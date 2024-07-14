Trump safe, shooter among 2 dead after campaign rally shooting
Donald Trump appeared to be the target of an assassination attempt as he spoke during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.
BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump was the target of an apparent assassination attempt Saturday at a Pennsylvania rally, days before he was to accept the Republican nomination for a third time. A barrage of gunfire set off panic, and a bloodied Trump, who said he was shot in the ear, was surrounded by Secret Service and hurried to his SUV as he pumped his fist in a show of defiance.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge on Friday brought a sudden and stunning end to the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin, dismissing it in the middle of the actor's trial and saying it cannot be filed again.
Some of Donald Trump’s most loyal Congressional allies immediately blamed Joe Biden for Saturday’s assassination bid against the former president–with one claiming: “Biden sent the orders.”In a series of posts on social media, loyalists including Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert sought to link the sniper’s attack to language used by Biden.Blackburn posted on X, formerly Twitter, “Just days ago, Biden said “It’s time to put Trump in a bul
ABC News Senior Investigative Correspondent Aaron Katersky offers the latest about the shooting at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Charles Wright, then a middle-school teacher in the Inglewood Unified School District, was arrested in early 2022 after DNA and fingerprint evidence linked him to the killing of Pertina Epps.
“No amount of sorry, no amount of ‘I wish I would’ve done something differently’ is going to bring her back,” the Chief Deputy Clerk said.
Luisa Melchionne is charged with sexual assault
Zelenskyy has, somehow, found himself in extremely cringeworthy situations — in 2019, at a meeting with Trump, and on Thursday, with Biden.
A man from Montreal has admitted to running a scheme to illegally send Russian military suppliers millions of dollars' worth of electronic parts that have been found in seized weapons on Ukraine's battlefields.On Tuesday, Canadian-Russian national Nikolay Goltsev, 38, pleaded guilty in a U.S. federal court along with his co-accused, Salimdzhon Nasriddinov, 53, a Russian-Tajik national living in Brooklyn, N.Y., to conspiring to commit export control violations in the United States. "It is one of
Alexa Stakely died after being thrown from the hood of her vehicle while trying to stop the vehicle from being stolen with her son inside.
The former president was seen with blood running down the side of his face after shots rang out at his rally on Saturday, July 13
The Investigation Discovery three-part docuseries 'The Black Widower: The Six Wives of Thomas Randolph' airs on Monday, July 15
OSHAWA, Ont. — Durham Regional Police say a man and a woman both died after being shot in Oshawa. Police say they were called to the area of Jane Avenue and Glenforest Street in Oshawa at about 12:35 p.m. on Saturday. At the scene, police say offers found a 42-year-old male who had been shot, and who died of his injuries en route to the hospital. Police say information on scene led them to a second address on Glenforest Street, where they found a 42-year-old woman who had also been shot and who
NEW YORK (AP) — Former White House trade advisor Peter Navarro, who is currently in jail on contempt of Congress charges, is expected to speak at next week's Republican National Convention just hours after his release.
When the Gaza sunshine was at its hottest, Andrey Kozlov said the Hamas fighters would cover him with blankets, leaving him to stew in his sweat. When he asked about his family, they would say they had forgotten him. When they pulled the blindfold from his eyes, they said they would kill him and film his murder.
When two US avocado inspectors were assaulted and detained at a police roadblock in the Mexican state of Michoacán last month, it sparked a costly international crisis.
Ohio GOP Sen. J.D. Vance said the Biden campaign's "rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination."
Cleo Loizides was 81 when she was allegedly killed by her daughter and grandson, say police
Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) on Thursday accused “the angry feminist movement” of emasculating men and said the U.S. should “work our way back” to 1960 if former President Donald Trump wins in November. In a House floor speech that could have been lifted from Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale, Grothman went after supporters of government-funded childcare programs and said President Lyndon Johnson’s War on Poverty “took the purpose out of the man’s life, because now you have a b
A group of gang members who trafficked drugs and guns and used dating websites to connect with people interested in hiring prostitutes were responsible for a series of robberies that led to four deaths, federal prosecutors said Friday.