Trump 'safe' after being rushed offstage amid gunshots at Pa. rally

Before secret service agents rushed him off stage, Donald Trump pumped his fist at the crowd while bleeding from his right ear. Photo by David Maxwell/EPA-EFE

July 13 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is "safe" but wounded after he fell to the ground onstage as gunshots went off at a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, and a gunman and a spectator died, Secret Service said.

A campaign spokesperson said the former president was checked out at a hospital. Late Saturday night, Pennsylvania Gov. John Shapiro posted on X: "Under the protection of US Secret Service and with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police, former President Trump has now left the Butler area."

One spectator died and two others were critically injured, Butler Counter District Attorney Richard Goldfinger and the Secret Service said.

Trump later posted a statement on Truth Social thanking the Secret Service and law enforcement for their rapid response and offering his condolences for the families of the shooting victims.

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country," the post read. "I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Former President Donald Trump is rushed off stage by Secret Service after an incident during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pa. on Saturday. Photo by David Maxwell/EPA-EFE

The Secret Service said in a statement that a suspected shooter "fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside the rally of the venue."

It added that Secret Service personnel "neutralized" the shooter who was now "deceased."

Law enforcement snipers set up before the arrival of former president Trump on a rooftop overlooking a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pa., on Saturday. Photo by David Maxwell/EPA-EFE

"The incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has formally notified the Federal Bureau of investigation," it said.

The shooter was only identified as a man.

At 6:15 p.m. EDT, less than 10 minutes into Trump's speech, gunshots rang out over the crowd that gathered to hear him speak in Butler, Pa., local media reported.

"And then the worst president in the history of our country took over. And look what happened to our country. Probably 20 million people [came in illegally]. And, you know, that's a little bit old, that chart ... that chart's a couple of months old. And if you want to really see something that sad, take a look at what happened over ..." Trump said before the gunshots went off, per Fox News.

The former president hit the ground behind the podium for cover. Four members of the Secret Service detail surrounded him and then led him offstage to a vehicle. Two men with rifles in tactical gear appeared at the scene.

As he was hurried off stage, Trump appeared to be bleeding from his right ear.

Despite his apparent injury, Trump turned back to the crowd and pumped his fist before he was escorted off the scene.

Thousands of people had turned up at the Butler Farm Show Grounds Saturday despite temperatures hovering in the 90s.

"We heard a bunch of ... loud cracking noises. At first I thought: Is that fireworks? All of a sudden everyone started screaming," CNN's Alayna Treene, who was reporting from the rally, said.

Spectators chanted "USA" and they then departed from the grounds.

Crime scene tape was put up around the area.

Among the list of scheduled speakers was Doug McCormick, who is running to unseat Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Bob Casey in November.

Trump was visiting the battleground state of Pennsylvania ahead of the Republican National Convention next week in Milwaukee, where he is expected to announce his long-awaited running mate.

The shortlist of names includes North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

"Please join Kathryn and me in praying for President Trump, his family and everyone attending the rally today," Burgum wrote on X following the incident.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed on the situation.

"I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information," Biden said in a statement.

"Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

Biden later appeared at a press conference.

"The idea, the idea that there is political violence like this is anywhere in America is just unheard of -- it's just not appropriate," Biden said. "Everybody must condemn it. Everybody."

The White House said Biden spoke with Trump on the phone. The president later returned to Washington from Delaware.

Law enforcement officials have said the situation is being investigated as a potential assassination attempt, ABC News and CNN reported.

Former President Barack Obama also offered his condolences in a statement on X.

"There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy," Obama wrote. "Although we don't yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn't seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery."

Anthony Guglielmi, Secret Service chief of communications, later issued a statement that Trump was safe following the incident.

"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former president is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available," Guglielmi said.

A spokesperson for Trump said in a statement obtained by ABC News, "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."