Avengers Assemble! Heavyweight New Plan to Try to Force Biden Out

    The latest plan to try and force President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race would see a group of heavyweight “super friends” from the top of the Democratic Party head to the White House together to speak with a united voice and tell him that time is up.“The super friends are assembling,” a House Democrat told Politico. “There’s a group of people who are going to go make their case to whomever they can get to at the White House that he needs to step aside and we’re going to get our

  • Expert: 2024 betting odds more accurate than polling

    “The data shows if you wanted a single best predictor,” says Rutgers Professor Harry Crane, “one source of information to know what’s going on in the elections - it’s the prediction markets.” And he warns the Republicans “shouldn’t just spike the ball just yet.”

  • Trump Rushes to Mock Biden’s Press Conference Gaffes

    Donald Trump jumped at the chance to mock President Joe Biden for mistakenly referring to him as his vice president during a highly scrutinized news conference Thursday.Biden, after being asked about Vice President Kamala Harris’ ability to beat Trump if she were the Democratic nominee, replied, “Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if I didn’t think she was not qualified to be vice president.”Mere minutes later, the presumptive GOP nominee posted on Truth Socia